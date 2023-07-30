Did Bambietta defeat Shinji in Bleach TYBW? Explained

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4, titled Heart of Wolf, was released earlier today and stunned the fans with an episode full of action. The episode showed Captain Komamura’s intense battle capacity and Bambietta’s power showdown.

Continuing from the previous episode, Sternritters got access to use their Vollständig, and Bambietta seemed to regain her consciousness, lined up with full power. That led to the fact that she would not stay silent and pay back Shinji Hirako. Eventually, she did and defeated Shinji, which raised the question of whether Shinji is alive or dead.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Bleach TWBW part 2.

Bambietta defeated Shinji after getting access to Vollständig in Bleach TYBW

Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 4 started where the previous episode left off. It has been shown that Bambietta Basterbine, one of the Sternreitters, was able to access the Quincy power, Vollständig. It allowed her to amplify her power with two wings behind her back. Additionally, with Vollständig, she was able to break Shinji Hirako’s reverted influential power.

As soon as Bambietta got access to Vollständig, she used it without any delay and sent off Shinji by blowing him up with her power. She mentioned that if everything around her was reverted, all she needed to do was blow everything around her. Only one blow from her was enough to defeat Shinji.

Shinji Hirako after being blown by Bambietta (Image via Pierrot)

Shinji Hirako didn’t get any time to react. He didn’t think that Vollständig’s power would be this much greater. For now, it seems that Shinji is unconscious. As Bambaietta threw her final blow to finish Shinji for good, Komamura jumped in and rescued Shinji. It indicates that Shinji is not dead yet. However, he would need healing, and as Hinamori arrived at the spot, Shinji would be able to get back and fight for Soul Society.

In the previous episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, Shinji Hirako, the captain of the 5th division of Gotei 13, was so hyped because of his revelation of his forbidden bankai, “Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari.” However, he didn’t get enough time to use it against Bambietta because she had already activated Vollständig and attacked him.

Final thoughts

Bleach TYBW part 2 has shown how much power amplification happens after the Sternreitters activate their Vollständig. Due to this, Shinji Hirako was defeated by Bambietta. She took Shinji down, but he is not yet dead. He will receive healing from Hinamori and join the force.

In the meantime, Komamura has arrived on the scene and gone on par with Bambietta. The episode focused on Komamura, but it also focused on Bambietta’s power and showed why she was able to defeat Shinji so easily.

Bleach TYBW part 2 is releasing more and more twists in every episode. The latest episode has introduced what power Sternreitters has gotten after Vollständig. Also, Bambietta was already a threat, but after activating the Quincy power, she became formidable and took down Shinji without breaking a sweat.

However, as the story unfolds, fans will get to know how Shinji will survive with the healing from Kanamori and help others. Because Shinji Hirako still has a crucial role in the soul society, he must face off against Bazz-B and other Sternreitters who are dominating the Gotei 13 shinigamis.

