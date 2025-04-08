The Shiunji Family Children anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Shiunji Family Children anime has created a buzz in the anime community as one of the eagerly anticipated titles from the Spring 2025 line-up. Based on the epunoymous manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima - renowned as the author of Rent-A-Girlfriend, the Doga Kobo produced anime has enthralled fans with its interesting premise and adorable characters.

Ad

As a result, many anime lovers may want to know about the complete release schedule of this rom-com anime. They would like to know that The Shiunji Family Children anime has been slated for a 12-episode run in one cour, as per the anime's official site. Follow along with this article to learn more about the show's release schedule.

How many episodes will The Shiunji Family Children anime have?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the rom-com anime's Blu-ray and DVD details shared on the official site (which is how this information is usually revealed), The Shiunji Family Children anime will have a total of 12 episodes in the Spring 2025 anime season. In other words, this series is scheduled for a one-cour run.

The first episode is set to premiere on April 8, 2025, on AT-X and other channels at 10:30 pm JST. However, the timings will vary from one country to another due to the time zone differences.

Ad

The complete release schedule for The Shiunji Family Children anime, as per the Pacific Standard Time (PST), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PST/EST/BST/IST) 1 April 8, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 2 April 15, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 3 April 22, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 4 April 29, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 5 May 6, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 6 May 13, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 7 May 20, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 8 May 27, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 9 June 3, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 10 June 10, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 11 June 17, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 12 June 24, 2025 7 AM/10 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM

Ad

While the above table reveals the full release schedule of this rom-com series, fans must note that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change, depending on the official staff's decisions. Fortunately, the staff hasn't announced a delay as of this writing.

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children anime?

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Manga enthusiasts from Japan can watch the episodes of this series on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and other channels. In addition, the series will be available on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services in Japan.

Ad

Furthermore, international viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can watch The Shiunji Family Children anime on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, fans from selected South and Southeast Asian countries can stream the episodes of this Spring 2025 anime on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Moreover, interested fans from selected countries can watch the series on Bilibili Global and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

What to expect from The Shiunji Family Children?

Banri, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Based on Reiji Miyajima's manga, the series follows seven siblings of the Shiunji household, who are renowned for their beauty, grace, and intelligence. One day, during a family dinner, their father tells them a shocking truth: They aren't actually siblings.

Ad

The narrative focuses on the eldest sibling, Arata Shiunji, who lives with his five sisters and a young brother. Arata thinks he will remain single forever. However, once he learns about the family's truth, he develops a unique bond with his sisters. As such, the series will explore Arata's chemistry with his sisters.

The Shiunji Family Children anime episode archive

Episode 1: What If...? (Release date)

Episode 2: TBR

Episode 3: TBR

Episode 4: TBR

Episode 5: TBR

Episode 6: TBR

Episode 7: TBR

Episode 8: TBR

Episode 9: TBR

Episode 10: TBR

Episode 11: TBR

Episode 12: TBR

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More