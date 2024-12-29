Top 50 strongest Bleach TYBW characters, ranked

Bleach TYBW part 3 reached its finale with episodes 39 and 40, which were broadcast together as a one-hour-long installment that aired on December 28, 2024. The widely acclaimed anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War will receive its conclusion with Bleach TYBW part 4, titled The Calamity.

With fans now looking forward to Bleach TYBW part 4 and the long-awaited Echoing Jaws of Hell Arc, here's a list of the strongest characters featured in Shinigami vs Quincy conflict. The ranking will only include the single best version of each character, assessing their overall power based on each fighter's feats, abilities, and status.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Bleach TYBW.

The most powerful fighters in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War ranked weakest to strongest

Some of the main groups in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot/Pierrot Films)

Countless different characters, all remarkably powerful in their own right, participated in the fierce showdown between Quincy and Shinigami. Given the sheer size of Bleach TYBW's cast, many characters couldn't make it to this list of the 50 strongest individuals who took part in the Thousand-Year Blood War.

Therefore, before diving into the rankings, it's worth highlighting a few Bleach characters who showcased exceptional fighting skills during the conflict, even though they didn't make it into the top 50. Listed from weakest to strongest, these honorable mentions include:

Ikkaku Madarame - A highly skilled member of the 11th Division.

- A highly skilled member of the 11th Division. Yumichika Ayasegawa - A highly skilled member of the 11th Division.

- A highly skilled member of the 11th Division. Shuhei Hisagi - The lieutenant of the 9th Division.

- The lieutenant of the 9th Division. Kuna Mashiro - The co-lieutenant of the 9th Division.

- The co-lieutenant of the 9th Division. Lisa Yadomaru - A member of the Visored group.

- A member of the Visored group. Driscoll Berci - The Sternritter "O", The Overkill.

- The Sternritter "O", The Overkill. Loyd Lloyd - The Sternritter "Y", The Yourself.

- The Sternritter "Y", The Yourself. Antenor Luppi - An Arrancar temporarily appointed as the Sexta Espada.

- An Arrancar temporarily appointed as the Sexta Espada. Cang Du - The Sternritter "I," The Iron.

- The Sternritter "I," The Iron. Chojiro Sasakibe - The loyal right-hand man of Yamamoto, he was the 1st Division's lieutenant.

- The loyal right-hand man of Yamamoto, he was the 1st Division's lieutenant. Izuru Kira - The 3rd Division's lieutenant, his overall power dramatically increased after he was revived and reconstructed.

- The 3rd Division's lieutenant, his overall power dramatically increased after he was revived and reconstructed. Love Aikawa - A member of the Visored group.

- A member of the Visored group. Kensei Muguruma - The captain of the 9th Division.

- The captain of the 9th Division. Rojuro Otoribashi - The captain of the 3rd Division.

- The captain of the 3rd Division. Hachigen Ushoda - The former second-in-command of the Kido Corps, he is a member of the Visored group.

- The former second-in-command of the Kido Corps, he is a member of the Visored group. NaNaNa Nahahkoop - The Sternritter "U" The Underbelly.

- The Sternritter "U" The Underbelly. BG9 - Sternritter "K", a Quincy whose Schrift remains unknown.

- Sternritter "K", a Quincy whose Schrift remains unknown. Soi Fon - The 2nd Division's captain as well as the Onmitsukido's leader.

- The 2nd Division's captain as well as the Onmitsukido's leader. Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck - The former Tercera Espada.

- The former Tercera Espada. Ayon - A fearsome Hollow summoned by Harribel's three subordinates, the Tres Bestias.

50) Tier Halibel

Halibel in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As an Arrancar who originated from a Vasto Lorde-class Hollow and replaced Nelliel as the new Tercera Espada, Halibel stands out for her powerful Reiatsu and tough Hierro-reinforced body. After Aizen's downfall, Halibel gained control of the Hueco Mundo. However, she couldn't do anything to stop Yhwach and his Quincy army.

49) Giselle Gewelle

Giselle in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sternritter "Z" Giselle Gewelle has the unique power to zombify anyone she splatters her blood on, turning them into zombies under her control. This ability is the result of the Schrift "The Zombie," which she can also use to survive and heal fatal injuries.

48) Candice Catnipp

Candice in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Candice is Sternritter "T." Her Schrift is "The Thunderbolt," which allows her to conjure and control lightning bolts to overwhelm her opponents. Her electric blasts are powerful enough to incapacitate Kenpachi Zaraki, although, to be fair, he was already injured earlier. She can also use lightning to increase her speed in order to dodge enemy attacks.

47) Meninas McAllon

Meninas in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meninas McAllon has a slender build, but her physical strength is nothing short of insane. This Sternritter uses the Schrift of "P," and "The Power," to increase the strength of her muscles to the point where she can lift and throw large structures with ease and punch her enemies through multiple buildings.

46) PePe Waccabrada

PePe in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sternritter "L" PePe Waccabrada isn't a particularly skilled fighter himself. What makes PePe fearsome is his Schrift, "The Love," which allows him to fire heart-shaped projectiles. Any living being struck by these projectiles, including the Shinigami's Zanpakuto, will fall under PePe's control, doing whatever he commands as if they had fallen in love with him. PePe's Vollstandig enables him to use The Love through ropes that completely immobilize his victims.

