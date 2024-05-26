5 Demon Slayer characters who had pitiful deaths (& 5 who died with dignity)

Demon Slayer characters have some of the most intense and emotional moments in anime. It's one of the most popular series due to its interesting sagas and the epic combats that often end with dramatic and moving deaths.

Some Demon Slayer characters die with a miserable ending, dying in sorrow and regret. In contrast, other Demon Slayer characters die with honor, as true heroic characters who died for what they believed in. This list contains 5 Demon Slayer characters who had pitiful deaths and 5 Demon Slayer characters who died with dignity.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Rui, Muzan Kibutsuji and other Demon Slayer characters who had pitiful deaths

1. Rui

Rui as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Rui's end is one of the most emotional in Demon Slayer. Despite his cruel actions as one of the Twelve Kizuki, Rui’s backstory reveals a deep loneliness and a desperate yearning for familial bonds. Rui transforms his victims into his "family," but his twisted version of love only brings suffering.

When Tanjiro and Nezuko defeat him, we see a moment of clarity and regret in Rui, exposing the lost, confused child underneath his monstrous facade. Rui’s final thoughts reveal his longing for a genuine family connection, making his end, while deserved, evoke deep sympathy and highlight the human emotions that linger within him.

2. Kyogai

Kyogai as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kyogai’s death is marked by sorrow, especially as the fans learn about his past. Once a talented writer, Kyogai was dismissed and ridiculed, leading him to succumb to despair and transform into a demon. As a demon, he gained the ability to manipulate the space within his Drum House but continued to yearn for recognition.

His pitiful end comes when he is defeated by Tanjiro, who acknowledges Kyogai's talent, providing a bittersweet moment of validation. Despite his villainous nature, his last moments are filled with a longing for respect and recognition, making his demise not only tragic but also a poignant reminder of the persistent human emotions within demons.

3. Enmu

Enmu as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Enmu's end is characterized by despair and desperation, fitting for a demon driven by twisted desires. As one of the Lower Rank demons, his ambition led him to perform cruel experiments and manipulate dreams to cause suffering. Muzan granted him more power in exchange for his loyalty. His pitiful death occurs during the Mugen Train arc, where he fuses with the train to consume its passengers.

However, his plan is thwarted by Tanjiro and Inosuke, who sever his connection to the train. Enmu's final moments are filled with disbelief and desperation as he is ultimately defeated. His end highlights the fleeting nature of power and the emptiness it brings, emphasizing the hollow existence of a demon.

4. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

One of the tragic scenes in the series is when Shinobu Kocho dies. As the Insect Hashira is among the Demon Slayer characters with a no-nonsense personality, she is focused on fighting the demons and getting revenge for her sister. Shinobu’s sad demise occurs when she fights Doma, an Upper Rank Two demon who has killed her sister.

Despite her bravery and poison-based techniques, she is overpowered by Doma. In a final act of defiance, she sacrifices herself by infusing her body with a large dose of wisteria poison, which eventually weakens Doma enough for Kanao and Inosuke to finish him off. Her tragic end highlights the immense sacrifices made by demon slayers in their relentless fight against evil.

5. Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji during Heian Era as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Though appreciated by fan groups, Kibutsuji’s demise as a character is saddening since he fights for his last breath with guilt. Muzan Kibutsuji, the series' main antagonist, witnessed the unimaginable horror and pain he created as the source of all demons. However, his pitiful end reveals the tragic consequences of his relentless quest for power and immortality.

In his final battle against the Demon Slayer Corps, Muzan is weakened by the Demon Slayer's combined efforts and a drug Tamayo developed that accelerates his aging. As he faces death, Muzan's desperation and fear become evident, showing a once unstoppable force reduced to vulnerability. Despite his tyranny, his death leaves viewers with a mix of satisfaction and sorrow, highlighting the futility of his quest for immortality and the human fear of death.

Kyojuro Rengoku, Yoriichi Tsugikuni and other Demon Slayer characters died with dignity

1. Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku made the ultimate heroic self-sacrifice to do what a Hashira is expected to do. This is evident in the Mugen Train arc, where, with much courage and power, he fights Akaza despite being overwhelmed by him. While putting his life on the line, he sustains fatal injuries while trying to save the passengers and his demon slayer brothers.

