5 Bleach TYBW Schrifts that are too strong (& 5 that are too weak)

In Bleach TYBW, the Quincy can drink a cup of Yhwach's blood to obtain a portion of his power, thus gaining a Schrift. Also known as Sacred Letters, the Schrifts are based on the letters of the English alphabet. These designations are engraved into the Quincy's soul, giving them the power to activate and fully develop a certain ability.

The power of a Schrift can be boosted by combining it with the Quincy Vollstandig transformation. Yhwach granted a Schrift to each Sternritter, the strongest fighters of the Wandenreich Army, including the Schutzstaffel, the elite members of his personal guard. Should the empowered Quincy die, the energy that Yhwach bestowed upon them would return to him.

That said, here are five Bleach TYBW Schrifts whose powers are simply unreal, and five more that aren't quite so impressive. The Almighty, the future-altering ability that Yhwach shares with his right-hand man Jugram Haschwalth has not been included in this list as it's not a Schrift, but the former's innate power as the son of the Soul King.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Bleach TYBW.

5 overpowered Bleach TYBW Schrifts, ranked from most average to strongest

5) D: The Deathdealing

Askin using The Deathdealing in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the name suggests, Askin Nakk Le Vaar’s The Deathdealing is one of the most deadly abilities to ever appear in Bleach. This Schrift enables Askin to calculate the exact lethal dose of any substance that comes into contact with his body, including Reiatsu. Askin can raise or lower that value as he wants, obtaining immunity or increased tolerance to a certain matter by raising its lethal dose.

Within one minute at most, Askin can use The Deathdealing to render any attack against him completely ineffective. He used this ability to withstand Yoruichi Shihoin’s attacks, gaining the upper hand on her even though she was using her special Shunko transformation. The same process also allows Askin to make a certain substance lethal to his opponents.

Askin can apply his Schrift over long distances. He can generate poison balls strong enough to instantly defeat fighters of the caliber of TYBW Arc Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez. He can also affect the environment, making anyone who enters a certain area less resistant to a substance of his choice.

Proving how dangerous The Deathdealing is, Askin used it to incapacitate a post-Royal Guard training Ichigo Kurosaki. He also defeated Yushiro and Yoruichi Shihoin, nearly killed Royal Guard member Oetsu Nimaiya – who only survived thanks to the vital help of his fellow Royal Guard Tenjiro Kirinji – and cornered Kisuke Urahara, one of the Five War Potentials.

Askin’s Vollstandig Hasshein magnifies the power of The Deathdealing. When using Hasshein, Askin’s body automatically adapts to any substance in an instant, making him essentially immune to everything. Hasshein also increases the power of his poison orbs, and enables him to create Gift Bereich, a large, inescapable poisoned barrier.

The Vollstandig form also allows Askin to crush a single part of his opponent's body by focusing The Deathdealing’s effect on it.

4) M: The Miracle

Gerard using The Miracle in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The name says it all, and the power of this Schrift is even more amazing. In fact, The Miracle allows the user to manifest full-blown miracles in their favor. Thanks to this absurd ability, Gerard Valkyrie can make the thoughts, feelings, and desires of both himself and those around him real, exploiting them to overcome seemingly impossible situations.

The more improbable a specific event is, the more likely is that Gerard can make it occur through The Miracle. This Schrift enables him to convert any damage, no matter how mortal it is, into energy that he uses to grow larger and increase his raw power. It can be said that The Miracle makes Gerard virtually unkillable.

Gerard’s The Miracle allows him to overcome even the greatest odds, making impossible or near-impossible events happen at just the right time. For example, if Gerard realizes that it would be impossible for him to win against a certain enemy, his Schrift’s special ability will activate, giving him the power he needs to defeat said foe.

By channeling the power of The Miracle into his spirit weapon, the sword Hoffnug, Gerard can make it almost unbreakable. In fact, if someone manages to damage Hoffnug, it will reflect a far greater amount of injuries to the attacker.

Thanks to The Miracle, Gerard was able to fend off and overpower a number of incredibly strong opponents, including Shinji Hirako and the post-Royal Guard training Renji Abarai and Byakuya Kuchiki, as well as Toshiro Hitsugaya using his matured Bankai and an all-out Kenpachi Zaraki.

3) X: The X-Axis

Lille Barro using The X-Axis in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The X-Axis allows Lille Barro, the leader of Yhwach’s Schutzstaffel, to fire unblockable shots with his rifle Diagramme. Not even two Royal Guards put together could block a shot from Lille’s The Axis. Likewise, not even the super-fast Royal Guard member Oetsu Nimaiya could physically dodge the attack.

Lille’s shots don’t need projectiles, and can’t be blocked in any way as they pierce all the way through the target, ignoring its durability. The shots don’t travel, but reach the target instantly.

The only way to survive against these shots is to aim-dodge them, or somehow confuse Lille’s aim. Otherwise, anything in Lille Barro’s line of sight will be hopelessly pierced.

Opening both of his eyes, Lille can unleash the full power of The X-Axis, which allows him to phase through any enemy attack, including Zanpakuto techniques and Kido moves. Similar to Obito Uchiha and Kakashi Hatake’s Kamui ability in Naruto, Lille can let any incoming attack to pass harmlessly through his body.

The X-Axis is further empowered when Lille enters his Vollstandig form, Jilliel. Thanks to Jilliel, Lille can use The X-Axis to fire energy beams powerful enough to destroy entire cities. In addition to his spatial intangibility, which makes him essentially untouchable, Lille becomes able to teleport himself through a spiraling circle, again, much like the Naruto franchise’s Kamui technique.

All in all, this Schrift provides an unstoppable attack, an insurmountable defense, and teleportation abilities. Using The X-Axis, Lille outclassed and mortally wounded Oetsu Nimaiya. Later, combining its powers with the Vollstandig Jilliel, he was able to corner the Gotei 13’s Captain Commander Shunsui Kyoraku.

Even Kyoraku’s fearsome Bankai wasn’t enough to defeat Lille. The only way to stop Barro and the god-like abilities of The X-Axis was to reflect his own attacks back at him through Nanao’s Shinken Hakkyoken, a special item specifically created to beat deities.

2) A: The Antithesis

Uryu using The Antithesis in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After being declared Yhwach’s successor, Uryu Ishida was given A: The Antithesis. Essentially, this Schrift bestows on Uryu the ability to reverse anything that has happened between two targets. The most obvious use is to turn the tides of a losing battle, as Uryu can transfer the injuries he has suffered while fighting his enemy to the enemy themselves. If the opponent was uninjured, Uryu will also heal himself.

Should Uryu end up ensnared by an opponent’s special ability, he can completely reverse the situation by freeing himself and trap the enemy instead. According to Jugram Haschwalth, The Antithesis is the only power that could potentially be capable of stopping Yhwach himself.

Using The Antithesis in combination with his Vollstandig, Uryu was able to counter Senjumaru Shutara’s all-powerful Bankai. He trapped Senjumaru in her own technique, and then killed her with a single strike. Uryu also used The Antithesis during his fight against Haschwalth, reversing their injuries.

1) B: The Balance

Haschwalth using The Balance in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In addition to sharing Yhwach’s The Almighty when the Emperor sleeps, the Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth has the power of the Schrift B: The Balance. A fearsome ability befitting the right-hand man of Yhwach, The Balance allows Haschwalth to take any misfortune that has occurred and send it to those who have previously benefited from good fortune.

Any good fortune that Haschwalth’s enemy may have benefited from, including any injuries that they may have potentially inflicted on him, will be returned to him as misfortune of equal magnitude. Meanwhile, Haschwalth redirects any misfortune that he would deserve to suffer onto his Freund Schild, a special shield that absorbs it in his stead.

Haschwalth can use The Balance again to gather the misfortune that he has absorbed into the Freund Schild and turn it back at his opponent, causing further damage.

Haschwalth's The Balance does everything that Uryu’s The Antithesis does, but even better, as it activates automatically, and can not just reverse the damage, but even multiply the harm to be dealt to the enemy.

5 Bleach TYBW Schrifts whose powers leave much to be desired, ranked worst to best

5) Q: The Question

Berenice using The Question in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This Schrift allows Berenice Gabrielli to harm other Bleach characters by raising an objection to their intentions and actions. The target of The Question is forced to respond, and will be hurt if they fail to overcome Berenice’s objection.

However, all it takes to render The Question ineffective is to avoid hearing Berenice’s objections. Savage as ever, Kenpachi Zaraki did this by using his brute strength to rip Berenice’s throat up, killing the Sternritter in the process.

4) R: The Roar

Jerome using The Roar in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sternritter Jerome Guizbatt can use The Roar to enlarge his size, becoming a giant ape-like beast. When in this form, his might is amplified, which allows him to unleash a tremendous sound-based shockwave by simply roaring.

While the shockwave can kill lower-ranked Shinigami on the spot, it has proven to be ineffective against stronger opponents. A Kenpachi Zaraki who had not yet reached his real power, let alone his Shikai and Bankai, could easily withstand The Roar and kill Jerome.

3) O: The Overkill

Driscoll using The Overkill in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Overkill gives Driscoll Berci the ability to temporarily increase his overall power by killing other people. With each opponent he kills, Driscoll becomes stronger. Of course, the more people he kills, the stronger he becomes.

After killing over a hundred Shinigami, Driscoll gained a power boost high enough to overwhelm Shuhei Hisagi, a particularly skilled Lieutenant. However, The Overkill can only be used if there are people to kill, and if the user is strong enough to kill them. If these conditions aren’t met, it becomes rather useless.

2) P: The Power

Meninas using The Power in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite her delicate appearance, Meninas McAllon possesses exceptional brute strength. This is due to her Schrift, The Power, which allows her to punch her opponents through multiple buildings as well as lift and throw large structures with minimal effort.

Meninas can increase the effect of The Power by activating her Vollstandig Pornipora and further empowering it with Sklaverei.

While Meninas is a mid-tier Sternritter, which makes her a Captain-level fighter, her Schrift The Power seems rather basic compared to much more refined and unique abilities. It can be easily countered by being fast and agile enough to dodge her attacks, much like Ichigo did effortlessly in Bleach TYBW.

1) I: The Iron

Cang Du using The Iron in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Iron allows Cang Du to harden his skin, coating it with a layer of iron tough enough to withstand sword slashes from Captain-level fighters without a single scratch. While active, this Schrift makes Cang Du invulnerable to most physical attacks, which is impressive.

Likewise, however, The Iron is merely a glorified form of the Quincy’s Blut Vene technique. Several Bleach characters can circumvent it with more particular powers. For example, Haschwalth used his The Balance to slice through Cang Du’s body even though the latter had activated The Iron.

