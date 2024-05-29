Demon Slayer: Everything we know about Yoriichi Tsugikuni's descendants, explained

Yoriichi Tsukiguni from the Demon Slayer series is one of the most popular characters despite the lack of screen time he has received. He is a legendary swordsman who nearly defeated Muzan all by himself — a feat that nobody has managed to achieve throughout the story.

Yoriichi is clearly the most talented swordsman, and witnessing such a talent is a blessing in itself. Some characters in the animanga series have witnessed Yoriichi take on some of the demons. Tamayo is a demon from Yoriichi’s time, and she has encountered the legendary swordsman.

The current Demon Slayer Corps has some of the most talented demon hunters. This raises another interesting discussion about Yoriichi’s potential descendants in the series.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Demon Slayer: Yoriichi does not have any direct descendants, but the Tsukiguni bloodline continues

Yoriichi, as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Yoriichi Tsukiguni does not have any direct descendants in the series. When Yoriichi was young, he encountered a woman named Uta. She became quite close to the legendary swordsman, and they eventually lived together. They decided to get married, and later, Uta became pregnant with a child. Yoriichi left the house to look for a midwife to help with the delivery of their child.

Unfortunately, Uta and her unborn child were killed by a demon. Grief-struck, Yoriichi led a life of solace and vowed to destroy all demons. His resolve was so good that he nearly defeated Muzan single-handedly. However, the only reason Muzan survived was because of his ability to split his body into thousands of pieces, allowing him to escape.

Yoriichi eventually died of natural causes and didn’t have a direct descendant. However, his bloodline technically continued.

Michikatsu Tsukiguni, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yoriichi had a brother named Michikatsu Tsukiguni, whose sole aim was to become the strongest swordsman. However, his skills could never match his brother’s and there was a lot of animosity. Muzan managed to get through to him, and Michikatsu became the highest-ranked Upper Moon demon, changing his name to Kokushibo. Before he became a demon, Michikatsu was married and had a child.

The Tsukiguni bloodline continued, and one of them is also part of the Demon Slayer Corps. He is also considered to be one of the most talented swordsmen in the organization. This is none other than Muichiro Tokito. He is a descendant of Michikatsu and, therefore, to some extent, an indirect descendant of Yoriichi as well.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Muichiro and Yuichiro are the only direct descendants of Michikatsu in the animanga series. In fact, the Mist Hashira is pitted against Kokushibo in the manga, and the latter realizes that his opponent is his direct descendant.

To summarize, Yoriichi has no direct descendants in the animanga series. However, Muichiro Tokito is his brother’s descendant, and his absurd growth rate clearly indicates that they share the same genetics.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: