Nezuko couldn't have healed Kagaya Ubuyashiki, and Demon Slayer fans should know why

Nezuko Kamado's Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer is renowned for its capability to fight demons, as shown by her pink flame, as it is quite useful in neutralizing poisons and executing attacks. But, even if her ability is powerful, her skills have boundaries, especially in cases like Kagaya Ubuyashiki's curse.

Though Nezuko's flames can burn demonic toxins and heal wounds caused by demons, they are not effective against Kagaya's hereditary illness. To comprehend the reason why Nezuko failed to restore Kagaya, demands a close look at his sickness, which is not a demon but a Ubuyashiki family curse a tragic one.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinions. Reader discretion is advised.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, explained

Trending

The Blood Demon Art of Kamado Nezuko enables her to ignite her blood into pink flames on command. These flames are remarkably characterized by their destructive ability against demons and Blood Demon Arts, while being absolutely harmless to humans.

The flames can slow down the regeneration of demons, as demonstrated when Daki's burns took significantly longer to heal compared to normal injuries. Additionally, Nezuko's Blood Demon Art was able to neutralize Gyutaro's poison, saving Inosuke Hashibira and Tengen Uzui from certain death.

Kamado Nezuko (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Her flames also have the ability to temporarily turn Nichirin Swords bright red, enhancing the power of their attacks. However, a downside to using Nezuko's Blood Demon Art is that excessive use can cause her to fall asleep.

Demon Slayer: Why Nezuko couldn't have healed Kagaya Ubayashiki

Gyutaro as shown in the Demon Slayer anime series (Image via Studio Ufotable)

In the Entertainment District arc, Gyūtarō, the primary member of the Upper-Rank Six duo, poisoned Inosuke and Tengen Uzui with his toxic blood. The poison was so lethal that it would have killed them without intervention. However, Nezuko stepped in with her Blood Demon Art, known as the Blood Explosion technique.

While this technique is primarily offensive, allowing Nezuko to ignite her blood into flames that are harmful only to demons, it proved effective in this situation. Nezuko's flames have a unique property: they specifically target demonic cells while being harmless to humans.

Nezuko had healed Uzui Tengen (Image via Studio Ufotable)

This characteristic enabled Nezuko to burn away the demonic poison from Inosuke and Tengen without causing them harm. Her flames effectively purified their bodies by destroying the demonic cells and neutralizing the poison. Additionally, the flames acted to cauterize wounds, sealing them and preventing further damage.

Thus, Nezuko's technique, while not inherently a healing power, served a restorative purpose in this context. However, this does not make Nezuko a healer, as her ability is limited to targeting demonic elements.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Nezuko's failure to heal Kagaya Ubuyashiki illustrates the limitations of her powers. Kagaya's disease is a hereditary disease stemming from the curse on the Ubuyashiki family, who are distant relatives of Muzan Kibutsuji, the first demon. Due to this bloodline connection, the family was cursed to suffer from a disabling illness that caused males to die prematurely.

While the curse could be mitigated by adhering to specific rituals, such as marrying women chosen by priests, the illness persisted, leading to early deaths even into adulthood. Nezuko's flames could not affect Kagaya's condition because it was not of demonic origin, instead, it was a natural disease, not something that her flames could burn away.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art, though effective in neutralizing demonic toxins and healing wounds, could not heal Kagaya Ubuyashiki due to his hereditary, non-demonic illness. This distinction highlights the limits of her abilities and underscores the deep, personal curse afflicting the Ubuyashiki family, making Kagaya's condition beyond her reach.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback