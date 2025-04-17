Muzan at the end of Demon Slayer could have finally gotten the victory he always needed

Based on the Demon Slayer universe, two of the most powerful characters in the series are Muzan Kibutsuji and Yoriichi Tsugikuni. A history between these two was stated way before the current timeline, which in some way paved the narration of the entire series. Meanwhile, it is common knowledge that Yoriichi was the only demon slayer that Muzan feared.

Yoriichi was the only one who had almost killed Muzan in the past, and had failed only because Muzan managed to escape somehow. However, a theory can come to mind: what if the fight takes place now, with the current standings of each character's strength? Muzan might have a shot at defeating Yoriichi, and this article explores how.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions.

Muzan's advantages against Yoriichi, in case of a rematch in Demon Slayer

To begin with, in the fight between the two from the Demon Slayer manga, Yoriichi struck Muzan with his special bright red Nichirin sword that emulated the effects of the sun. Because of the demon's natural weakness to the sun, when Yoriichi struck all of Muzan's seven hearts and five brains with his 13th form of Sun Breathing, Muzan lost his ability to regenerate.

Had Muzan not split himself into a thousand pieces, he would have died. The main reason for Muzan's defeat to Yoriichi could be his overconfidence and underestimating the latter. From the beginning of the fight, Muzan did not take Yoriichi seriously and left his guard open. Instead of calculative moves, Muzan likely used his full speed, wanting to get it over with as soon as possible.

However, throughout the fight, Muzan complimented Yoriichi's ability to hurt him, showing his rather less concern about the latter's speed. Likewise, Yoriichi referred to Muzan's speed as "fearsome," indicating how hard it was to dodge his attacks. Based on these instances, an implication can be made about the thin line gap between their powers and abilities.

If the rematch were to happen, Muzan's combat power would certainly be much different than during his initial fight against Yoriichi. In the initial battle, Muzan likely used two arm whips, based on the event's time of occurrence. Additionally, he underestimated Yoriichi's powers and didn't tap into his full potential. In case of a rematch, Muzan will likely take Yoriichi seriously and use his full powers.

Muzan's combat potential is much greater in the current timeline, with his arm whips becoming faster and lethal. He can also use his other extremities as a whip, as shown at the end of the Demon Slayer's Hashira Training arc. Muzan has also developed the ability to use shockwaves, which enables him to stun his opponents and give them seizures.

Furthermore, since the duo has engaged in prior combat, Muzan could utilize his knowledge and experience from that encounter and possibly counter Yoriichi's attacks. He would also likely maintain a distance from Yoriichi and his blade since he now knows the lethality of Yoriichi's attacks, while he uses his whips for long-distance attacks.

Final thoughts and possible outcomes of the rematch

Based on their prior encounter and the possible rise in Muzan's powers and abilities in Demon Slayer, there are three likely outcomes of the rematch between Muzan and Yoriichi if it ever were to happen. Firstly, if Yoriichi can move close to Muzan despite his whips, he could land the decisive blow of the match, eliminating Muzan instantly. He wouldn't even give Muzan the chance to split himself this time.

In the second scenario, Muzan overwhelms with his speed and whips, which are far more powerful now. He can use his whips rapidly to wear down Yoriichi and even defeat him if Muzan manages to keep his distance. The third and last case scenario is Muzan using his shockwaves to kill Yoriichi, occasionally stunning him and biding time until he lands a lethal blow.

The Demon Slayer universe portrays these two characters as pinnacles for both sides, the humans and the demons. While it was easily determined in the series that Yoriichi always had the upper hand on Muzan, the outcome might be different if they were to fight again now. Meanwhile, as the anime series moves towards the Infinity Castle arc, an extended exploration of Muzan's powers is about to unfold.

