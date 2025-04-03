The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at AT-X and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel, and other services, with English subtitles.

Ad

Among the many rom-com titles releasing in the Spring 2025 anime season, The Shiunji Family Children has intrigued fans with its captivating plot and interesting characters. Therefore, fans are looking forward to the release of the show's first season.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 release date and time

Arata's sisters in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official site, The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Japanese television. However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in the simulcast timings, the release timings for the episode will differ from one region to another.

Ad

Trending

Below are the release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 1, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 1?

Banri, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Interested viewers from Japan can watch the television broadcast of the series' premiere on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and other syndications. The episode will also be digitally available on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan.

Ad

On the other hand, anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, CIS, the Middle East, and India can watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

Moreover, fans from selected South and Southeast Asian countries can stream the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. The episode will also be available on Bahamut Anime Crazy and Bilibili Global. Other platforms, such as Prime Video and Netflix are yet to announce whether the series will be available on their services.

Ad

The plot of The Shiunji Family Children anime

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Based on the original manga series written by Reiji Miyajima, who is known as the author behind Rent-A-Girlfriend, the titular anime follows seven siblings of the Shiunji family, who are popular for their grace, beauty, and intelligence.

Ad

However, one day, their father drops a shocking truth: They aren't really siblings. Arata Shiunji, who lives with his five sisters and a younger brother, realizes that he'll remain single forever. Yet, his father's shocking truth dismantles the familial fabric as he develops a rather unique bond with his sisters.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the anime's official website, The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 is titled What If...? The premiere episode will introduce fans to the members of the Shiunji family, who are rumoured to be the most beautiful people in the globe.

The eldest son, Arata, is constantly bossed around by his five sisters which makes him shy around the girls. As such, the episode will show Arata and his sisters' unique dynamics. Moroever, the episode will reveal the twist regarding Arata and his siblings' birth. In addition, the synopsis confirms that the first episode will show the Shiunji family members celebrating the youngest child, Kotono's birthday.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback