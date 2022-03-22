How every Kasugai Garasu is different in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is one of the best shonen anime and manga series currently. The recent completion of the Entertainment District arc skyrocketed the series’ popularity. However, one element in the series that has intrigued fans is the prevalence of the Kasugai Garasu, or Kasugai Crows.

Each member of the Demon Slayer Corps is assigned one crow, whose main objective is to inform the demon hunters about missions that are assigned to them. However, what most people don’t know is that every crow is unique in its own way.

Demon Slayer: More about Kasugai Karasu

While the demon hunters are largely responsible for the eradication of demons, Kasugai Garasus play a vital role in the organization. The series is set in an age where the only mode of communication is through letters.

In order for demon hunters to save people in peril, they need these crows to relay information as swiftly as possible. Not only do the crows give out information, they also lead the demon hunters to the site where the demons are causing trouble.

The Kasugai Crows are quite different depending on the demon hunter it’s assigned to. One of the most unique Kasugai Crows is Zenitsu’s, since it isn’t really a crow, but a sparrow. Unlike other Kasugai Crows, this is also the only Kasugai Crow that doesn’t talk.

Most of them have the ability to talk, but their speech is usually in the form of abrupt phrases, except for Muichiro’s Kasugai Crow, who can talk in complete sentences.

According to the Demon Slayer fandom, each crow has a unique personality as well. Tanjiro’s crow, Matsuemon, is supposed to be quite intelligent and egotistic. It doesn’t get along with Zenitsu.

Inosuke has an interesting crow named Dongurimaru, who is quite intelligent. However, it is terrified of the boar-headed demon hunter, because he tried eating his Kasugai Crow on numerous occasions.

Muichitro’s Crow has long eyelashes, doesn’t get along with other Kasugai Crows, and is quite proud of Muichiro. Tengen Uzui has another interesting Kasugai Crow, since it wears jewels on its head, just like Tengen Uzui.

Some of the Kasugai Crows in Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Each of these crows have different personalities, appearances and character traits. No two Kasugai Crows are the same, and they also differ in their abilities. It is interesting to see how the series has paid attention to so many finer details.

Edited by Saman