Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective episode 10 delayed by a week

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective episode 10 has been delayed, according to the anime’s official account on X on March 5, 2025. The upcoming episode was originally set to be released on March 12, 2025. However, it will not air that day due to a special program scheduled for broadcast.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective is a Japanese medical mystery novel series written by Mikito Chinen, with illustrations by Noizi Ito. This novel appeals to mystery enthusiasts who also love a certain degree of realism in medical terminology.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective episode 10 delayed as per the latest announcement

As mentioned, Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective episode 10 has been delayed and will not be aired on March 12. Fans can now look forward to its release on March 19, 2025.

Fans in Japan can watch Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective episode 10 on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

The delay is due to a special program that will feature specific hints about an incident involving Takao. The program will also feature prominent voice actors from the anime adaptation of the mystery medical novel.

Devoted fans of Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective will benefit from the upcoming program. Those who have been following the source material know that the series is approaching its conclusion. The program will provide extra details about the final chapter that will be released. While the specific nature of this information is unclear, fans can anticipate updates regarding the release.

Netizens had mixed reactions to this announcement. However, one thing is certain: fans do not want to see further delays in episode releases due to special programs or production issues.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective plot in brief

Takao Ameku as seen in the anime series (Image via Project no.9)

The show centers on Dr. Takao Ameku, who leads the Investigative Pathology department at a prominent hospital. Takao and Kotori are the sole members of this department, responsible for tackling complex cases that fall outside the scope of other departments.

Takao is obsessed with mysteries and constantly interferes, which causes many problems for the hospital and the police. Nevertheless, her deductive skills and exceptional intelligence have helped to convict criminals.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

