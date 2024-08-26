Demon Slayer: Why did Yoriichi Tsugikuni create the 13th form of Sun Breathing? Explained

In Demon Slayer, nothing stands out stronger than the elegance and intensity of battles except the lively beauty in the detail of its Breathing Styles. Among its users, most important stands the technique of Sun Breathing, or Hinokami Kagura, breathtaking visuals coupled with an equally strong execution. A technique pivotal to the series, it traces its origins to Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Yoriichi is a legendary figure responsible not only for the creation of Sun Breathing but also for pioneering the very existence of Breathing Styles. His prowess in mastery and innovation during combat has since left a rich legacy unto the arts. When Tanjiro used the 13th form of Sun Breathing against Muzan, fans wondered: why did Yoriichi create the 13th form of Sun Breathing?

This form was tailor-made explicitly for the sole purpose of opposing Muzan Kibutsuji, the series' ultimate antagonist.

Exploring the real reason behind the creation of the 13th form of Sun Breathing by Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer

Yoriichi Tsugikuni as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

The Thirteenth Form of Sun Breathing is specifically devised to kill Muzan Kibutsuji, working with the unique problem of his twelve vital organs: seven hearts and five brains, each of which changes position within the body. One more special this about this form is that it is not one technique.

It is the culmination of all twelve forms of Sun Breathing in use in a sequential manner that maximizes all forms at once. This was one way to defeat Muzan by causing injury to all his internal organs at a time since he could regenerate from those too.

How Sun Breathing differs from other Breathing Styles in Demon Slayer, explained

Tanjiro Kamado and Yoriichi Tsugikuni as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Among all the Breathing Styles, Sun Breathing is unique in the storyline. It is the original form where, apart from Flame and other breathings such as Water, Thunder, Stone, Wind, and Moon are derived. As Flame Breathing is a direct descendant of Sun Breathing, there are many visual and thematic similarities, but compared for depth and concept, it becomes just a skin-deep comparison.

Sun Breathing is passed down in the Kamado family as Hinokami Kagura, a ritualistic dance from sunset to sunrise in homage to God of Fire. Such a practice, which was slightly misunderstood at first by Tanjiro, would turn out to be very instrumental in his fights.

Unlike other Breathing Styles, the historical bond and power above all others that Sun Breathing holds give Tanjiro a particularly unique advantage over the generally wide range of other Hashira in his quest.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

In Demon Slayer, the creation of the 13th form of Sun Breathing by Yoriichi Tsugikuni is done to reveal his genius and strategic mind. Being a synthesis of all twelve previous techniques, this last form is crafted to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji's extraordinary regenerative powers by targeting all the multiple vital organs at once.

Unlike the other Breathing Styles, it's the history of the Sun Breathing, and its development into the Kamado family's style, Hinokami Kagura, that makes it unlike any other.

