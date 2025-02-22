Nezuko's trauma never got the spotlight it deserved in Demon Slayer

Nezuko Kamado’s journey in Demon Slayer was one of great suffering and resilience, yet her trauma didn't receive the attention it deserved. Since she witnessed her family being slaughtered, she was thrust into a nightmare beyond anything she'd ever imagined - she turned into a demon, had her humanity snatched away, and was forced to navigate a world that viewed her as a monster.

She endured relentless physical suffering, near-death experiences, and a constant battle to hold on to her sense of self. However, despite extreme torment, distrust, and painful sacrifices, Nezuko’s inner strength was enough for her to resist the bloodlust that drove Demons. Even when robbed of her memories, she clung to whatever little remained of her past, battling to protect those she cared for.

Yet, the flashy battles around her and the story itself seem to overshadow her struggles. Demon Slayer underscores Nezuko’s extraordinary resilience, but the weight of her suffering and the emotional toll she bears remain largely unexplored.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko's trauma wasn't fully addressed

Nezuko Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

For one, Demon Slayer centers a lot of its origin stories on tragedies that decide which path a character treads - they either fight back or succumb to the torment. More often than not, these backstories also receive the spotlight for a while, at least to make fans aware of it. One such individual who experienced great tragedy in Demon Slayer was Nezuko Kamado.

The younger sister of Tanjiro was the only survivor of Muzan Kibutsuji's horrible attack on the Kamado household. Not only that, his pursuit of conquering the sun makes him turn Nezuko into a Demon as well (who ultimately becomes what he was seeking). But the key point here is that the series, while expertly created, did not afford time to fully do justice to Nezuko's trauma.

While she appeared fine in the series, she was certainly battling many demons of her own within. To begin with, she had to watch her family get slaughtered before being turned into the very monster that did it. What's more, as per series' lore, she likely had Rokuta in her arms and attempted to flee with him when Muzan had attacked.

Nezuko Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Next, she attacked her last remaining family member before being brought back to her senses. One thing that goes unnoticed is the fact that Nezuko did not fully retain memories of her Human life as a Demon. In simple terms, she was fueled by what fueled Demons, which is why Sakonji Urokodaki had to hypnotize her. This was done to prevent her from attacking Humans and instead view them as family.

But this was just suggestive hypnosis, as during the Upper Moon 6 fight, she lost control and Tanjiro had to sing her a lullaby to calm her down. As seen, this brought back glimpses of her mother and her family, which was why she wept. Furthermore, being a Demon, she was always met with distrust and fear, even though she would fight tooth and nail for Humanity.

Another thing that gets underplayed is the amount of physical suffering, both within and outside of battle that Nezuko faced. For instance, upon the siblings' first meeting with the Hashira, Sanemi repeatedly stabs the box Nezuko was in. During the Mount Natagumo Arc, Kanao decapitates her before she returns to HQ. The Swordsmith Village Arc sees her nearly sacrifice herself in the sun as well.

This is not to undermine the suffering experienced by the rest of the characters but to highlight that Nezuko's half remained largely unexplored.

In conclusion

Nezuko and Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer did a fantastic job creating a story that boasted a very high emotional impact complete with great battles, memorable characters, and a unique concept. Tanjiro's journey to turn his sister back into a Human will likely go down among the top animanga series of the modern day. With little to criticize, one thing that could've been done was to shine the spotlight on Nezuko's anguish.

Looking back, one cannot help but feel that it needed to be addressed a little more, which would have fleshed out her character even further. Moreover, it would have conveyed what she was experiencing internally, being rendered mute for the most bit and not understanding much apart from the urge to protect her brother and Humans.

Her character wasn't weak at all, her powers making her physically powerful while her strength of character and humanity shone through her Demon exterior.

