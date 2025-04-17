Move over Gojo and Sung Jinwoo, Demon Slayer has already shown the character who represents the "strongest"

While several candidates from Demon Slayer can contest the title of being the strongest, only one has truly earned it. Yoriichi Tsugikuni is the strongest character from the series and has retained the position till the end of the manga. Yoriichi's character and actions have also in some way shaped the entire narrative of the series.

Ad

While many fandoms from other series have already claimed their strongest like Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling, why should Demon Slayer hold back? Yoriichi is the only character befitting of the "strongest" title and this article explains why.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Reasons why Yoriichi is the "strongest" character in Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Firsty, Yoriichi's character is partially the reason for the existence of the Demon Slayer series. He was the inventor of the Sun Breathing, a form that is said to be the origin of all other Breathing forms in the series. Although the Ubuyashiki family established the Demon Slayer Corps, Yoriichi's involvement in the development of the Breathing forms provides them with their most potent weapon.

While some demon slayers and Hashira from the series have proven their strength, no one has come close to solely defeat the demon king, Kibutsuji Muzan, except for Yoriichi. Even Tanjiro, the main protagonist of the series needed help from others to defeat Muzan during the Sunrise Countdown arc, and then again he was severely injured in the aftermath.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muzan's near death experience with Yoriichi instilled so much fear within him, that the former made it his mission to thoroughly eliminate every Sun Breathing user. Because Muzan's blood flows through every other demon in the series, they also share the terrifying memories of Yoriichi and fear the sight of Sun Breathing. The entire demon faction was scared of just one person, Yoriichi.

Additionally, Kokushibo, formerly Yorichii's brother Michikatsu, who transformed into a demon with Muzan's help to defeat Yoriichi, still could not defeat him. After their grueling fight, Yoriichi, unlike crippling from old age, passed away while still standing, showing his manifestation of strength and persona even in his death.

Ad

Yoriichi's powers and abilities that were feared by Muzan and the other demons

Yoriichi using the 13th Form of Sun Breathing on Muzan in the Demon Slayer manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yoriichi Tsugikuni is considers as the most powerful demon slayer to have ever lived. Being born with a Demon Slayer Mark, Yoriichi can access both the Transparent World, and the Selfless State. He was adept in swordsmanship from a very young age and could defeat multiple demons by himself as stated by his brother.

Ad

Physically Yoriichi had immeasurable speed, reflexes, endurance, stamina, and strength, which were all reflected during his conflict with Muzan. Apart from the sixth sense he was granted by using the Transparent World, Yoriichi also possessed extrasensory perception, allowing him to detect things outside of his normal peripheral vision.

As mentioned previously, Yoriichi created the Sun Breathing, a form that served as a base for all other Breathing Forms in the series. He can turn his Nichirin sword bright red, essentially emulating the Sun. Given the weakness of demons to the sun, the effectiveness of his Breathing Form was outstanding, besting even Muzan himself.

Ad

Final thoughts

Yoriichi Tsugikuni as seen from the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Yoriichi's character played a pivotal role in shaping of the series, from the development of the narrative to introducing one of the most recognizable abilities in the anime universe, the Breathing Forms. Comparison of his character to powerful characters from different anime universes like Gojo and Jinwoo is subjective and based on personal opinions.

Ad

While a direct comparison cannot be made, Yoriichi Tsugikuni is undoubtedly the "strongest" character from the Demon Slayer series. Additonally his acts and personality in the series have also validated his competence for holding the title, as the character, whom even the demon king Kibutsuji Muzan feared.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More