Teogonia episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 2, titled Lady Jose, is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2025, at 01:00 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The anime will be released on pertinent networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Crunchyroll will then stream the anime for global viewers to watch.
As episode 1 was released on April 11, 2025, titled- Kai of Lag Village, it featured the beginning of the anime with Kai and several other characters from the series. The episode also featured a preview of the world setting and the atmosphere, where Kai discovers his new magic powers and finds out about his past life which will likely be discovered further.
Teogonia episode 2 release date and time
Teogonia episode 2 will be released on Japanese television at 1:00 AM JST on April 19, 2025. While the series will be broadcast worldwide, depending on the corresponding time zones, some countries may be able to view it on April 18.
Teogonia episode 2 will be available in Japan primarily and then worldwide at these time zones:
Where to watch Teogonia episode 2
Fans from Japan can watch Teogonia on TOKYO MX from 1:00 AM JST weekly on every Saturday. BS 11 and Sun TV will also release the show at the aforementioned time simultaneously. While Japan's popular online streaming website Abema will stream it in Japan exclusively, Crunchyroll will stream it for international audiences.
No alternate dubs for the anime will be available, with only English dubs on Crunchyroll. Teogonia episode 2 will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the same time as it is released in Japan.
Teogonia episode 1 recap
Episode 1 of Teogonia, titled Kai of Lag Village, kicked off by showing the Macaques attacking the Lag village while Kai, the main protagonist, and other villagers were defending against them. The episode also introduced one more key character of the anime, Olha. He activated his sacred crest of the land god and defeated the Macaques, forcing them to retreat.
Later in the episode, while training with his squad leader, Manso, Kai tripped and fell. As he was falling, he envisioned falling into another world and experienced something in his palms, which he referred to as magic. The sequence after that mostly focused on Kai exploring glimpses of another world and items like rice balls.
Meanwhile, Moloch, the village leader, received news of Orcs marching in the west and discussed it with Olha. The next morning, the Orcs were seen attacking near the Banya village in the west, severely injuring and killing a lot of soldiers. While fighting, Kai injured his leg and volunteered to stay back and defend as the other soldiers escaped.
While Kai was injured and captured by an Orc, he managed to conjure fire out of his hand and freed himself from the Orc's grasp. After freeing himself, Kai fell down and felt like he was dying. The Orc got back up and took Kai with him, taking him away. As a last act of retaliation, Kai used his blade and sliced the Orc, falling into the water with him from the ledge.
What to expect from Teogonia episode 2 (speculative)
Teogonia episode 2, Lady Jose, will likely focus on what happened to Kai as he fell into the water. By the title, it will also probably explore Jose's character more elaborately.
More about the fight sequence can be expected between the humans and the Macaques or the Orcs. Nevertheless, the main focus will probably be on Kai and his exploration of his new magic powers while introducing more about his visions of another world.
