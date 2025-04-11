Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 complete release schedule

Adapting the first season of the 2.5D mixed media project’s drama CD series, Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 is one of the most unique spring 2025 series. Produced by A-Real, fans are likewise extremely curious to see what the series has in store for them given how unique it is overall.

Understandably, one of fans’ most asked questions on Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 is exactly how many episodes the anime’s first season will have. While the anime’s official website lacks any Blu-Ray listings or other episode count info as of this article’s writing, reliable unofficial sources have revealed its alleged episode count.

How many episodes will Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 have?

Per reputable general anime news sources on X (formerly Twitter), Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 will allegedly run for a total of 12 episodes. While this news is technically unofficial, the sources alleging this information have proven to be very trustworthy and accurate in the past. As of this article’s writing, the first season has not been announced as having a second cour, continuous or otherwise.

The first episode aired in Japan on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 10:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). For most overseas regions, new episodes will air sometime during the day each Wednesday, like in Japan. The current expected complete release schedule for Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (released) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 2 Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 3 Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 4 Wednesday, April 30, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 5 Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 6 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 7 Wednesday, May 21, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 8 Wednesday, May 28, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 9 Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 10 Wednesday, June 11, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 11 Wednesday, June 18, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM 12 Wednesday, June 25, 2025 6:30 AM/2:30 PM/7 PM

While this is the currently expected full release schedule, any episodic delays the series announces will offset the following episodes, and the above schedule likewise, accordingly. For example, if episode 5 suffers a one-week delay, the release dates for episodes 6-12 will each be pushed back by one week resultantly. Such delays will be announced via the official website and social media accounts for the series as they occur.

Where to watch Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1 is expected to focus significantly on philosophical themes and ideas (Image via A-Real)

In Japan, the anime will first air on Tokyo MX every Wednesday at 10:30 PM JST. The series will then air on BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Aichi TV in the immediately following hours. Each episode will be available to stream after it finishes airing on broadcast television on ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, and other streaming platforms.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, there is no legitimate means of streaming the series internationally. Major anime platforms like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE didn’t license the series, nor did general streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney+. While this is subject to change in the future, it seems unlikely that the series is licensed for international streaming while its first season is still ongoing.

What to expect from Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1

As an adaptation of preexisting source material, Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering season 1’s story is expected to follow this preset path. Likewise, the anime will follow the participants of the “Flower Doll Project,” which seeks to create “perfect idols” by implanting special flower seeds in each participant’s body.

Likewise, season 1 should focus on first building the character relationships between these participants and exploring how their participation has affected them. Fans can also expect a focus on what the true purpose of the Flower Doll Project is, with a dark secret likely changing how the participants feel about the project.