45) Hirako Shinji

Shinji in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The leader of the Visored, Shinji, is also the captain of the Gotei's 5th Division. He can use his Zanpakuto Sakanade to reverse the senses of his opponents so that he can attack them while they are confused. For an added advantage, he can also boost his speed and physical strength by using a Hollow mask.

Shinji's Bankai is pointless in 1v1 combat or when his allies are near. However, this Bankai becomes incredibly effective when Shinji is alone against a large group of enemies, as it allows him to reverse the perception of friendship and enmity of everyone nearby, forcing the affected targets to kill each other.

44) Liltotto Lamperd

Liltotto in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Liltotto Lamperd has the denomination of Sternritter "G," "The Glutton," a fitting name as this Schrift ability allows her to enlarge and extend her mouth outward to eat whatever she wants. Despite her fragile appearance, Liltotto is the best of the Wandenreich's "Bambies" in terms of both hand-to-hand fighting skills and Blut proficiency.

Overall, she can be considered the strongest member of the group, second only to a full-powered, alive Bambietta. A testament to this, Liltotto outclassed and defeated Meninas when the latter was under PePe's control and later slaughtered PePe as punishment for trying to kill her and controlling Meninas.

43) Bambietta Basterbine

Bambietta in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before she was defeated by Komamura and later killed by Giselle, who zombified her, Bambietta Basterbine was known as Sternritter "E." She used the Schrift "The Explode" to turn anything that came in contact with her Reishi into a bomb, generating enough power to level entire city blocks. Her attacks couldn't be blocked but only dodged or deflected before the explosion occurred.

When using Vollstandig, one of Bambietta's explosions was enough to defeat Shinji Hirako. This is all the more fearsome as Bambietta could release multiple Reishi spheres at the same time in order to perform omnidirectional attacks and destroy the surrounding area.

42) Ginjo Kugo

Ginjo in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first Substitute Shinigami before Ichigo, Ginjo Kugo, is the former leader of Xcution, an organization of Fullbringers. Ginjo is a highly capable swordsman who can use his weapon, Cross of Scaffold, to unleash devastating energy blasts as well as steal and absorb another Fullbringer's power.

When using Bankai, Ginjo's physical abilities, Reiatsu, and energy blasts are dramatically augmented. Ginjo died during his battle with Ichigo but reappeared in Bleach TYBW as he was brought to Kukaku Shiba's residence to train with Ganju Shiba, Shukuro Tsukishima, and Giriko Kutsuzawa.

41) Robert Accutrone

Accutrone in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Robert Accutrone was Sternritter "N" within the Wandenreich. He was an expert Quincy, capable of firing bullet-like Heilig Pfeil through a special pistol. Robert's projectiles were even stronger than Coyote Starrk's, considering that he managed to leave permanent injuries on Shunsui Kyoraku, which the Primera Espada failed to do.

The name of Robert's Schrift was never revealed, but it presumably gave him exceptional speed, which he could increase even further by activating his Vollstandig transformation. Robert was able to confront and wound a Shinigami of Shunsui's caliber, though, to be fair, Shunsui never really focused on fighting Robert due to nervousness and concern for Yamamoto’s situation.

Later, Robert noticeably outperformed other Sternritter, such as NaNaNa and Candice, as he lasted much longer than them against the same opponent, Byakuya Kuchiki. It should also be noted that Byakuya could defeat NaNaNa and Candice with just Shikai, while he needed to use his Bankai to beat Robert.

40) Äs Nödt

Äs Nödt in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sternritter "F" Äs Nödt uses the power of "The Fear" to induce boundless fear in those whom he pierces with his Reishi-made thorns. The victims of Äs Nödt's fear will lose control of themselves, seeing visions and stopping thinking rationally. The fear will consume their bodies, making them unable to move.

Äs Nödt's Vollstandig magnifies his abilities as it allows him to frighten his opponents simply by standing in front of them, as the fear penetrates them through their optic nerves. He can even create a dome to trap his enemies, preventing them from escaping his malicious gaze. After crushing Byakuya during the first invasion, Äs Nödt is eventually defeated by Rukia.

39) Mask de Masculine

Mask in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mask de Masculine may act like a gag character, striking poses and seeing himself as a hero of justice who fights villains, but his strength is no joke. The Schrift "The Superstar" creates a life link between Mask and James, allowing the former to convert the latter's encouragements into tangible power-ups that greatly increase his speed and physical strength as well as give him healing abilities.

James' cheers allow Mask to recover from fatal injuries while increasing his might, with every single cheer being worth a Bankai-level power boost in its own right. A few cheers allowed Mask to single-handedly defeat two Captains, Rose and Kensei, dominating them even though the two had unleashed their Bankai.

Impressively enough, that was only a portion of Mask's real capabilities, as he unleashed more and more power with James' subsequent cheers. On top of that, he gained another power boost by entering the Vollstandig transformation. Mask was a force to be reckoned with, easily scaling above all the Espada and most Sternritter. He was only defeated when a post-Royal Guard training Renji activated his newfound Bankai.

38) Nianzol Weizol

Nianzol in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fact that Yhwach chose Nianzol Weizol to assist him in his attack on the Soul King's palace is glaring proof of this Sternritter's formidable power. Nianzol can use the Schrift of "The Wind" to deflect any incoming attack, pushing it aside before it can connect. He can also kill his enemies by simply pointing a finger at them, which causes their bodies to bend until they are cut in half. To most Bleach characters, Nianzol is essentially untouchable.

37) Quilge Opie

Quilge in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Quilge Opie is a particularly powerful Quincy, whom Yhwach chooses to lead the army sent to attack the Hueco Mundo. Quilge holds immense pride in Wandenreich allegiance, and his Quincy abilities are likewise remarkable. Tite Kubo himself reveals that Quilge is the Sternritter's combat instructor and that his ability to absorb Reishi with Sklaverei is the best of all the Quincy.

Using Blut, Quilge is able to withstand a post-time skip Ichigo's attacks. His sheer endurance is also impressive, as he survives a tremendous onslaught from Ayon as well as an attack from Kisuke Urahara. Despite the heavy injuries, he shrugs off the damage and uses the special Ransotengai technique to continue fighting.

Quilge’s Vollstandig allows him to increase his speed and, above all, enslave all the surrounding Reishi to gain a power boost for himself. Moreover, he can use the Schrift "The Jail" to trap anyone who isn't a Quincy in Reishi's inescapable and indestructible cage.

36) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the Shinigami who first befriended Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki plays a pivotal role in Bleach. After her training in the Soul King's palace, Rukia becomes quite a skilled fighter as she improves both her fundamental abilities and the freezing powers of her Zanpakuto.

Rukia can use her new Shikai to freeze her enemies and put herself into a kind of cryostasis. By doing so, she prevents any molecule from entering and affecting her body, whose temperature is reduced to absolute zero. However, she can only maintain this temperature for four seconds, as she would harm herself otherwise.

The range of Rukia's freezing powers increases when she uses Bankai, as she can release a large wave of cold to freeze anything nearby to absolute zero. Anything that touches Rukia's body while she is using Bankai would be frozen, too, making her immune to physical attacks. When Rukia uses her Bankai, a Sternritter of Äs Nödt's caliber is helpless before it.

That said, Rukia's Bankai is a powerful but risky double-edged sword, as she can only use it for a very short time and must slowly deactivate it. Moreover, though she is overwhelmed and defeats Äs Nödt, she is only able to do that because of Byakuya's pivotal help, as he has saved her from the Sternritter's initial Vollstandig attack.

35) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

Grimmjow in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez is the former Sexta Espada. Grimmjow has always been one of Ichigo Kurosaki's fiercest rivals, and after being defeated in the long-time Hueco Mundo Arc, he returned stronger than ever in Bleach TYBW. Aiming to have a rematch with Ichigo, Grimmjow grew stronger by training and eating other Hollows and Arrancars during the time skip.

Grimmjow can now use partial Ressurección transformations, which is a testament to his substantial improvement. The exact extent of Grimmjow's power remains a matter of debate, but he definitely stands out as a fast and tough physical fighter.

34) Shukuro Tsukishima

Tsukishima in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shukuro Tsukishima is a Fullbringer and an incredibly dangerous fighter. He can use an ability called "Book of The End" to cut through anything with his katana. In addition to injuring his opponents, this allows Tsukishima to insert himself into their past. By doing so, he can manipulate their minds, as well as learn their weaknesses and, therefore, counter their techniques.

He can also use his power on inanimate objects, altering their history to change their properties to his advantage. All in all, Book of The End gives Tsukishima endless possibilities in battle. It's an incredible ability that even worked on a post-Royal Guard Ichigo and partially countered Yhwach's Almighty.

Even as a young man with little combat experience, Tsukishima is able to corner and nearly defeat an experienced Shinigami like Byakuya Kuchiki. Of course, this is due to the unreal abilities of Tsukishima's Book of The End. In Bleach TYBW, Tsukishima is given a soul body, which only makes him more powerful than before.

33) Yushiro Shihoin

Yushiro in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Ad

32) Bazz-B

Bazz-B in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Sternritter "H" Bazz-B used the power of "The Heat" to generate flames hot enough to completely outclass Toshiro Hitsugaya's ice. Bazz-B's fiery attacks can create large explosions, melt solid structures, and crush bodies with a torrent of fire. He single-handedly defeats Hitsugaya and Rangiku Matsumoto, though the former couldn't use his Bankai – and later manages to fight on equal grounds with Renji.

Bazz's pain tolerance is incredibly high, considering that he is able to keep fighting despite some crippling injuries, including one of his arms being cut off. Nevertheless, he doesn't stand a chance against Jugram Haschwalth and seemingly dies at the hands of his childhood friend after the latter outclasses him for the entire duration of their fight.

31) Nemu Kurotsuchi

Nemu in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

The lieutenant of the 12th Division's captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Nemu, was created by Mayuri, who used several technologies to enhance her artificial body so that it could reach the maximum threshold of his potential, unleashing unexpected levels of power. However, that heightened state could only be maintained for a short time before leading to Nemu's own collapse.

During the fight against Pernida, Nemu revealed her true power as she unleashed 99.2% of her capabilities, pushing her body to within 0.8% of its threshold. This allowed her to block one of Pernida's attacks and burst through Pernida's body with sheer power. She later obliterated one of Pernida's clones by firing a part of her soul in the form of an energy blast.

Unfortunately, Pernida killed Nemu by devouring her body and tearing it to pieces before she could react. All in all, Nemu was quite powerful, considering that she was able to temporarily gain the upper hand over a Pernida that had evolved to the same level as Kenpachi Zaraki (though to be fair, it was a base and patched Zaraki).

