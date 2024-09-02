Why did Kugo Ginjo betray Ichigo in Bleach? Explained

The Bleach series is quite popular among fans simply because of the sheer number of characters present in the series. Each of them is unique in its own way, and they all have their own motivation that fuel their actions. There are characters like Aizen who quite literally plotted for decades to get close to his goals.

Like him, there are a few characters in the series who betrayed people they trusted to achieve their goals. While some goals were lofty, others were personal vendettas. One such character is Kugo Ginjo.

He betrayed Ichigo Kurosaki in the animanga series, but there's one question that fans have - why did Kugo Ginjo betray Ichigo? The answer lies in the events that led to him becoming a substitute Shinigami.

Disclaimer: This article contains could contain spoilers from the manga chapters.

Trending

Bleach: Why did Kugo Ginjo betray Ichigo Kurosaki, explained

Expand Tweet

Why did Kugo Ginjo betray Ichigo Kurosaki in the manga series? The reason for his betrayal was due to the Soul Society’s attempts to keep an eye on Kugo Ginjo.

Kugo Ginjo was a Fullbringer - a fully aware spiritual human gifted with the ability to manipulate spiritual energy contained in all physical matter. He had remnants of this power when his mother was attacked by a Hollow and inherited these powers.

In the Bleach series, Kugo became the first-ever Substitute Shinigami. As it was an important occasion, he was given a Substitute Shinigami badge. What he didn’t know at that time was that it was a device used by the Soul Society to carry out surveillance. He even mentored a fellow Fullbringer.

Kugo Ginjo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There came a point in the story when he realized that the badge given to him was a way for the Soul Society to not only keep an eye on him but also limit his powers.

In a fit of rage, he killed people in an attempt to siphon more power from the Shinigami that he targeted. Eventually, he rallied a large group of Fullbringers in the human world under an organization called Xcution. He betrayed Ichigo in an attempt to steal his latent Shinigami powers.

He was under the influence of Tsukishima’s Fullbring, which was done to make Tsukishima look like the sole villain. That in turn was done to develop Ichigo’s Fullbring abilities. They wanted to steal Ichigo’s Fullbring abilities as well to strengthen their own abilities.

Kugo Ginjo’s role in Bleach

Expand Tweet

Kugo Ginjo was one of the characters enraged by the actions of the Soul Society. While he tried to betray Ichigo despite everything that has happened, there was redemption at his end.

He died in the series, and that’s when he was taken to the Soul Society. He and Tsukishima repaid their debt to Ichigo eventually. The protagonist of the series lost to Yhwach in a battle.

He needed his Bankai repaired, and that’s when Tsukishima and Kugo Ginjo worked with Orihime to do just that. There was a lot of struggle at his end, but he did the right thing eventually and got the redemption he deserved.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback