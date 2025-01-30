Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime confirms April 2025 release date and theme songs with new PV

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime unveiled a new promotional video to reveal the show's April 9, 2025, release date, and the details regarding the opening and ending theme songs.

Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime serves as the latest addition to the Hana Doll franchise, a 2.5D mixed media project, created by Movic. The franchise consists of various drama CDs, stage plays, and music.

Moroever, the project has a manga, titled Hana-Doll* Flowering - Boys Were Still in a Dream, with Ikuhiro Nao's art. It was serialized on Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge from November 2020 to October 2021, with one tankobon volume published.

Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime's new PV reveals April 9, 2025, debut date and theme songs

According to the new promotional video shared by the official staff, Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime will air every Wednesday from 10:30 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, starting April 9, 2025 (Spring 2025). In addition, the anime will be telecast on BS Nippon Channel from 11 pm JST, starting on the same date.

Aside from Tokyo MX and BS Nippon, fans in Japan can watch the anime on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV every Thursday, at 12 am JST, from April 10, 2025. In addition, the musical anime will be telecast on TV Aichi every Thursday, at 2:05 AM, starting April 10, 2025.

Besides the broadcast information, the new PV for Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering shows Mahiro, Ryoga, Kaorou, Chitose, and other important characters from the in-story idol group. The short clip also reveals and previews the show's opening theme, Clockwork Flowers, performed by Anthos, the in-story idol group, consisting of Rihito, Mahiro, Ryoga, Kaorou, Chitose, and Haruta.

Additionally, the trailer reveals the show's ending theme, Fall Leaves After Fall, sung by Anthos members. According to the latest announcement, the opening theme will be released on April 11, 2025, while the ending song will be released on May 16, 2025.

Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime stars Daiki Hamano as Ryoga Kagekawa, Shunichi Toki as Kaoru Kisaragi, Toshiki Masuda as Haruta Kiyose, Seiichiro Yamashita as Mahiro Yuuki, Wataru Komada as Chitose Shourai, and Kent Ito as Rihito Todo.

The idols from Anthos (Image via A-Real)

Masahiro Takata directs the anime at A-Real Studios, with Risa Arai as the character designer. GyroKnuckle is credited as the series supervisor, while Takanori Yamaura is the animation producer at the studio. The staff also includes Saya Fukase from UWAN Pictures as the 3D CG producer.

About the anime

The 2.5 Idol Project, Hana Doll, revolves around the artificially created "perfect idols." These dolls are created by implanting special flower seeds inside their bodies. Thus, Hana Doll - Reinterpretation of Flowering anime will showcase the growth of six young men, who dedicate their lives to the musical project.

