Bleach: What is Shunko? Origin, variations, and everything to know about the highest form of Hakuda technique

Fans of Bleach are excited after watching episode 15 of the Thousand-Year Blood War-The Separation, as Soi Fon, the captain of the 2nd Division, faced off against the mysterious masked quincy BG9. Soi Fon revealed the completion of her full interpretation of the Shunko skill, an amalgamation of Hakuda and Kido, granting her a tremendous boost in speed and strength.

As BG9 tried to track down Soi Fon, she blocked his attacks without breaking a sweat, demonstrating her newfound power. But what is Shunko, and how does it amplify the power of its users? Bleach fans are curious to know more about the origins and variations of the new form of the Hakuda technique.

Bleach: Shunko and its origin

Soi Fon and Yoruichi (Image via @exactlyaaron\twitter)

Shunkō, which means to Flash War Cry, is an advanced combat manoeuvre that fuses Kido's spell-based skills with Hakuda's physical skills. It stands for the pinnacle of Hakuda proficiency in the Bleach universe. Driving Kido into one's arms and legs produces a spiritual energy manifestation that is extremely powerful.

By concentrating Shunko around a particular area of their body, a practitioner can prevent attacks from damaging or piercing this area.

Shunko was first demonstrated by Captain Soi Fon in her battle against her former mentor, the rouge shinigami Yoruichi Shihoin. Soi Fon initially thought that she was the one who had invented this technique, which is still not complete, but Yoruichi revealed that she had invented and mastered it long before. She wanted to invent a powerful technique that could be used even if the user didn't have a Zanpakuto or a Bankai.

The keisen uniform worn during Shunkō has no back or sleeves to accommodate the intense concentration of Kido in the user's arms and back. The amount of energy released in this technique is so immense that it tears the area of the clothes where the energy is focused, hence the reason for the backless fashion.

Variations of Shunko

After her fight with Yoruichi, Soi Fon developed her own Mukyu Shunkō, also known as Tireless Flash War Cry. This advanced variation allows her to make her emitted Reiatsu revolve around her like a vortex. As a result, she can maintain her Shunko state indefinitely once activated, providing a sustained boost to her speed and strength.

Yoruichi's Shunko variation takes the form of Raijin Senkei, the Thunder God War Form. When utilizing this technique, Yoruichi gains a circle of electrical energy in the shape of Raijin's drums on her back. As her bangs rise to form horns, she unleashes a colossal column of concentrated electrical energy, capable of engulfing her opponents and causing significant destruction.

Yoruichi's brother possesses the Shunkō: Bakuen Muso, which means Exploding Flames Unparalleled. He is able to release pressurized Kido from his back and creates a massive explosion of concentrated energy. The resulting blast engulfs his opponent, inflicting severe damage.

Yoruichi's most impressive Shunkō variation is the Shunkō: Shunryu Kokubyo Senki, known as the Thunder Beast Battle Form: Flash God Black Cat Warrior Princess. In this form, Yoruichi's arms and legs are enveloped in electrical energy that takes the shape of fearsome claws. Reiatsu becomes less stable in this form this heightened moodiness and instability add to her combat prowess, making her an unpredictable and formidable opponent.

Conclusion

Shunkō is an extraordinary skill that gives its users an amazing boost in speed and power over spiritual energy. This amazing skill displays the creativity and might of the Shinigami in the Bleach universe. The Shunkō technique will be a great weapon in the fight against Quincy warriors who have stolen the Bankai powers of the Sole Reapers. Let us see what the future holds as part-2 of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues.

