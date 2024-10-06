Every hidden spoiler and Easter Egg in the Bleach TYBW part 3 opening

After months of waiting, the Bleach TYBW anime finally returns with its third part, “The Conflict." The highly-anticipated Bleach TYBW Cour 3 premiered on October 5, 2024. It consists of 13 episodes, much like the previous parts. As the anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc enters its climax, fans can also enjoy the opening of Bleach TYBW Cour 3.

Recently released on VIZ Media’s official channels and social networks, the new intro of Bleach’s final arc is titled Without any words and is performed by the Japanese rock band SIX LOUNGE. As expected, the cinematic visuals of Without any words contain many spoilers from the events that will be adapted into Bleach TYBW Part 3 - The Conflict.

The spoilers may disappoint anime-only viewers, but it’s hard not to appreciate Studio Pierrot's effort in glorifying Tite Kubo’s story. With a series of incredibly fluid transitions, the visuals of the new opening bring to life the fast-paced battles, shocking plot twists, and mesmerizing powers featured in Bleach TYBW Cour 3. Follow this thread for an in-depth analysis of all the spoilers and Easter Eggs hidden in the intro Without any words.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Bleach TYBW Cour 3.

All the spoilers in Bleach TYBW’s Cour 3 opening, explained in detail

Yhwach and Ichigo's fated confrontation

Yhwach using The Almighty (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Framed by a monochromatic palette occasionally punctuated by bright flashes of color, the entire opening is set up as if it were a future that Yhwach sees through The Almighty, his unreal ability to foresee and alter future events.

The intro begins with Yhwach’s hand grabbing a beam of light, referencing the initial scene of Bleach opening 13 Ranbu no Melody. The light beam most likely represents the Soul King, as the scene quickly transitions into Yhwach, where he is seen after absorbing the aforementioned supreme deity.

Yhwach is then shown with The Almighty activated. He sits on Silbern's throne inside the Wahrwelt, with the scene soon dissolving into Ichigo Kurosaki's eye. The main protagonist has a determined and resolute look as he is about to begin his decisive confrontation with Yhwach.

Hands that change the future

Yhwach's hand and sword (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The next part of the opening shows several hands, starting with Ichibei’s. The leader and most powerful member of the Royal Guard puts his hands together to perform one of his techniques. One after another, one can see brief glimpses of Shunsui Kyoraku holding Nanao’s hands to boost her confidence and Nemu waking up and remembering her first meeting with Mayuri Kurotsuchi.

Their hands fade into Yhwach’s holding his Reishi Sword as he activates Blut. Yhwach’s hand becomes the Kamikake, taking the appearance of Mimihagi, the fallen god serving at the right hand of the Soul King. Soon after, the intro focuses on Jushiro Ukitake.

Ukitake's final moment

Ukitake unleashes Mimihagi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the host of Mimihagi, Ukitake activates the Kamikake ritual to allow this deity to completely take over his body to replace the now-dead Soul King. The scene has a particularly dark tone, as it implies that the ritual will require Ukitake to sacrifice his life.

Mimihagi’s shadow erupts from Ukitake’s back before extending towards the sky. Meanwhile, a reddish impact frame shows a snowdrop, the insignia for the Gotei 13’s Thirteenth Division, of which Ukitake is the captain.

The Gotei 13 makes its move

The Gotei's Captain Commander, Shunsui Kyoraku (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The next sequence focuses on Ukitake’s best friend, Shunsui Kyoraku, the current Captain Commander of the Gotei 13. With a somber face, Kyoraku slowly walks into the darkness of the Central Great Underground Prison’s final level, the Muken, where he is about to visit Sosuke Aizen.

The scene changes from Kyoraku to a group of Shinigami of the Gotei 13. Kisuke Urahara is leading them into charge of some special orbs with their Reiatsu to open a path to the Soul King’s Palace. As Urahara and the others look up to the sky, the scene focuses on Renji Abarai, whose appearance is a callback to Tite Kubo’s drawing for the cover of Bleach volume 73.

Aizen appears

Sosuke Aizen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

An enraged Bazz-B punches the camera while Jugram Haschwalth’s towering figure stands out in the background. Immediately after, several frames of Bazz and Haschwalth’s shared past are shown one after another. As Haschwalth unsheathes his sword, the scene suddenly changes to Aizen.

With a transition that has the same effect as the black energy unleashed by Aizen’s Hado #90 Kurohitsugi, the camera shifts its focus on Ganju, Yoruichi, Chad, Orihime, and Ichigo, who are running inside the Wahrwelt. This scene is a nostalgic reference to the similar sequence of Bleach opening 6 that features Ichigo, Rukia, Renji, Uryu, and Chad heading to the Hueco Mundo to rescue Orihime.

Ichigo vs Uryu and Bazz-B vs Haschwalth

Uryu Ishida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The camera focuses on Ichigo, framing him in the foreground as he dashes towards Uryu Ishida, who looks at him with cold blue eyes. The scene suddenly changes to show individual shots of the Schutzstaffel, the strongest Sternritter that form Yhwach's elite guard. One after another, Askin Nakk Le Vaar, Gerard Valkyrie, Pernida Parnkgjas, and Lille Barro appear as darkened silhouettes.

After a black-and-white picture with the franchise logo, the opening returns focusing on Uryu, who collects Reishi from the surrounding area to create his signature bow and fire several Heilig Pfeil. His target is Ichigo. Unfazed, the main character deflects Uryu’s arrows with the blade of his Zanpakuto.

As Ichigo leaps forward to attack Uryu, the scene cuts to Askin escaping from Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, who is relentlessly pursuing him. The scene changes again to show Haschwalth effortlessly blocking one of Bazz-B’s techniques as they clash fiercely.

Schutzstaffel vs Gotei 13

Kyoraku fighting Lille Barro (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the next sequence, Kyoraku dodges Lille Barro’s projectile before using his Shikai ability to appear behind him. The Captain Commander then attacks Lille with a formidable slash, which paves the way for Nanao’s appearance. The unexpected conclusion of the battle against Lille is strongly hinted as Nanao is shown holding Shinken Hakkyoken to reflect a multicolored light.

The scenario changes to Nemu, who is ready to come to the aid of her creator, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, who is cornered by Pernida’s absurd powers. Immediately after, Renji is shown struggling against an unknown enemy. A reddish background with sparkles of electricity surrounds him.

Yhwach crushes the Soul King

Yhwach after absorbing the Soul King (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The same electricity is reflected in Uryu’s eyes as the camera pans back on Ichigo, who has unleashed his True Shikai. Ichigo fires a ravaging Getsuga Jujisho attack at someone, presumably either Uryu or Yhwach. Suddenly, the Soul King appears on the screen, sealed within a bright blue barrier.

The Soul King’s appearance marks one of the last frames of the opening. Interestingly, the intro ends with the same scene but substantially different. This time, the hand reaching for the light beam brutally crushes it, causing the screen to turn dark and transition into Yhwach’s face. The final shot of the opening shows the villain grinning ominously.

Bleach TYBW Part 3, in summation

As its title, The Conflict, suggests, the third part of Bleach TYBW will focus on the struggle between Shinigami and Quincy. Despite being targeted by Senjumaru Shutara’s Bankai, the Schutzstaffel will survive to show their true powers against the Gotei 13’s best fighters.

Based on the opening, it’s safe to say that Cour 3 will focus on Lille and Pernida, while the fights involving Gerard and Askin will be shown during the future Cour 4, along with the conclusion of the battle against Yhwach. Meanwhile, the Father of the Quincy only grows more powerful as he overwhelms Ichibei and absorbs the Soul King.

Bazz-B’s desperate attack on Haschwalth will also receive a major focus. The two Quincy spent their childhood together, only to diverge their paths after meeting Yhwach, and Bleach TYBW seems bent on highlighting their relationship.

The Schutzstaffel (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The opening shows Renji struggling against an unknown enemy, but the hot-headed Shinigami didn’t have any major fight in the manga. Therefore, the anime adaptation may feature brand-new content focused on Renji fighting against impossible odds.

Of course, one of the core themes of Cour 3 will be Ichigo’s clash with Uryu. Each in his own way, Ichigo and Uryu are fighting for the same cause. Bleach TYBW Part 3 shows promising signs to be a masterpiece, with fans eagerly anticipating epic moments such as Kyoraku releasing his formidable Bankai against Lille Barro and Aizen joining Ichigo in the final confrontation with Yhwach.

