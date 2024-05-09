How does Deathdealing work in Bleach? Askin Nakk Le Vaar's ability explained

How Deathdealing works in Bleach is one of the most notorious questions in the franchise because of how peculiar Askin Nakk Le Vaar's ability is compared to the entirety of the series. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc showed author Tite Kubo trying a lot more creative powers and abilities. Owing to this, there is an argument to be made that Askin's technique might be one of the most unique and complex in the entire franchise.

The reason why people ask how Deathdealing works in Bleach is that it focuses on the consumption of lethal doses and manipulates said amounts to affect his or her enemies. Askin came out as one of the most charismatic members of the Sternritters in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. He was loved because of how he was willing to walk away if he didn't think he could win a fight and the Deathdealing ability also made him very dangerous in his own right.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Who is Askin Nakk Le Vaar in Bleach?

Expand Tweet

Askin is a Quincy, a member of Yhwach's Wandenreich, and a member of his army, the Sternritter. While Askin appears very unassuming at first, he is eventually revealed to be the Schutzstaffel, Yhwach's elite guard. He was also a part of the group that assaulted the Soul King's Royal Palace in the Soul Society, going up against the Zero Division.

Leaving aside his extremely dangerous ability, Askin made a strong first impression when he faced Mayuri Kurotsuchi in the latter's headquarters. He decided to walk away because he thought battling him would be a handful. Askin is often beloved by the fandom because he tends to avoid a lot of battle shonen tropes and is not going to fight people unless he thinks he can win.

He doesn't have a major showing when facing the Zero Division in the Royal Palace. However, his main battle is in the final third of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc against Kisuke Urahara and Yoruichi Shihouin. Askin pushes Urahara to the point of him using Bankai and the Quincy is eventually defeated by Grimmjow as the latter attacks him by surprise and rips his heart out.

D: Deathdealing, explained

Askin's entrance in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The reason Askin's Deathdealing is so misunderstood by Bleach fans is because of how complex and specific is, which is shown during his fights in the series. Basically, the more he consumes a specific dose, he can manipulate said amount of that substance in other people's bodies, which can be a very dangerous tactic.

A very good example of that is Askin consuming blood and being able to manipulate the amount of blood that people have. This ability also allows him to heal when he raises his own lethal dosage to an attack. He can also develop a degree of immunity to any substance or energy-based attack, thus becoming very durable as well when it comes to battle.

Why Deathdealing and Askin are so dangerous

Askin at the Royal Palace in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The reason the Deathdealing is so dangerous is due to its ability to manipulate doses of any substance Askin consumes and the Sternritter is also quite deadly because of his intelligence. That is shown by his knowing how to step up for battle and when to back away, which is displayed during his battle against a powerful tactician like Urahara.

This is especially displayed by his Vollständig, Hasshein, which allows him to adapt to the changes of any substance as long as the basis remains the same. It also includes an opponent's Reiatsu when going through Bankai or a Resurrecion. All of those elements combined make him a very logical choice for Yhwach's elite guard in the series.

Final thoughts

Askin's Deathdealing is one of the most dangerous and complex abilities in Bleach but the Sternritter managed to get the most out of it. His battle with Urahara is one of the finest in that arc and showed how skillful Askin can be with this ability, which is one of the several reasons he became a fan-favorite.

Related articles

Naruto's ending proves Kishimoto handled his MC way worse than Bleach's Tite Kubo

5 ways Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 can fumble (& 5 ways it can become generational)

10 most mysterious Bleach characters, ranked

10 best Bankai in Bleach, ranked by design