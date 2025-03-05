4 Hashira who didn’t deserve their titles (& 4 Demon Slayers who should’ve been named Hashira)

The term Hashira, from the Demon Slayer anime, is a title given to individuals representing the pillars of the society for future demon slayers to look forward to and accomplish as a goal. They are responsible for protecting humankind from the likes of demons.

With an extensive narrative to the series, some Hashira have emerged who do not necessarily fit in the position, while some demon slayers deserving the rank came forward. Here is a list of Hashira who don't deserve their title and some demon slayers who might fit in better.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion solely.

4 Hashira from Demon Slayer who didn't deserve their titles

1) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira from Demon Slayer, despite being a man of strong equinamity, started suffering from an inferiority complex. He developed this since his final selection exam, upon the death of his best friend Sabito. As he considered Sabito as a better fit to be Hashira and blamed himself for Sabito's death, his inferiority complex got the best of him at certain points.

He grew a self-undermining ability which, at a certain point, made him second-guess his position as a Hashira. He even tried to relinquish his position because of this. Being a Hashira means someone who recognizes their position and acts upon it with confidence. Giyu's developing such signs made him partially unfit for the role.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira from Demon Slayer, is one of the more brash and aggressive characters shown. He has a very short-tempered personality, which has been demonstrated multiple times in the Swordsmith Village arc. Sanemi held a deep hatred towards the demons, as he was seen attacking Nezuko, even after she was deemed safe by other Hashira.

One key characteristic among Hashira is rationality. However, Sanemi's oppressive outlook towards demons has often overpowered his sense of being rational. The calmness and focus expected from a Hashira are completely missing from his character, making him somewhat unworthy of the position.

3) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira from Demon Slayer, is one of the strongest Hashira, known for strength and agility. However, he tends to be flashy about everything he does. Wanting everything to be flamboyant and flashy, he abhored the idea of plainness, exerting additional pressure among his pupils, as seen during the Hashira Training arc.

During the Entertainment District arc, fans saw him trying to forcefully haul Aoi Kanzaki to the entertainment district so that she could help him on a dangerous mission. He was also seen giving spanking Aoi for no reason, which can be considered indecent if you are someone as important as a Hashira.

He is often shown to be ignorant of others' opinions, showing a degree of arrogance unseemly from a Hashira. His demeanor and treatment towards others who fail to meet his expectations are reasons he does not necessarily fit the criteria as a Hashira properly.

4) Kanae Kocho

Kanae Kocho, the Flower Hashira, with Shinobu and Kanao (Image via Ufotable)

Kanae Kocho, the late Flower Hashira, is one of the series' most peaceful and friendly characters. She possessed a philosophical concept about demons and humans living together peacefully. She had a softer approach to dealing with matters and tried to resolve them as peacefully as possible.

The problem was that most of the demons did not believe in her philosophy of peaceful coexistence. Even during her last breaths after being defeated by Doma, she asked Shinobu to leave the Demon Slayer Corps to live a normal life away from conflicts. Her constant notion of peace is something a Hashira could not afford due to the nature of their existence.

4 Demon Slayers who should've been named Hashira

1) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado, the main protagonist of the anime Demon Slayer, is a great candidate for a Hashira. Tanjiro displays strong resolve and willpower once he sets his mind to anything. He is an ever-growing character in the universe who is unlocking his potential as the series unfolds. Tanjiro mastered the skill of Water Breathing and can use Sun Breathing as well.

His relentless willpower and strength to push beyond limits repeatedly makes him a prime candidate for being named a Hashira. He is also compassionate and supportive, all qualities expected to be seen in a Hashira. Tanjiro has the potential to become the next Sun Hashira.

2) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma- Thunder Breathing (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one such potential character for being named a Hashira from the series. Zenitsu is the master of the first form of Thunder Breathing and created the seventh form known as Flaming Thunder God. It allows him to move lightning-fast in combat and manipulate thunder and electricity. Zenitsu can be debated as one of the timid and weak-hearted characters from the series, yet recent events in the anime revealed otherwise.

While awake, he appears cowardly and panicky. However, his personality shifts when he falls asleep, making him calmer and raising his battle intuition, as shown earlier in the series. During the Hashira Training arc, he showed how serious and responsible he could be when the situation calls for it, focusing on his training.

Zenitsu likes to push himself to meet others' expectations and will try his hardest. His characteristics and resolve he showed recently, paired with his Thunder Breathing, which can be compared to the level of any Hashira, make Zenitsu a potentially perfect fit as the Thunder Hashira.

3) Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira- Beast Breathing (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer is one of the strongest and relentless fighters. His role as a Hashira can be debatable as he is the master of Beast Breathing, an unconventional style of his creation that hasn't been established. However, his feats throughout the anime have proved his worthiness for the rank. Despite being hot-headed, he has a keen sense of justice when avenging people he cares about.

Upon learning about the incident of Doma killing and devouring Shinobu, Inosuke spared no time fighting the upper-rank two demon himself. He even went as far as to challenge Muzan for killing several other demon slayers. Inosuke has great potential as the Beast Hashira, showing unparalleled strength and courage paired with a unique breathing style.

4) Sabito

Sabito wearing his mask (Image via Ufotable)

Sabito is one of the less popular characters in the anime series. During the Final Selection arc, he is featured as Giyu's best friend and Tanjiro's mentor. According to the narrative, Giyu and Sabito were both students of Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira. They trained together and bonded as very close friends.

Giyu always viewed Sabito as being a better Water Hashira than he would ever be. However, Sabito perished while fighting the Hand Demon. Sabito would have been a great Water Hashira, as he was a serious young boy and believed every action should be mature and well sought out. Sabito showed exceptional personality and strength, befitting that of a Hashira.

Final Thoughts

Demon Slayer is an anime focusing on humans fighting for survival against demons. The presence of Hashira in society has served as a symbol of strength and willpower. Not all Hashira have been able to live up to the mark, while some have excelled in their roles.

Similarly, more demon slayers have come up who could fit the Hashira role better. With the ever-evolving story of Demon Slayer and the anime nearing the finale, a lot of reveals in the plot are shown. More reveals about the current Hashira will give fans a better perspective for judging their worthiness.

