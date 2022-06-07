Why Inosuke doesn’t have a crow in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most loved Shonen anime, due to its unique storyline and enthralling power system. Furthermore, the heart of the series is its distinct and compelling characters, who have quickly amassed a worldwide fan following.

Among these one-of-a-kind characters is the notoriously hot-headed Inosuke Hashibira, whose demeanor is unlike that of not only Demon Slayers but even ordinary humans. After becoming a Demon Slayer, everyone gets a Kasugai crow, but Inosuke is the only individual who doesn’t get one.

Why doesn't Inosuke in Demon Slayer have a Kasugai crow with him?

After a Demon slayer successfully passes the Final Selection, they get a crow that assists them as a medium of communication with the Demon Slayer Corps and relays them about their missions. Inosuke too got a crow named Dongurimaru, but the latter was never seen with his master in the series. The actual reason behind this is that the crow is afraid of Inosuke.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Inosuke not only acts like an animal but also pretends to be a wild boar, as he was raised by boars in the mountains. Due to his animalistic nature, he looked at his crow, Dongurimaru, as if he was food and almost ate him on 18 different occasions. Dongurimaru is now terrified for his life and refuses to go near Inosuke, fearing that the latter may consume him on sight.

amber ♡ @tanijrou remember when inosuke wanted to eat tanjirous crow remember when inosuke wanted to eat tanjirous crow 😭 https://t.co/zcYNOAkBn3

Even Tanjiro Kamado's crow, Matsuemon Tennoji, has a profound dislike for Inosuke after he stated that he wanted to devour the crow. Aside from being the medium between the Demon Slayers and the Corps, these Kasugai crows keep an eye on their masters and their movements from the sky, and will notify Kagaya Ubuyashiki or the Pillars if anything goes wrong.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Likewise, Inosuke’s crow, Dongurimaru keeps a distance from his master so he can at least watch his movements and inform the higher-ups of the Corps. Kasugai crows are intelligent birds, as they have the knowledge of demons and their anatomy. During the Tsuzumi Mansion arc, Tanjiro’s crow gave Kiyoshi and Teruko a demon repellent for their safety.

Elimenop3 @elimenop3 Inosuke almost ate his crow?!?! Inosuke almost ate his crow?!?! https://t.co/F6yaeo3F8u

Kasugai crows also have the knowledge of what Marechi blood is and how demons crave those individuals who possess such blood in their vessels. Another aspect of Kasugai crows that makes them different from ordinary crows is their speech ability. Whilst most of them speak in a robotic manner, there are a few who are too fluent like Muichiro Tokito’s Ginko.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The most unique member of the Kasugai crow family is Zenitsu Agatsuma’s Ukogi, who is nicknamed Chuntaro by his master. Chuntaro is a sparrow who managed to clear the Kasugai Crow Test effortlessly. Chuntaro watches every step Zenitsu takes and won’t back off from pecking the latter for his cowardice or if he acts weird with girls.

On the other hand, Inosuke is completely dependent on his own animal instincts and his Beast Breathing and doesn’t even need the assistance of a crow to pinpoint a demon’s location. His Beast Breathing’s Seventh Form: Spatial Awareness can detect small disturbances in the air, allowing him to easily discern the exact number of demons within a large radius.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far