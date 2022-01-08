Why could Zenitsu have gotten a sparrow in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a shonen anime and manga series, extremely popular for its characters. Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer and is a user of Thunder-style breathing.

Fans know that the Kasugai crows are an integral part of the Demon Slayer Corps as they relay information to the members and assign them missions.

But, Zenitsu Agatsuma does not have a crow that talks. Instead, he has a sparrow who cannot talk. The fans have been trying to understand why and the manga does not explain the reason. This article will attempt to give possible explanations as to why he has a sparrow.

Possible reasons for Zenitsu having a sparrow in Demon Slayer while others have a crow

Demon Slayer is quite famous for including bits from Japanese folklore. A popular story called Shita-kiri Suzume, also known as the Tongue Cut Sparrow, pushes fans to believe that one possible reason Zenitsu has a sparrow is due to his kind nature.

The story is about a poor farmer who treated an injured sparrow. The farmer fed the bird some rice and ensured it was taken care of. One day the sparrow had eaten the food when the farmer had gone to work. His wife was angry and didn’t like that her husband wasted their precious food. She cut the sparrow’s tongue, and it flew away. The farmer searched for it, and a group of sparrows led him to the sparrow he treated.

The farmer was given the option of taking one of the two boxes offered by the birds. He took the smaller one since it would be easy to carry while descending the mountain. It was filled with treasure, and the farmer was quite happy.

His greedy wife climbed the mountain and took the bigger box filled with snakes and monsters. This startled her, making her tumble down the mountain and ultimately die.

Ukogi: Zenitsu Agatsuma's sparrow in Demon Slayer

The sparrow’s name in Demon Slayer is Ukogi. It was named so because it loved eating Ukogi rice and therefore could be a reference to the Japanese fable. Another possible reason why Zenitsu has a sparrow could be due to the symbolism.

Of all the Demon Slayer Corps members, Zenitsu is the most anxious and scared when he’s on missions.

Sparrows symbolize joy, peace and protection, which are the things that Zenitsu would achieve during the series. These are some possible reasons why Zenitsu has a sparrow in Demon Slayer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha