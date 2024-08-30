What is Gremmy's ability in Bleach? Explained

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc introduced the third and arguably the most powerful villain group in the series—the 26 Sternritters, each possessing a unique power. Although Yhwach's Almighty was the main highlight throughout the arc, Gremmy Thoumeaux, the Sternritter with the Schrift V, still managed to maintain relevancy due to his overpowered abilities.

Gremmy's fight against Kenpachi in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc remains a testament to Kenpachi's strength, and how innovative Gremmy's Visionary ability could have been. Although The Visionary could manifest all of Gremmy's imagination into reality, his own lack of experience led to his defeat against Kenpachi in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Gremmy's ability in Bleach, explained

Gremmy Thoumeaux was bestowed with the Schrift V by Yhwach once he became part of the Sternritters. The Schrift V grants him the ability of The Visionary, which allows Gremmy to convert his imagination into reality. This ability enables Gremmy to manifest any fantasy into existence.

Although the actual limitations of this ability are not stated in the story, it was ultimately defeated by Kenpachi due to Gremmy's own inability to use it properly.

What are the powers of The Visionary?

Gremmy Thoumeaux as shown in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Visionary automatically turns Gremmy's fantasies into reality without requiring an activation word or sign. While fans might believe that such an ability would have prominent limitations, none of them have been stated yet. Gremmy has previously used Visionary to turn Yachiru's bones into cookies, rendering her immobile.

One of the greatest feats achieved through The Visionary is the creation of life, where Gremmy created another Sternritter named Guenael Lee with unique abilities and an independent consciousness. Gremmy can also use this life-creation ability to create clones of himself, effectively multiplying the effects of The Visionary.

This ability can also be used in reverse to eliminate captain-level individuals with a single thought. The Visionary can manifest objects like massive meteorites and manipulate the reality around Gremmy. For instance, he once transformed the space around Kenpachi into a vacuum in an effort to defeat him during their fight.

Limitations of The Visionary, explored

Gremmy Thoumeaux's brain as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Visionary has no stated limitations in the story or other media related to the Bleach series. Its weaknesses stem from the user's own experiences, as demonstrated in the Gremmy vs. Kenpachi fight. One of the prominent drawbacks of this ability is that it can be fatal to the user if they imagine their own death, even for a few moments.

Another significant drawback is that it requires the user to maintain constant concentration on whatever is being manifested. Gremmy's focus was diverted from his hardened body multiple times during his fight against Kenpachi, eventually leading to his defeat.

The realities manifested by The Visionary can also be overpowered by a strong opponent—Kenpachi's first slash against Gremmy succeeded because Gremmy didn't harden his body sufficiently to negate Kenpachi's attack.

