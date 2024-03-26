10 most mysterious Bleach characters, ranked

Mysterious Bleach characters are a good example of how a series can end and how people could still want more of who they are and the motivations behind them. That is something that has led people to go back to the series and try to understand some characters, who, in hindsight, perhaps should have gotten more developments here and there throughout the series.

Author Tite Kubo has a storytelling style that focuses on showing, not telling, which can oftentimes lead to some unexplored territories, which is why there are some mysterious Bleach characters.

While most of them have become fan favorites, that is also something that leads to fans wanting more of these characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Ichibei, Yhwach, and 8 other most mysterious Bleach characters, ranked

10. Jugram Haschwalt and Bazz-B

Two mysterious Bleach characters that go together (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Some people might argue that is unfair to put both these members of Yhwach's army together on a list of mysterious Bleach characters but their backstories are strongly connected.

They are not only two of the new Quincy of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc who got a degree of development (beyond Yhwach himself) but it left audiences wanting to know about them.

Bazz-B met Jugram when they were kids and the former wanted to enroll in Yhwach's army to kill the latter, with the young Haschwalt just tagging along.

However, it was eventually revealed that Jugram had some of Yhwach's powers and rose through the ranks, thus breaking and tarnishing the friendship that he had with Bazz-B.

While most manga readers know that these two characters have a showdown by the end of the series, it is also true that not much was developed beyond their backstories.

Elements such as developing Bazz-B's motivations to kill Yhwach, Jugram's role as the second in command, and even the era they were in as kids... a lot of that deserved more exploration from author Tite Kubo.

9. Gremmy Thoumeaux

One of the most powerful and mysterious Bleach characters (Image via Shueisha).

Gremmy is a good example when it comes to mysterious Bleach characters because of the expanding elements that the final arc added to the series. The Soul King as a concept already changed a lot of key plot points but it was also revealed that different parts of said beings were spread across the different worlds in the series, with some holding his heart, arms, and even fingernails at some points.

While Gremmy has never been confirmed to be or have a part of the Soul King, the fact he was just a brain and was isolated from the other Quincy has cemented the theory that he was the brain of that all-powerful entity.

Considering that he has the power to create anything he thinks of, that seems like an ability befitting of the Soul King and that is something that has never been fully confirmed.

8. Coyote Starrk

A fan favorite and one of the most mysterious Bleach characters (Image via Shueisha).

Coyote Starrk's role as one of the most mysterious Bleach characters is not only because of how little is known about him but also how high he ranks as wasted potential.

A lot of fans have felt that the top three Espada should have gotten a lot more development, especially compared to other antagonists in the series, which is hard to look at Starrk, the number one Espada, and not believe he was wasted.

However, this is not just about Starrk's backstory but also how he was killed during the Fake Karakura Town arc, which is something that seems like a waste.

Starrk wasn't obsessed with bloodlust, power, and wasn't overly devoted to Aizen that he wouldn't be able to have a change of heart, which is why his getting taken out kept him from having more character development, especially during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc where the Arrancar lacked a strong presence.

7. Retsu/Yachiru Unohana

One of the most mysterious Bleach characters (Image via Shueisha).

The twist that Retsu Unohana, the often meek and tender leader of the Gotei 13's medical department, was originally the first Kenpachi and fought alongside Yamamoto during the first war against Yhwach elevated the character to new heights within the Bleach community.

There were hints throughout the series that Unohana had a hidden secret but this revelation already made her one of the most mysterious Bleach characters in the entire franchise.

Unohana was the biggest murderer in Soul Society history with an unparalleled lust for combat, which is why a lot of people wonder how Yamamoto managed to convince her to join the Gotei 13 to fight Yhwach and how she managed to move away from the battlefield after her fight with a young Zaraki.

Kubo has mentioned that he has written Unohana's backstory, so here is hoping that he someday reveals it.

6. Kisuke Urahara

An absolute fan favorite in the Bleach community (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Considering his role in the story and how Kubo has admitted that he originally planned for him to be a villain, there is no denying that Kisuke Urahara is one of the most mysterious Bleach characters. Urahara was not only a former Gotei 13 Captain, which already says a lot about his abilities but there is also the factor of his experiments and knowledge of the different races in the series.

He has always been hailed as a good version of Aizen, although both men shared that endless curiosity and moral ambiguity, which is why they tend to experiment and go beyond certain limits. Urahara always had a dark element in his character and most fans would like to know more of what made him that way.

5. Baraggan Louisenbairn

One of the most wasted and mysterious Bleach characters (Image via Shueisha).

Considering that Baraggan had the title of "God-King of Hueco Mundo", the ruler of the land of Hollows, it makes a lot of sense that he is one of the most mysterious Bleach characters. To a degree, his role as the second Espada perhaps did him a disservice since Baraggan represents the apex of what Hollows are in the series.

Baraggan ruled Las Noches and Hueco Mundo as a whole before Aizen's arrival and has been perceived as a lot older than the rest of the Espada, which suggests that he had been in power for centuries.

It would have been interesting to explore his backstory, how he rose to power, and what Hueco Mundo looked like before either he or Aizen were in control of everything.

4. Yhwach

The final boss of Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yhwach has an origin story that is strongly connected to the beginning of the three worlds in the series, so it's no surprise that he is one of the most mysterious Bleach characters in the entire franchise.

And while the current anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is adding more elements to the Quincy leader's backstory, there are still some plot points worth exploring.

There is the factor of Yhwach's role as the Soul King's "son", which has never been fully explained and could give people a greater understanding of his character.

Furthermore, it has been explained that he was a warlord in the human world, so it would have been interesting to see how he reached the point where he lost the Almighty to Ichibe.

3. Ichibe Hyosube

Arguably the strongest Shinigami in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Very few mysterious Bleach characters have the gravitas and rising popularity than Ichibe, the leader of the Zero Division and arguably the strongest pure Shinigami in the entire series. He was chosen by the five main families of the Soul Society to protect the corpse of the Soul King and even got one of his arms, there are a lot of questions involving Ichibe.

The sole fact that Ichibe was alive during the events when the Soul King was betrayed makes him one of the most mysterious Bleach characters. Furthermore, there is the question of why he got one of the Soul King's arm and how he structured the Soul Society, which is understandable that the fandom has a lot of questions involving him.

2. Sosuke Aizen

One of the most mysterious Bleach characters and one of anime's greatest villains (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Aizen is arguably the series' most popular character and definitely one of the most mysterious Bleach characters, which was Kubo's intention. The mangaka has gone on record that he wanted Aizen to not have a backstory to build mystery and for readers to not empathize with him, thus making sense that the fandom would like to know more about this iconic villain.

However, Aizen is not only one of the most mysterious Bleach characters because of his backstory but also his life philosophy and what drove him to obsess over the Soul King, as revealed during his final battle with Ichigo. Furthermore, the fact that someone of Aizen's caliber has never had his Bankai revealed, is another reason for the fandom to discover more about him.

Even during his final moments in the series, Aizen seems to have changed after being defeated by Ichigo, which begs the question of how he stopped his evil ways, at least to a degree. It is something that makes him one of the most mysterious Bleach characters and also one of the most complex in the entire series.

1. Soul King

The biggest example of mysterious Bleach characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is no denying that the recent adaptation of the final arc has elevated the Soul King's profile among the most mysterious Bleach characters, which makes a lot of sense considering the multiple questions surrounding his character. He is the combination of every race in the series and the five major families severed his organs and turned him into a battery for the three worlds in the series, thus starting the setting of the story as fans know it.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Soul King, such as how he became so powerful, why he had all the different races, the reasons behind the families betraying him, and whatever happened to his organs as the manga showed a couple of characters wielding some of them to gain more power. The entire series is a direct result of this character's existence, which is why the fandom always likes to know more about him.

Final thoughts

There are perhaps more mysterious Bleach characters throughout the series but these are some of the most prominent. The manga has a lot of lore and world-building elements that Tite Kubo established and has been the source for different light novels, which goes to show how much there is to explore in this series.

