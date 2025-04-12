Teogonia complete release schedule and additional information

One of the most highly anticipated anime to come out in spring 2025 is Teogonia. Adapted from the light novel and manga of the same name, written by Tsukasa Tanimai, the series is a definite watch for fans who love the genres of Isekai and Adventure. As Asahi Productions has started releasing the anime, the series is expected to have at least 12 episodes.
While the news is still unofficial, the information comes from reputed anime leakers and news sources that have proven their accuracy in the past. The information also concurs with the actual premiere date of the series, making it a viable source for the fans to rely on. A full release schedule for the anime's entire first season can be concluded based on this information.
How many episodes will Teogonia have?
As of the time this article is being written, Teogonia is expected to release 12 episodes on its first season run. While Blu-ray has not confirmed or released any schedule for the anime, it can still be viable, as it comes from reliable sources mentioned above. Fans can still count on Teogonia Blu-ray listings to confirm the schedule as soon as it is updated on the website.
The first episode has already premiered in Japan on April 12, 2025, at 12:30 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Most fans from other overseas countries have seen the anime featured on April 11, 2025, due to the difference in time zones.
With that in mind, the complete release schedule for the anime, as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is as follows:
While this is the full release schedule for the series, it may be subject to change based on any offset in the release by the production company. As an example, if episode 2 is delayed by a week, episodes 3-12 will also be pushed back by a week. Any delays in the release schedule will be announced on a weekly basis, if needed.
Where to watch Teogonia
Japanese fans can watch the television series, currently streaming on TOKYO MX and other pertinent networks like BS 11 and Sun TV. The fans can also stream the anime online on the popular website Abema in Japan. For global audiences, Crunchyroll is the platform that is currently streaming the series, with episode 1 already released.
However, only English dubs are currently available for the series, with no further announcement of other languages as of the time this article is being written. Crunchyroll has already confirmed this news via their spring 2025 release schedule.
What to expect from Teogonia
With the first episode already revealing the basic premise of the anime, fans can expect a lot of magical and fighting sequences from the anime. It also dwells on the concept of Isekai, but in a rather unique way. In terms of scenic visualization, fans can also expect a lot of landscapes based on the world setting in which the anime takes place.
As the series moves on, it will likely be centered around Kai, the main protagonist of the anime, and his explorations in several parts of the series. It is most likely to be heavily magic-centric, while featuring a lot of fight sequences between several demihuman creatures like the Macaques and Orgs, and the human villagers shown in the series till now.
Also read:
- Teogonia episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Teogonia episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Teogonia episode 1: Kai's awakening, a warrior’s struggle in a brutal world and the rise of hidden power