30) Sajin Komamura

Komamura in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anthropomorphic wolf Sajin Komamura was the captain of the Gotei's 7th Division before fully transforming into a wolf due to the aftereffects of his Humanification Technique. While it was active, Komamura was invulnerable, as he could regenerate from any injury, no matter how serious.

Komamura's Bankai, which summoned an armored giant that mimicked all of his movements on a much larger scale, although at the cost of sharing damage, also became invulnerable. The combination of the Humanification Technique and Kokujo Tengen Myo'o Dangai Joe made Komamura a genuine beast, and it's no wonder that he easily defeated Bambietta.

29) Renji Abarai

Renji in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Renji's combat prowess skyrocketed after he trained with the Royal Guard, with his body becoming strong enough to easily withstand and block Mask's hits. Despite Mask undergoing several power boosts and entering his Vollstandig form on top of them, when his initial strength was enough to crush Rose and Kensei, two Captains, Renji still convincingly beat him.

In fact, Renji quickly kills Mask as soon as he uses his Bankai, So'o Zabimaru. That said, Renji showed his true power in the subsequent fight against Uryu Ishida. Renji was able to keep up with Uryu, and even though he ultimately lost the battle, he still forced Uryu to use his Vollstandig.

Notably, Renji managed to inflict serious wounds on Uryu, who only recovered from them by using Sklaverei. While Renji's formal rank remains that of lieutenant, it's clear that he is much stronger than most Gotei captains and ranks among the most powerful Bleach characters.

28) Royd Lloyd

Royd in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The twin brother of Loyd Lloyd, Royd also had the designation of Sternritter "Y," "The Yourself." Royd could transform himself into the exact copy of another person, fully replicating said individual's memories and personality as well as 70%-80% of his fighting skills. Therefore, Royd temporarily possessed a good part of Yhwach's basic abilities when he impersonated the Quincy Emperor during the first invasion of the Soul Society.

A testament to this, Royd brutally defeated a pre-Muken training Kenpachi Zaraki and held his own against Yamamoto himself. While he lost after Yamamoto used Bankai, the Captain Commander believed Royd to be the real Yhwach until the very end. Royd's Quincy skills were particularly good, as evidenced by the fact that his Blut Vene protected him from at least the passive effect of Yamamoto's fiery Bankai.

27) Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Mayuri in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Mayuri Kurotsuchi has few peers when it comes to cunning and craftiness. He is a scientist who fights by adjusting and adapting his techniques to the abilities of his opponent. As the Captain of the 12th Division, he can come up with the most unexpected solutions, using grotesque fabrications and bizarre inventions to survive even against foes who are objectively stronger than he is.

Mayuri has countless tricks up his sleeve, and that is not to mention how he altered the structure of his own Bankai to make it evolve based on the information gathered mid-combat. Mayuri made an invaluable contribution to the Shinigami's side in Bleach TYBW, and he was even able to give trouble to the Schutzstaffel member Pernida Parnkgjas. At this point, Mayuri's research is so far advanced that it looks more like magic than science.

26) Retsu Unohana

Unohana in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW revealed Retsu Unohana's true nature beyond being the polite Captain of the 4th Division. Combining formidable swordsmanship with flawless healing techniques, Unohana was a great fighter who was once feared as the Soul Society's most diabolical criminal. She held the title of Kenpachi before anyone else and was also hailed as "Yachiru" for being able to use every sword style.

Unohana was sacrificed on the altar of a higher purpose, as she was tasked with awakening Kenpachi Zaraki's true potential. Unohana showcased her strength by defeating Zaraki, who at the time was already stronger than most Espada, multiple times while simultaneously healing him with her special Kido techniques.

25) Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

The former leader of the Onmitsukido, as well as a former Gotei captain, Yoruichi, is an atypical Shinigami who relies on hand-to-hand combat instead of using a Zanpakuto. Yoruichi is known as "Flash Goddess" for her Shunpo mastery, but her true power consists of Shunko: Raijin Senkei, a special technique that blends Kido and Hakuda to augment the user's quickness and physical strength.

When Yoruichi's Shunko proved to be ineffective against Askin Nakk Le Vaar, Kisuke Urahara helped Yoruichi to enter a superior form called "Shunryu Kokubyo Senki." This transformation surrounded Yoruichi in electrical energy, giving her the speed and power needed to outclass Askin. However, Yoruichi's efforts were ultimately in vain as Askin activated his Vollstandig, thus gaining immunity even from her ever-evolving Reiatsu.

24) Ryuken Ishida

Ryuken in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Ryuken, the father of Uryu Ishida, is a pure-blooded Quincy who upholds Quincy's name while simultaneously despising it. He forges the silver blood clot that killed his wife Kanae into an arrowhead and entrusts Uryu with using it to kill Yhwach in revenge for Kanae's death after the Auswahlen.

Ryuken rarely takes action and is never shown fighting for real, but it’s clearly implied to be a powerful individual who has mastered the basic Quincy techniques. He describes the same level of power that Uryu uses to dominate Mayuri during the Soul Society Arc as feeble and weak compared to his own power. Essentially, Ryuken is to Uryu what Isshin is to Ichigo.

23) Isshin Kurosaki

Isshin in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Isshin is the father of Ichigo Kurosaki. After losing his Shinigami powers to suppress the Hollowfication of Masaki Kurosaki's body, Isshin eventually regains them. His strength is emphasized during the conflict in Fake Karakura, as he is able to fend off Aizen.

A single Shikai attack from Isshin was powerful enough to break the shell of Aizen's Hogyoku-amped body, which suggests that the power output of Isshin's Bankai is nothing short of insane. That said, to this day, his Bankai remains unknown.

22) Gremmy Thoumeaux

Gremmy in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Literally, only Gremmy's imagination limits his possibilities as this Sternritter can turn fantasy into reality, thanks to the outlandish power of the Schrift "The Visionary." Gremmy can create and manipulate anything he wants, altering the very fabric of reality to alter the bodies of his enemies, create clones of himself, conjure weapons, and even meteorites.

Gremmy's weakness is his arrogance, as his immaturity prevents him from making the most of his reality-warping powers. In fact, he causes his own death when he loses control over his thoughts. While imagining himself to be as strong as Kenpachi Zaraki, he fails to imagine a body capable of containing that much power. Nevertheless, Gremmy still manages to injure Zaraki to the point where the far weaker "Bambies" could beat him.

21) Kirio Hikifune

Kirio in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kirio Hikifune, the former 12th Division Captain and a member of the Soul King's Royal Guard, possesses such high Reiatsu. If she and her colleagues cast their Bankai simultaneously, they would destabilize the Bleach universe.

To this day, Kirio's Zanpakuto powers remain largely unknown, but she has been shown to use her Reiatsu to empower tree branches and generate them from her own body. The Reiatsu-enhanced tree branches will extend to neutralize incoming attacks by absorbing their Reiatsu, which they use to grow at an accelerated rate.

20) Byakuya Kuchiki

Byakuya in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The training at the Soul King's palace renders Byakuya stronger than ever. The haughty 6th Division Captain, as well as the Kuchiki Clan's current head, now has the might to back up his sense of superiority, as he is powerful enough to single-handedly defeat three Sternritter at once while remaining unharmed.

A skilled Shunpo and Kido user, Byakuya uses his Bankai, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi, to defend and attack at the same time by turning his words into countless flying blades. After his training with the Royal Guard, Byakuya has improved to the point where his current Shikai is as strong as his old Bankai.

Byakuya can further augment the speed and force of his Bankai blades by using special techniques such as Senkei, Gokei, Shuhei Hakuteiken, and Ikka Senjinka. The latter is strong enough to obliterate Gerard Valkyrie's head.

19) Toshiro Hitsugaya

Hitsugaya in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the difficult moments against Bazz-B and Cang Du, the 10th Division Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya managed to surpass his limits by unleashing the true potential of Daiguren Hyorinmaru, the Bankai of his ice-based Zanpakuto. Toshiro temporarily ages himself into an adult to use the Bankai to its fullest.

While in this form, Toshiro can not only flash-freeze large objects with a simple hand gesture but even concepts and powers, completely negating their effects. Anything that touches him will be flash-frozen as well. However, Toshiro needs to build up his power during the battle before he can use these exceptional abilities.

18) Tenjiro Kirinji

Tenjiro in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenjiro Kirinji is a Royal Guard member. As a master healer who invented curative Kido and taught it to Unohana, Tenjiro can summon hot spring water to either treat injuries or burn his opponents. Another distinctive trait of Tenjiro is his speed, which made him famous as "Lightning-Fast Tenjiro." Notably, he is fast enough to easily outspeed Soi Fon.

Tenjiro can use the glowing blade of his Zanpakuto Kinpika to blind his enemies and increase his striking power. His skill is such that he is able to momentarily get the better of Jugram Haschwalth, the Sternritter Grandmaster and a master swordsman himself.

17) Pernida Parnkgjas

Pernida in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

As the left hand of the Soul King, Pernida can continuously adapt and evolve by absorbing information from anything it touches with its nerves. This allows Pernida to control its own anatomy, gain the features and attributes of other beings, regenerate, and self-replicate. Pernida can also use the Schrift of "The Compulsory" to project its nerves in the form of tendrils in order to forcibly control and crush the bodies of its targets.

Without any doubt, Pernida is the creepiest member of Yhwach's Schutzstaffel. That said, it was powerful enough to severely injure Kenpachi Zaraki, corner Mayuri Kurotsuchi, and kill the latter's assistant Nemu before being tricked by Mayuri into undergoing accelerated growth and regeneration until it self-destructed.

16) Oetsu Nimaiya

Nimaiya in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Oetsu Nimaiya is a member of the Royal Guard, and his status is even more impressive as he is the creator of Zanpakuto and a master swordsman known as "Sword God." Nimaiya's weapon of choice is Sayafushi, a sword so sharp that no sheath can contain it. In Bleach TYBW, Nimaiya showcases his incredible speed as he overwhelms Gerard Valkyrie, Lille Barro, and Pernida in rapid succession, cutting them down before they can react.

15) Senjumaru Shutara

Senjumaru in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a Royal Guard member, Senjumaru has immeasurable Reiatsu. In addition, she is a masterful seamstress who can use her prosthetic limbs to swiftly weave and manipulate all sorts of textile constructs with her Zanpakuto Shigarami. Senjumaru's weaving is so fast that she can alter the clothing of her opponents so quickly that they can't even know what happened, as she did to kill Nianzol Weizol.

She can also weave an umbrella durable enough to defend herself or a doll-like clone to confuse her enemies, as well as use clumps of cotton and thread to rebuild any lost flesh. The pinnacle of Senjumaru's power is Katatsu Karagara Shigarami no Tsugi, a formidable Bankai whose release shook the three worlds that make the Bleach universe.

This Bankai traps its targets, no matter their numbers and abilities, into spaces enclosed by Senjumaru's fabric. The conjured environment wears down the victims as they are sealed by cloth, unable to escape. Using Katatsu Karagara Shigarami no Tsugi, Senjumaru is able to trap and subdue the entire Schutzstaffel by herself.

14) Jushiro Ukitake

Ukitake in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

The 13th Division's former Captain, Jushiro Ukitake, is implied to be one of the most powerful Shinigami to ever appear in Bleach. He is the peer of Shunsui Kyoraku, the current Captain Commander, with Yamamoto, stating that both Kyoraku and Ukitake were unmatched by their predecessors and successors. In Hell, Ukitake's deceased soul is likened to the souls of Unohana and Yamamoto.

Ukitake's Zanpakuto Sogyo no Kotowari is an exceptional combat tool that can absorb any energy attack and redirect it back at the enemy at an even higher speed than before. Ukitake possesses immense Reiatsu, which, combined with his techniques, would have rendered him nearly unbeatable. However, Ukitake diverts his Reiatsu to sustain his ailing body.

The deity Mimihagi allows Ukitake to survive, but his health remains precarious, preventing him from showcasing the true extent of his capabilities. While Ukitake has never had the chance to prove how strong he is, as his fragile health holds him back, his Zanpakuto and the godly power of Mimihagi suggest that he would subdue most Bleach characters if he were to use his full might.

13) Zaraki Kenpachi

Zaraki in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Zaraki's skillset is as simple as it is effective. The Captain of the 11th Division has no special ability but has enough Reiatsu and brute force to annihilate most opponents with just his swords or even his bare hands. His endurance and pain tolerance are likewise astounding, making it easy to understand why he was listed among the Five War Potentials.

After learning that he has been subconsciously suppressing the majority of his true potential, Zaraki finally unleashes it to reach new heights. He surpasses Unohana and later reveals his Shikai, Nozarashi, to defeat Gremmy Thoumeaux. Impressively, Zaraki doesn't even need to remove his Reiatsu-suppressing patch to beat Gremmy.

While Nozarashi gives Zaraki insane cutting power, the Zanpakuto's Bankai grants him an even greater upgrade as it turns him into a red oni-like demon strong enough to topple Gerard Valkyrie, rip off his arm, and bisect his body. However, the Bankai releases more power than Zaraki can handle, which can cause his body to tear itself to pieces.

12) Shunsui Kyoraku

Shunsui in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Shunsui Kyoraku is the Gotei's current Captain Commander and possesses powers befitting his paramount status. Anyone within range of Shunsui's Reiatsu, including the former himself, is forced to fight under the rules of Katen Kyokutsu, a Zanpakuto that turns children's games into reality.

Bleach TYBW reveals the true power of Katen Kyokutsu's Shikai, as Shunsui uses several unpredictable techniques to dictate the pace of his fight against Lille Barro. That said, the peak of Shunsui's strength lies in his reality-warping Bankai, Katen Kyokutsu Karamatsu Shinju, an unstoppable curse that traps and weakens his enemies before decapitating them.

It's impossible to escape from this Bankai, as Shunsui alters reality to force his victims to suffer, based on the characters of a tragic theatre play. Despite his intangible body and Vollstandig boost, Lille is helpless against Katen Kyokutsu Karamatsu Shinju. He only survives due to his immortality, which allows him to live through decapitation. This implies that anyone who isn't massively stronger than Lille or immortal would be killed by Shunsui's Bankai.

Notably, Shunsui is tough enough to keep moving and fighting even after having several holes blown into his torso by a Vollstandig-amped version of The X-Axis. This is hardly surprising, given that Shunsui's Reiatsu is so great that the likes of Askin Nakk Le Vaar and a post-Royal Guard training Ichigo Kurosaki are baffled when they sense it.

11) Kisuke Urahara

Urahara in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Kisuke Urahara is the Soul Society's greatest genius, displaying exceptional mastery of all Shinigami fundamental arts on top of his unpredictable inventions and tactics. No matter how complex the situation, Urahara can create an effective strategy, which is why he is acknowledged as one of the Five War Potentials.

Aizen himself has admitted that Urahara is even smarter than him and that he is his equal in power before the Hogyoku enters the equation. Fast enough to keep up with a Shunko-amped Yoruichi, he replaces himself with a Gigai in front of Aizen and puts handcuffs on the latter without him noticing; Urahara is so strong that he can move inside Askin's Gift Ball Deluxe despite its weakening poison.

Askin is impressed by Urahara's resilience, and for good reason, given that he has outperformed the likes of Oetsu Nimaiya and Ichigo Kurosaki. Despite being poisoned and fatigued, Urahara is even able to blitz and overpower a Vollstandig-boosted Askin. This is because Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame, an extraordinary Bankai, allows Urahara to restructure anything, including his own body.

Urahara can thus corner his enemies while remaining invulnerable, as he can increase his physical strength and speed as well as heal his injuries, alter the terrain to his advantage, and, at least within a certain range, weaken his enemies by dismantling their bodies. What's more, Urahara is also a Kido master who can cast top-level Kido spells and combine them with his Zanpakuto, as well as perform a Reiatsu-sealing technique powerful enough to take down Aizen.

10) Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Askin in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Askin was the only normal Sternritter to be promoted into Yhwach's elite guard, the Schutzstaffel, and it's easy to see why, given his capabilities. The Schrift "The Deathdealing" allows Askin to calculate the lethal dose of any substance that comes into contact with his body, including the Reiatsu of his opponents, in order to raise or lower that value as he wants.

This increases his tolerance to a certain substance or makes him immune to it, rendering any attack involving that substance completely ineffective against him. Likewise, Askin can make any substance, including his blood, lethal to his enemies. Combining his innate ability to survive normally fatal injuries with his Schrift's healing factor and potential immunity, Askin becomes virtually unkillable.

Askin is also a skilled fighter who is able to outmaneuver the likes of Oetsu Nimaiya. To be fair, he would have killed Nimaiya if the latter hadn't received help from Teniro Kirinji. Later, Askin defeats Grimmjow, Yoruichi, her brother Yushiro, and even a post-Royal Guard training Ichigo, easily incapacitating them with his Schrift power.

When Urahara helps Yoruichi to activate a special transformation, Askin enters his Vollstandig. Normally, it takes Askin one minute to obtain immunity from a certain substance, but when he uses Vollstandig, his body automatically adapts to any substance in an instant, making him immune to any attack. Only Urahara's Bankai has been problematic for Askin, and even after his death, Askin proved its danger by unleashing a massive, inescapable poison barrier.

9) Genryusai Yamamoto

Yamamoto in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yamamoto founded the Gotei 13 and ruled it as its Captain Commander for about 1000 years. It was stated that no other Shinigami had managed to match his power during all this time. Even Aizen preferred not to fight Yamamoto directly, and with good reason, as he excelled in all Shinigami arts.

His Shunpo was even faster than that of Kyoraku and Ukitake, and he could perform Hado #96 without incantation and yet to great effect. Even in old age, Yamamoto's physical prowess remained high enough to survive the power of his own Kido and beat Wonderweiss, an Espada-level Arrancar, with just his bare hands.

There are many examples of Yamamoto's incredible fighting skills, but the pinnacle of his strength was represented by his Zanpakuto, Ryujin Jakka. The most powerful elemental-type Zanpakuto, Ryujin Jakka, was ravaging even in Shikai but became nearly unstoppable in Bankai.

Yamamoto's Bankai Zanka no Tachi focused the flames of Ryujin Jakka to vaporize any target struck by the blade. It also enveloped Yamamoto's body in flames, which reached a temperature of 15 million degrees. Using this power, Yamamoto was able to defeat Yhwach in the past.

8) Gerard Valkyrie

Gerard in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

One of the mightiest members of Yhwach's Schutzstaffel, Gerard Valkyrie, was the heart of the Soul King and held the power of "The Miracle." This ability allowed him to overcome the most hopeless situations by manifesting full-fledged miracles to turn the tides of the battle. Even though a certain event may seem impossible, it will happen at just the right time as long as Gerard benefits from it.

Using The Miracle, Gerard could convert any damage into energy that he used to enlarge his body and increase his brute force, ultimately becoming a juggernaut capable of fending off and overpowering several elite Shinigami. He could further augment his might by activating his Vollstandig transformation.

Gerard channeled his unreal ability through Hoffnug, his sword, making it nearly unbreakable as the sword would reflect a far greater amount of damage to anyone who struck it. In the end, it took a post-Royal Guard training Byakuya, an all-out Kenpachi Zaraki, and Toshiro Hitsugaya using his matured Bankai to keep Gerard pinned. But he still came back for more, leaving them desperate.

7) Uryu Ishida

Uryu in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Bleach TYBW shows Uryu Ishida allegedly joining the Wandenreich to become a subordinate of Yhwach. That said, Yhwach appoints Uryu as his successor, which grants the young Quincy an insane power boost as well as new outlandish abilities. Above all, Uryu gains a Schrift called "The Antithesis," an ability potentially capable of stopping even Yhwach's Almighty.

The Antithesis allows Uryu to reverse anything that has happened between two targets, turning the tides of a losing battle. Using this Schrift, Uryu can transfer any injury or disadvantage he has suffered while fighting his opponent and even heal himself if the enemy is uninjured.

Uryu can increase the effectiveness of his Schrift by activating his Vollstandig transformation. By doing so, he has countered Senjumaru Shutara's all-powerful Bankai, trapping Senjumaru in her own technique while freeing himself. As a further testament to Uryu's newfound might, he later killed Senjumaru with a single strike.

While The Antithesis alone makes Uryu a threat to any Bleach character, his abilities don't stop there. He used Vollstandig and Sklaverei to fend off Renji's formidable Bankai, countering his attacks before finally defeating him with Federzwinger. It is a technique capable of draining the target's Reiatsu, preventing Shinigami from using their Shikai and Bankai.

6) Lille Barro

Lille Barro in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Lille Barro is the leader of the Schutzstaffel. This makes him one of the strongest Quincy in Bleach TYBW, especially as he is a god-like, untouchable entity who can't be killed. Anything in Lille's line of sight will be destroyed as he can use "The X-Axis" to fire unblockable shots that pierce all the way through the target, bypassing durability.

As a testament to this, not even two Royal Guards put together can block a shot from Lille. His attacks don't need projectiles and can't be dodged as they don't travel but appear on the target instantly. Lille can even apply The X-Axis to himself, making any incoming attack pass through his body without harming him as if he is intangible.

Upon entering his Vollstandig, Lille is in a constant state of spatial intangibility and can even teleport himself. His raw power also skyrockets as he can use The X-Axis to fire city-destroying energy beams. Lille can even access a second form of Vollstandig, in which he can only be harmed by having his divine power reflected back at him.

Lille can destroy entire cities with unstoppable attacks that resemble Aizen's Hogyoku-enhanced Fragor, all while being an untouchable himself. This explains how he was able to survive Shunsui's reality-warping Bankai and even corner the Captain Commander, only getting defeated by a deus ex machina-like item.

5) Jugram Haschwalth

Haschwalth in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

The Sternritter Grandmaster, Jugram Haschwalth, was Yhwach's right-hand man and imperial advisor. He also shared Yhwach's The Almighty when the Quincy Emperor was asleep, serving as his substitute. When his powers were swapped with Yhwach's, Haschwalth could see into the future, though he couldn't alter it as Yhwach could.

Haschwalth's personal Schrift was "The Balance," which he could use to take any misfortune that had occurred to him and send it to those who have previously benefited from good fortune. Assuming that the opponent had managed to damage Haschwalth, he was able to return those injuries to them in the form of misfortune of equal magnitude. He did this while redirecting any misfortune that he would deserve to suffer onto his Freund Schild, which would absorb it in his place.

The Balance worked automatically and could not only reverse the injuries but even multiply the damage done to the enemy, making this Schrift even better than Uryu's The Antithesis. Notably, Haschwalth was also an exceptional swordsman who was capable of cutting Ichigo's Tensa Zangetsu blade in half with a single strike. He also outclassed Uryu and effortlessly defeated Bazz-B.

4) Ichibei Hyosuke

Ichibei in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Not counting Aizen and Ichigo, Ichibei is by far the mightiest Shinigami in Bleach. As the leader of the Royal Guard, his Reiatsu is so vast that it can't even be quantified. This allows him to cast Kido techniques capable of overpowering Yhwach's Quincy spells, sending the Quincy Emperor flying and injuring him.

Ichibei can strengthen or weaken objects and living beings by manipulating the metaphysical meaning of names. This ability allows him to survive even if his body is destroyed, as he can restore it by asking someone to call his name. Moreover, Ichibei can use his Zanpakuto Ichimonji to splash ink on his opponents, depriving them of their names and, thus, their abilities.

Things only become more frightening when Ichibei uses Shirafude Ichimonji, his Bankai, which enables him to alter the features and powers of his enemies in accordance with the new names he gives them. For example, he changed Yhwach's name to "Ant," causing him to instantly become as weak as an insect. Ichibei ends up losing to Yhwach but would have beaten him if he had not used The Almighty, which is a nearly unparalleled feat.

3) Sosuke Aizen

Aizen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Even though Ichigo and Urahara ultimately thwart his plan to achieve godhood, Aizen isn't left empty-handed as the Hogyoku turns him into a transcendent being with unfathomable Reiatsu and an immortal body. Paradoxically, after being sealed in Muken, Aizen becomes even stronger than he was when he unleashes his multiple Hogyoku transformations against Ichigo.

Aizen can now cast Hado #90 Kurohitsugi at full power with no incantation and even perform the strongest offensive, Kido, Hado #99 Goryutenmetsu, a technique with unreal destructive force. He can still use Kyoka Suigetsu to hypnotize his opponents, leaving them trapped in inescapable illusions.

Aizen's status as an all-powerful entity eventually benefits the Soul Society when he decides to help the Shinigami side in Bleach TYBW. He was absolutely instrumental in helping Ichigo stop Yhwach.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

Bleache's main character, Ichigo Kurosaki, started as a mere substitute for Shinigami, only to become strong enough to take on Yhwach. In terms of sheer raw power, Ichigo may have reached or even surpassed the Quincy Emperor, who maintained the advantage thanks to the hax of The Almighty.

The perfect blend of Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy powers – all amped by the true versions of Zangetsu's Shikai and Bankai, with the so-called "Horn of Salvation" as the icing on the cake for an additional boost – makes Ichigo a walking powerhouse.

1) Yhwach

Yhwach in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot Films)

The progenitor and leader of Quincy, Yhwach, was the Soul King's son. He waged war against the Soul Society with the goal of eliminating death itself by collapsing the current system and killing its lynchpin, the Soul King. After being defeated 1000 years before the present Bleach narration, Yhwach remained in the shadows, slowly regaining his lost power until he dramatically surpassed his former self by gaining several power boosts.

Yhwach gave power to the Quincy by sharing parts of his soul with them and became exponentially stronger by taking those parts back. Needless to say, Yhwach's Quincy techniques are on a level of their own, as he can perform Sankt Altar to rob any target of their power as well as create a Reishi sword strong enough to easily kill a Shinigami of Yamamoto's caliber.

As if defeating Yamamoto wasn't enough, Yhwach went on to defeat Ichibei as well. Despite his surreal powers, Ichibei was helpless in the face of Yhwach's "The Almighty," the ability to foresee the future and alter it into whatever desired outcome. There's not much to say, as The Almighty allowed Yhwach to counter and outmaneuver any opponent.

On top of that, Yhwach absorbed both the Soul King and Mimihagi, receiving another power boost as well as a variety of additional god-like abilities that only solidified his status as the strongest character in Bleach TYBW.

