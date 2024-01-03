What Happened to Tier Harribel in Bleach TYBW? Fate explored

Tier Harribel, the former Tres (3rd) Espada and one of the most powerful Arrancars in Hueco Mundo, had a tragic fate in the Bleach series. During the battle of Fake Karakura Town, she was seemingly killed by Sōsuke Aizen, who is the main antagonist of the Arrancar arc.

Nevertheless, she lived to become the de facto ruler of Hueco Mundo before the Wandenreich—the primary antagonists of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc—captured and imprisoned her.

Tier Harribel's past and fate after Bleach TYBW

While fans are aware that Tier Harribel was captured by Yhwach and kept in a special room in Slibern, where she was chained, her ultimate fate was never mentioned in the original manga. She was mentioned, but Kubo did not reveal what actually happened to her.

This is a direct result of Kubo's medical problems and the one-year deadline his editors gave him for the manga's conclusion, which forced an accelerated completion. Fortunately, though, Tier Harribel's exact fate is known through the sequel light novel Can't Fear Your Own World.

Tier Harribel’s life changed when she met Aizen, a former Gotei 13 captain, who betrayed the Soul Society and used the Hōgyoku, a device that can breach the boundaries separating Hollows and Soul Reapers, to create an army of Arrancars. Aizen offered Harribel a chance to gain new power, thereby never having to sacrifice herself for her friends again.

Harribel’s loyalty to Aizen was shattered when he betrayed her and the other Espada. Aizen stated that he had only used them as test subjects and pawns in order to further his own goals. He claimed that he was the only person deserving of the Hōgyoku and he had transcended both Hollows and Soul Reapers.

Then, coming at Harribel from behind, he slashed her across her torso before abandoning her to perish. He declared coldly that she was of no use to him any longer and he had no use for weaklings.

She did, however, miraculously escape the attack because of her strong spiritual force and fortitude. Her Fracción, who had also survived their own battles, later found her. They carried her off the battlefield, rejoicing to see her alive. Since Tier Harribel was the last Arrancar to live, she took over as Hueco Mundo's ruler.

Harribel's rule was short-lived since she soon found herself at war with a new foe—the Wandenreich, a covert force of Quincies—people endowed with the capacity to both absorb and control spiritual energy. With the intention of eradicating both Hollows and Soul Reapers, the Wandenreich attacked Hueco Mundo and declared war on the Soul Society.

Harribel confronted the intruders and tried to protect Hueco Mundo, but Yhwach and his Sternritter—elite Quincy soldiers with unique skills bestowed by Yhwach's blood—overpowered her. She was captured and imprisoned in a water tank, where she was tortured and interrogated by the Wandenreich. Yet, she stayed defiant and proud, refusing to give in or comply.

Meanwhile, the sequel light novel reveals that Grimmjow and Nelliel, upon arriving in Wahrwelt, following the fall of the Wandenreich, found the room where Tier Harribel was being held captive, and set her free.

She was in a terrible state because no one had been able to heal her. Yet, since she had managed to survive the serious wounds that Aizen had inflicted on her in Fake Karakura (although with Orihime's assistance), she proved to be a strong Espada and a true fighter for surviving these as well.

Several months after the war, Harribel fought some of the Sternritter who were hiding in Hueco Mundo. They were searching for surviving Soldaten to launch a surprise attack on Mayuri's Division, in order to reclaim the surviving Sternritter that Mayuri had taken to experiment on. Furthermore, in the light novel, fans also see Harribel restore at least some order back in Hueco Mundo.