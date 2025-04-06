Muzan's biggest potential in Demon Slayer has everything to do with Blood Demon Arts (but not his own)

The Demon Slayer villain Kibutsuji Muzan holds extraordinary strength but seldom employs Blood Demon Arts from other demons. The way he uses Nakime’s spatial powers shows his potential but his rare use of them leads to speculation about either his limitations or personal choices.
Muzan’s obsession with overcoming sunlight eclipses his interest in other powers, reflecting his singular focus rather than an inability. As the progenitor of all demons, he may have access to Blood Demon Arts but prioritizes raw strength and survival, offering insight into both his character and the series’ power system.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Muzan's power paradox In Demon Slayer: Limitations, selective absorption, and the cost of fear
The evidence suggesting Muzan can access other demons' Blood Demon Arts is compelling, though limited. The databook explicitly states he can freely use Nakime's spatial manipulation abilities, which we witness during the Hashira confrontation. This makes logical sense, as all demons originate from Muzan's blood.
However, technical limitations may apply—while Nakime's powers work remotely, many other Blood Demon Arts might require specific knowledge, training, or affinities that Muzan lacks. This explains why he couldn't simply absorb talented demons like Kyogai, whose drumming techniques required specialized skill beyond mere power absorption.
Muzan's pursuit of Nezuko further strengthens this theory. His desperate hunt wasn't for her specific Blood Demon Art but for her unprecedented sun resistance—a trait he believed could cure his fatal vulnerability. This singular focus dominated his existence for centuries, overshadowing any interest in collecting various demon powers regardless of their potency.
This selective approach to power acquisition reveals much about Muzan's character. Muzan serves as the source of all demons, yet shows a fundamental cowardice by steering clear of direct battles.
Also read: Demon Slayer's power structure for the 12 moons are too simple (& that makes it more effective)
In the last battle he fought, he depended mostly on sheer power instead of strategic fighting, which shows he does not possess the battle mentality of Upper Moons like Kokushibo or Akaza. He naturally preferred to use direct "single-button" abilities instead of abilities that demanded skill and practice.
Muzan’s ego and limitations in Demon Slayer: How pride and psychology restrict his power
Muzan's narcissism also plays a crucial role in limiting his arsenal. His belief in his supremacy makes him dismissive of powers developed by his "inferior" creations. His pride would probably stop him from using Doma's ice powers or Akaza's compass needle, despite his technical capability.
For Muzan, adopting another demon's techniques means recognizing that they invented something beyond his capabilities, which his ego cannot accept. Additionally, there's a biological consideration: the Blood Demon Art of every demon appears to have a direct connection to their personality traits and emotional condition.
Rui's threads reflected his desperate need for family bonds, while Gyutaro's poisonous sickles manifested his resentment and bitterness. For Muzan to fully utilize these abilities, he might need to understand or embrace the emotional foundations underlying them—something his self-centered nature would make nearly impossible.
The Infinity Castle battle provides further evidence of Muzan's limitations. When faced with multiple Hashira, he relied primarily on physical attacks rather than employing a strategic combination of powerful Blood Demon Arts from his Upper Moons.
Also read: Tanjiro didn't need to become a Hashira in Demon Slayer (& this Fullmetal Alchemist character shows why)
This suggests either an inability or unwillingness to access these powers in combat situations, despite their potential tactical advantages against the Demon Slayer Corps' diverse fighting styles.
Conclusion
The Blood Demon Art absorption theory highlights both Demon Slayer's power system and its deeper themes. Despite his godlike abilities, Muzan is shackled by fear, pride, and obsession. In contrast to Demon Slayers who push past their limits, he remains fixated on sun immunity, ignoring other strengths.
His refusal to acknowledge others’ potential ultimately leads to his downfall. This reinforces a core series message: true strength lies not in raw power but in its wise and purposeful use—a lesson Muzan, for all his centuries of existence, never learns. His failure contrasts with the perseverance that defines true strength.
Also read
- Demon Slayer's biggest missed opportunity has nothing to do with Tanjiro (or Muzan)
- First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film's poster teases a major death via a Mugen Train parallel
- MLB teases official Demon Slayer collaboration
- Demon- Slayer what if: Could Mitsuri have trained Zenitsu? Possibilities explored