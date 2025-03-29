Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 is set to release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 10:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. As one of the most unique anime series of the spring 2025 broadcast season, fans are understandably curious to see what the series has in store for them.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 has at least confirmed its release info.

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 release date and time

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 will likely introduce the central group of test subjects in the titular experiment (Image via A-Real)

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30PM JST on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 9 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, April 10 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:00PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1

Fans can also expect to learn more about the reason for the titular experiment in Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 (Image via A-Real)

As of this article’s writing, there is currently no information on where to stream the highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series internationally. The anime is expected to premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi on April 9. The anime will then become domestically available for streaming on services like Abema, Hulu, Prime Video, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and more.

Ad

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering plot summary and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering is the latest installment in the Japanese 2.5D mixed-media project Hana-Doll created by Movic. The project consists of various drama CDs, music, and stage plays, as well as a manga series and upcoming Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering television anime series produced by A-Real studios. The upcoming anime series was initially announced for production in June 2023.

Within the story of the larger project, the “Hana Ningyo Project,” or “Flower Doll Project,” exists to artificially create “perfect idols” via implanting them with special flower seeds. Once placed into their body, these seeds help cultivate physical and psychological changes within them which help to achieve this goal. The franchise follows the growth of the young men who are involved in the project, dedicating their lives to it by undergoing this procedure.

Ad

The upcoming television anime series will adapt the “first season” of the drama CD series, which is titled “Flowering,” hence the anime’s subtitle Reinterpretation of Flowering. As of this article’s writing, the franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs. Based on currently available information, it’s presumed that the first season will adapt only the drama CDs, not taking influence from the aforementioned manga series.

What to expect from Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering episode 1 will likely begin with a focus on one of the aforementioned young men involved in the titular idol project. If the anime does plan to identify a specific, singular protagonist, fans can expect this character to be who they’re first introduced to. After this initial introduction is made, some significant exposition will likely follow in order to fully frame and explain the anime’s setting and narrative focus.

Ad

Episode 1 should also give focus to the researchers running the project, and whoever is in charge of them behind the scenes. While fans are unlikely to learn what the exact, specific purpose of the project is so quickly, its true purpose should at least be alluded to. The premiere should also at least name all of the other boys undergoing the procedure, and will likely end with one of them making some sort of shocking discovery.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback