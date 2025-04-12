Teogonia episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 2, titled Lady Jose, is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2025, at 01:00 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The anime will be released on pertinent networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Crunchyroll will then stream the anime for global viewers to watch.

Ad

As episode 1 was released on April 11, 2025, titled- Kai of Lag Village, it featured the beginning of the anime with Kai and several other characters from the series. The episode also featured a preview of the world setting and the atmosphere, where Kai discovers his new magic powers and finds out about his past life which will likely be discovered further.

Teogonia episode 2 release date and time

Episode 2 will likely feature Kai's newfound magic powers (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 2 will be released on Japanese television at 1:00 AM JST on April 19, 2025. While the series will be broadcast worldwide, depending on the corresponding time zones, some countries may be able to view it on April 18.

Ad

Trending

Teogonia episode 2 will be available in Japan primarily and then worldwide at these time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 01:00 AM April 19 Saturday Eastern Standard Time 12:00 PM April 18 Friday Pacific Standard Time 09:00 AM April 18 Friday British Summer Time 05:00 PM April 18 Friday Central European Summer Time 06:00 PM April 18 Friday Australian Central Time 01:30 AM April 19 Saturday Indian Standard Time 09:30 PM April 18 Friday Philippine Standard Time 00:00 PM April 18 Friday

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Teogonia episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans from Japan can watch Teogonia on TOKYO MX from 1:00 AM JST weekly on every Saturday. BS 11 and Sun TV will also release the show at the aforementioned time simultaneously. While Japan's popular online streaming website Abema will stream it in Japan exclusively, Crunchyroll will stream it for international audiences.

No alternate dubs for the anime will be available, with only English dubs on Crunchyroll. Teogonia episode 2 will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the same time as it is released in Japan.

Ad

Teogonia episode 1 recap

The Macaques attacking the Lag Village as shown in Teogonia episode 1 (Image via Asahi Production)

Episode 1 of Teogonia, titled Kai of Lag Village, kicked off by showing the Macaques attacking the Lag village while Kai, the main protagonist, and other villagers were defending against them. The episode also introduced one more key character of the anime, Olha. He activated his sacred crest of the land god and defeated the Macaques, forcing them to retreat.

Ad

Later in the episode, while training with his squad leader, Manso, Kai tripped and fell. As he was falling, he envisioned falling into another world and experienced something in his palms, which he referred to as magic. The sequence after that mostly focused on Kai exploring glimpses of another world and items like rice balls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Moloch, the village leader, received news of Orcs marching in the west and discussed it with Olha. The next morning, the Orcs were seen attacking near the Banya village in the west, severely injuring and killing a lot of soldiers. While fighting, Kai injured his leg and volunteered to stay back and defend as the other soldiers escaped.

While Kai was injured and captured by an Orc, he managed to conjure fire out of his hand and freed himself from the Orc's grasp. After freeing himself, Kai fell down and felt like he was dying. The Orc got back up and took Kai with him, taking him away. As a last act of retaliation, Kai used his blade and sliced the Orc, falling into the water with him from the ledge.

Ad

What to expect from Teogonia episode 2 (speculative)

Jose from the Teogonia anime series (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 2, Lady Jose, will likely focus on what happened to Kai as he fell into the water. By the title, it will also probably explore Jose's character more elaborately.

Ad

More about the fight sequence can be expected between the humans and the Macaques or the Orcs. Nevertheless, the main focus will probably be on Kai and his exploration of his new magic powers while introducing more about his visions of another world.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More