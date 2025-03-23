May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime confirms Fall 2025 premiere and more with PV and visual

May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime is set to premiere in Fall 2025. This was confirmed with a promotional video and key visual during a stage event at Anime Japan 2025 on Sunday, March 23, 2025. In addition, the official staff revealed details concerning the anime's additional cast members.

Ad

Under the production of LIDENFILMS, May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime is based on the eponymous light novel series written by Nana Otori and illustrated by Satsuki. Besides the anime, the light novels have a manga version with illustrations from Sora Hoonoki.

May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime's new trailer and visual confirm the Fall 2025 release window

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, a stage event at Anime Japan 2025 unveiled a new promotional video and key visual to announce that May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime will begin its broadcast in Fall 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed. Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

The latest trailer features the main heroine, Scarlet's rebellious persona, as she exacts revenge on those who falsely accused her as a Villainess. Aside from Scarlet's graceful and intimidating presence, the PV showcases her fiance, Kyle, taunting her. In addition, the trailer gives a glimpse of how the aristocrats and the noble families denounce Scarlet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the same time, the promotional clip reveals additional cast members. Wataru Kato joins the voice cast as Julius Von Pallistan, Shoya Ishige as Leonardo El Vandimion, Miyu Tomita as Nanaka, Kazuki Ura as Sigurd Forgrave, Ai Kakuma as Terenezza Hopkins, and Taito Ban as Kyle von Pallistan. Previously it was revealed that Asami Seto would voice the main heroine, Scarlet el Vandimion.

Notably, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime. The illustration features the newly announced characters, along with Scarlet el Vandimion toward the center. The visual comes with a catchphrase, which reads "Well, everyone. Please be prepared, I gave a brilliant punch" in English.

Ad

Main staff and the plot of May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime

Scarlet El Vandimion, as seen in the PV (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Kazuya Sakamoto directs May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime at LIDENFILMS, with the main production at LIDENFILMS' Kyoto Studio branch. Deko Akao supervises the series scripts, while Eriko Haga designs the characters. Satoshi Motoyama is listed as the sound director, while Hinako Tsubakiyama composes the series music.

Ad

Based on the original light novel series, May I Ask for One Final Thing? anime follows Scarlet El Vandimion, the daughter of a militant duke, whose engagement to her fiance, Kyle is broken off in the middle of a royal ball. Moreover, the nobles and the aristocrats accuse her of being a bully and label her a villainess.

Scarlet has put up with Kyle and others' condemnation for years. However, she finally decides to punish the nobles and the aristocrats with her strong fists. Thus, the series will revolve around a rebellious lady's revenge story, who won't allow anybody to take unfair advantage of her.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback