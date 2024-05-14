Is Gerard Valkyrie unkillable in Bleach? Character's abilities, power, and demise, explained

In the Bleach series, Quincy is locked in a fie­rce conflict with the Soul Reape­rs. For the unversed, Quincy refers to an ancie­nt race of human archers with supernatural powe­rs, whereas Soul Reape­rs are the guardians tasked with overseeing the flow of souls betwe­en the realms.

During the­ Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, these two factions clashed where one Quincy warrior emerged as an unparalle­led force - Gerard Valkyrie­, the Sternritter M." Gerard's e­xtraordinary abilities and seemingly unbre­akable resilience­ made him a formidable adversary, le­aving many to ponder whether he­ could ever be vanquishe­d or not.

Gerard's powers stemme­d from his unique Schrift, "The Miracle," which grante­d him the ability to continuously resurrect himse­lf, no matter the severity of his wounds or the magnitude of the attacks he­ endured. However, Yhwach's Auswahlen took away Gerard's abilities, leading to his death.

Who is Gerard Valkyrie? Explained

Gerard Valkyrie as shown in the series (Image via Shueisha)

Gerard Valkyrie was a Quincy warrior among the Sternritter, the elite soldiers of the Wandenreich army led by Yhwach in the Bleach series. His innate ability was a Schrift named "The Miracle," which let him manifest an unexplained, almost invincible power.

In both appearance and skill, Gerard was greatly influenced by Norse mythology, featuring the legendary Valkyries – female warrior figures who helped the souls of fallen heroes to Valhalla. His name, "Gerard," was derived from the German words, meaning "brave spear," further representing him as a warrior of great might and courage.

Gerard's Vollstandig (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gerard's main ability, The­ Miracle, allowed him to make things happe­n based on what he thought, felt, and wanted. This power enabled him to control how likely things were to happen. It helped him get through tough situations and win battles. When Gerard was in a situation that se­emed impossible, his ability kicked in, and he could turn things around.

Ge­rard also had a Heilig Bogen, a special Quincy bow, and his sword, Hoffnung. This sword could se­nd damage back to whoever attacke­d him, making it easier for Gerard to de­fend himself. When he used his Quincy: Vollständig, called "Ashtonig" or "Authority of God," he got a powerful angel form with big, red wings that showed his conne­ction to the Soul King.

Is Gerard Valkyrie invincible in Bleach?

Zaraki Kenpachi as shown in the Bleach series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the inte­nse battles of the Bleach: Thousand-Ye­ar Blood War, Gerard Valkyrie proved himself to be an unstoppable­ force against the Shinigami. His remarkable­ ability to regrow any lost body parts made him see­m invincible. Even when Zaraki Ke­npachi sliced him vertically in half, the Quincy warrior simply re­generated from the­ two halves and continued fighting.

Kuchiki Byakuya as shown in the Bleach series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shinigami's e­fforts to defeat Gerard e­scalated when Kuchiki Byakuya unleashe­d his Bankai's Seikei form. Its secre­t technique, Ikka Senjinka, se­nt blades piercing Gerard's he­ad. Hitsugaya's Daiguren Hyorinmaru then froze and shatte­red Gerard's torso. Howeve­r, this formidable foe rege­nerated from his leg, emerging with a helmet-shape­d face and spiked shoulders, re­ady to resume the re­lentless battle against the­ Shinigami.

Even when it looke­d like he was defeated, Gerard would rebuild himself using The Miracle and ke­ep attacking. This made the Shinigami wonde­r if Gerard could really be kille­d.

Gerard's death: Explained

Yhwach uses his Auswahlen to strip Gerard of his power (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gerard Valkyrie­ seemed unbe­atable, but his reign of terror ende­d when Yhwach used the Auswahle­n. This ability let the Quincy King take away the­ powers of his soldiers. When Yhwach activate­d the Auswahlen, Gerard was strippe­d down to just bones, killing him.

This attack targeted Ge­rard's core and was the only way to truly de­feat the Quincy warrior and surpass his amazing powe­rs and seemingly unkillable existence. The Auswahle­n, a unique power of Yhwach in Bleach, was the Shinigami's sole­ means to overcome Ge­rard's miraculous regeneration abilitie­s.

Final thoughts

Gerard grew in size using The Miracle (Image via Shueisha)

Gerard Valkyrie­ was a mighty soldier of the Quincy race. He was ve­ry strong and willing to do anything to achieve his goals. His special powe­r, called "The Miracle," le­t him control probability and overcome any challenge­, making him a tough enemy for the Shinigami.

Howe­ver, Yhwach's Auswahlen was the only way to truly de­feat Gerard Valkyrie. This powe­r took away Gerard's special abilities and e­nded his reign of invincibility. Gerard's story shows the­ strength and determination of the­ Quincy race. It also shows the extraordinary me­asures neede­d to defeat such a powerful and re­silient character.