Indeed, he died a hero, his actions being full of bravery and sacrifice like the one depicted in the bible. In his final scene, he gives a speech to Tanjiro and his friends as they are engulfed in the flames and tells them to light the darkness in their hearts. His journey reflects the principle of true heroism and does not leave its viewers indifferent, giving the Demon Slayer characters a great example to follow.

2. Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima’s respectable demise portrays his devotion and fortitude as one of the mainstays of the Demon Slayer characters. Due to his role as the Stone Hashira, Gyomei is large and strong, and his fighting skills do not disappoint. Although blind, he challenges the Upper-Rank demon Kokushibo and shows incredible strength and determination.

Gyomei is grievously injured in his final stand and succumbs to his wounds but dies fighting for his friends. He dies both nobly and selflessly and is shown praying for the other slayers right before he passes on. His passing is a testament to his fortitude of spirit for other Demon Slayer characters, and his legacy is one of honor and compassion.

3. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji’s death is an emotional moment in the series. As the Love Hashira, Mitsuri may come across as one of the timid Demon Slayer characters, yet she is deadly for her enemies in combat. Her fitting death is depicted during the showdown with Kato ending her life with grace while fiercely defending her colleagues.

Despite her losses and injuries, Mitsuri remains a devoted follower and fighter with her beloved, Obanai Iguro. Her last scenes are all about love and thankfulness, with devotion and readiness to give herself to others, which is a testament to her character. Thus, Mitsuri’s death is both touching and honorable since it asserts the value of the few things she valued most in life – friendship, and spirit, giving the audience a glimpse of the power of love and courage.

4. Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi Tsugikuni as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

The legend of Yoriichi Tsugikuni and his final act of nobility are other relevant aspects of the show. Being the first Breath of the Sun user, he is depicted as one of the strongest and most legendary Demon Slayer characters. Yoriichi himself is portrayed as a very strong and speedy demon hunter, and he is dedicated to vanquishing demons and saving humans. He fights his older brother, Kokushibo, who became a demon, and the battle proves his overwhelming skills.

Although old at this time, Yoriichi fights Kokushibo in a pretty close battle and dies with a serene expression on his face. How he dies adorns his dedication to the cause, which he holds to his mission to the future generation of demon slayers. Yoriichi’s tale of might, loss, and resilience is remarkable because it is real.

5. Tamayo

Tamayo as shown in anime (Image via Ufotable)

A dramatic and spirited fight to the end is what defines the virtues of Tamayo before succumbing to death. Before her role in this story, she was a demon who wanted to rid the world of demons and help the Demon Slayer Corps in this process. Her self-sacrifice and her fight to correct past mistakes make her a rather inspiring character. During the last fight with Muzan, Tamayo contributes greatly by creating the drug to incapacitate Muzan.

She dies so that the drug should work, thus giving the other Demon Slayer characters a fighting chance. She dies peacefully and without regret, believing she has made a positive impact and created something of value. The film was about the life of Tamayo, who made a difference in people’s lives, the power of redemption, and human resilience.

In conclusion

Demon Slayer characters have an overwhelming degree of tragedy and at the same time, nobility. Rui, for example, dies a pitiful death, and the audience can still see a bit of human emotions in the demonic figure of Muzan. Some of the Demon Slayer characters, including Rengoku and Tamayo, have quite beautiful scenes of dying and are even remembered as heroes and of great honor.

Every life lost is hopeless or heroic, each timely reminder of the eternal struggle between good and evil and the price those who rely on the light pay. Thus, the fans pay tribute to their legacies and victories while always keeping their great stories alive within the vast world of Demon Slayer.

Related Links:

Demon Slayer season 4: Hashira Training arc complete release schedule

Why is Demon Slayer so popular: Explained

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs

10 most powerful swords in Demon Slayer, ranked

9 Hashiras in Demon Slayer, ranked from strongest to weakest