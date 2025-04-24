What are the powers of Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling? Explained

With Solo Leveling currently at its peak popularity, many fans of the series have started to revisit and gather information on popular characters they saw in the anime. Among those characters is a Korean S-Rank Hunter and the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild, Baek Yoonho.

Upon witnessing his cameo in the latest Solo Leveling season, several fans were intrigued by his fight against Beru in the Jeju Island arc and asked the question, "What are the powers of Baek Yoonho?" Apart from having enhanced and immense strength and reflexes, Baek Yoonho also has the power of transformation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime/manhwa.

Baek Yoonho's powers and abilities in Solo Leveling

To begin with, Beak Yoonho from Solo Leveling possesses enhanced strength, which is evident throughout all of his fight sequences in the series. Several incidents, like when Yoonho was able to fight, maintaining an evenly matched matchup against Ma Dongwook, a Korean S-Rank hunter, and the Guild Master of the Fame Guild.

Furthermore, he did the same against Atsushi Kumamoto during their sparring session before the Jeju Island raid, who was another Korean S-Rank Hunter and a member of the Draw Sword Guild. His strength is also boosted when Yoonho's transformation ability, which in turn, greatly increases its potential.

Alongside strength, Baek has enhanced speed and durability, which also complement his strength. Yoonho can move at great speed, as shown during his sparring session with Kumamoto. Despite being severely beaten by Beru, the Ant King, Yoonho managed to maintain consciousness and move at a comparatively normal pace, showing his enhanced physical durability.

One of the greatest abilities in Yoonho's arsenal is his ability to transform into a white tiger-like humanoid, also gaining the animal's physical traits, such as claws and sharp fangs. Baek can also choose to partially transform, choosing particular parts of his body, which was shown during his fight with Kumamoto, as he only transformed his hand.

In chapter 65 of the manhwa, Baek also showed his ability to measure the power levels of monsters and even other hunters using his eyes when he is in the "Enlightened state". This ability was revealed in the Solo Leveling series to be known as the Eyes of the Beast.

Why Baek needs a healer to achieve his full potential, explained

Yoonho sustaining injuries after confronting the Ant King in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Baek Yoonho is a tank/damage dealer Hunter who fights on the frontlines, taking and dealing heavy damage. Because of this, he needs a healer or support to keep him in the fight by healing his injuries.

This was clear during the Jeju Island arc, where he couldn’t keep up after getting badly hurt. Without healing support, Baek risks being overwhelmed and defeated once he takes too much damage.

Final thoughts

This article answered the question, "What are the powers of Baek Yoonho?" Baek Yoonho plays a key character in the series, especially during the Jeju Island arc, where he was among the S-Rank Hunters who invaded the Island to take it back. While initially opposing, he was later shown in a supporting role to Sun Jinwoo, the main protagonist, throughout the series.

Compared to all the other Hunters in the series, Baek Yoonho has unique abilities and powers that make him even more intriguing for the fans. As the series progresses past the Jeju Island arc and into the Recruitment arc, a more thorough exploration of Yoonho's character can be expected.

