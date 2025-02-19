10 best anime to watch if you like Can You Keep a Secret?

Can You Keep a Secret? has quickly become one of the most popular romantic comedy anime since its release in January 2025. Centered around a secret office romance between Rintaro Tateshima and Mitsuya Yui, who hide their true feelings to avoid workplace drama, the show strikes the perfect balance of humor, romance, and relatable challenges.

Ad

For fans who enjoyed this lighthearted anime series showcasing secret workplace dynamics and affairs, here are 10 more titles to add to the watchlist. For more office romances and hidden relationship drama, these anime deliver the charm of Can You Keep a Secret?.

10 best anime for fans of Can You Keep a Secret?

1. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is a quirky rom-com about gaming otaku Narumi and anime otaku Hirotaka, office workers who start dating despite their contrasting personalities.

Ad

Trending

Like Can You Keep a Secret?, it navigates the tricky intersections of work life, love life, and otaku lifestyle with hilarious results. With its adult cast, geeky cultural references, and nuanced exploration of the ups and downs of an unusual workplace couple, Wotakoi is a must-watch for Can You Keep a Secret? fans.

The way it normalizes otaku interests while crafting a sweet, mature romance makes it a standout series.

2. Love is Like a Cocktail

Ad

Love is Like a Cocktail (Image via Creators in Pack)

For viewers enamored with intimate domestic moments, Love is Like a Cocktail offers heartwarming slice-of-life vignettes. Chronicling the married life of cocktail-loving salaryman Sora and his thoughtful wife Chisato, its brief episodes focus on their home life as she mixes drinks for him after work.

Ad

Despite its short runtime, Cocktail packs an emotional punch in the lived-in chemistry of its central couple. Their everyday affection resonates with the genuine but low-key dynamic between Tateshima and Yui. For fans seeking more sweet moments between working couples, this micro-series delivers.

3. My Senpai is Annoying

My Senpai is Annoying (Image via Doga Kobo)

Igarashi Futaba's struggles with being treated as a child due to her height and proving her professional worth in My Senpai is Annoying offer a different take on office dynamics.

Ad

As she works to be taken seriously while developing feelings for her seemingly perfect senpai Takeda, the tone strikes a balance between professional determination and lighthearted workplace antics.

The focus on career growth and romantic tension makes this a great pick for Can You Keep a Secret? fans, with Igarashi’s reactions adding humor. With its workplace setting and office crush plotline, it's primed for fans of complex professional and personal dynamics.

Ad

4. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Image via Zero-G)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague centers on an office couple managing supernatural challenges at work, particularly Himuro-kun's ice powers, which activate when he gets flustered around his compassionate colleague Fuyutsuki-san.

Ad

Their endearing dynamic as they navigate this unique situation creates plenty of heartwarming moments. Fantasy elements aside, Ice Guy mirrors Can You Keep a Secret?'s gentle tone, showcasing heartwarming moments between its leads both in and outside the workplace.

Their sincere connection, despite their unique challenges, will appeal to viewers invested in Tateshima and Yui's bond. For a more subtle office pair cuteness, Ice Guy is a frosty-fresh pick.

5. Servant x Service

Ad

Servant x Service (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For viewers craving more workplace romantic absurdity, Servant x Service is highly recommended. It captures the mundanity and excitement of local government and juggles multiple engaging office relationships.

Ad

Protagonist Lucy faces early-career challenges at the health and welfare office while developing a relationship with the seemingly lackadaisical Hasebe, whose reputation as a slacker initially gives her pause.

Meanwhile, the unrequited feelings and romantic tensions between other staff members add another charming dynamic to the workplace atmosphere. For this blend of public service humor and authentic workplace relationships, Servant x Service delivers.

6. Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

For an adult-targeted series with a unique take on modern relationships, don't miss Recovery of an MMO Junkie. It follows 30-something Moriko Morioka, who leaves her corporate career due to burnout and finds solace in the online RPG world, where she unknowingly connects with someone who will impact her real life.

Ad

Like Can You Keep a Secret?, it explores themes of identity and authentic connection while crafting a bittersweet romance. Moriko is immediately relatable for Yui fans, seeking both personal fulfillment and genuine relationships. Meanwhile, the anonymity motif driving this unusual connection creates its own kind of exciting tension.

7. Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It (Image via Zero-G)

This academic rom-com substitutes university research for an office setting, but the central push-and-pull romance between two logical minds mirrors Can You Keep a Secret? beautifully.

Ad

In Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It, scientific intellectuals Yukimura and Himuro enter a dating experiment that becomes more complicated than their analytical minds anticipated.

Much like Tateshima and Yui navigating their relationship amidst workplace complexities, the tension between Yukimura and Himuro's scientific approach and their growing genuine feelings will delight Can You Keep a Secret? fans.

8. Ojisan and Marshmallow

Ojisan and Marshmallow (Image via Creators in Pack)

Viewers specifically seeking more awkwardly heartwarming office romances should check out Ojisan and Marshmallow.

Ad

This microseries follows software developer Hige as his love for marshmallows attracts affectionate attention from his unconventional coworker, Iori. However, he remains largely oblivious to her romantic interest.

While more comedically absurd than Can You Keep a Secret?, its central duo offers their own take on office relationship dynamics. Iori's determination and Hige's obliviousness create plenty of lighthearted office interactions likely to delight fans.

9. Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko (Image via Fanworks)

For a broader take on workplace challenges and relationships, the long-running satire of Aggretsuko is sure to entertain Can You Keep a Secret? viewers. Centered on corporate accountant Retsuko and her death metal karaoke destressing, this anime hilariously critiques career stagnation, toxic company culture, and the complex dynamics of navigating professional life.

Ad

Aggretsuko focuses on office politics and personal growth, but its workplace dynamics will resonate with Can You Keep a Secret? fans. The series' exaggerated humor and relatable workplace tensions make it a perfect pick for those who enjoy the balance of comedy and reality in office-centric anime.

10. The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (Image via Silver Link)

Fans of Goro’s mischievous comedy in Can You Keep a Secret? should check out The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!. Though Jahy works in an izakaya pub, the story focuses more on her struggles adjusting to life after losing her demon realm status than workplace dynamics.

Ad

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! revolves around Jahy's desperate attempts to regain her former power while dealing with rent, her devoted former subordinate Druj, and a series of unfortunate events.

While the workplace setting is secondary, its comedic take on employment struggles and personal resilience makes it a fun, chaotic recommendation for fans seeking lighthearted yet relatable work-life humor.

Conclusion

With its expert balance of humor, heart, and relatability, Can You Keep a Secret? has become essential viewing for fans of workplace romantic anime.

Ad

For more stories of messy office relationships, career woes, and sincere affection against the odds, check out these 10 great recommendations capturing similar magic. Regardless of specific tone or genre, these selections all deliver more of the office-centric stories and relationships that make sneaking around at work so entertaining.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback