Why there should be Solo Leveling season 3, explored

Solo Leveling season 3 might still be the talk of the town, even though its prequel ended on March 30, 2025. The possibility of a third sequel was already down the drain, given how the anime's producers announced it in a YouTube video during a Crunchyroll featurette a few days before the finale of season 2. The producer Atsushi Kanek stated:

"I hope the next time you watch the anime, you'll imagine all the creators and staff who worked on it behind the scenes. With episode 25... the anime series Solo Leveling will come to an end, for now. Will this end be temporary or not? I honestly don't know what the future will bring. With the encouragement and support of everyone watching, [the anime] may continue or it may not. Personally, I really hope it does."

However, this doesn't mean that Solo Leveling season 3 wouldn't happen. While some of the anime's producers might be busy with other projects, the director and most of the other main staff members don't have any animation project plans for the future. With an amazing reception for season 2, followed by enough source material left for the future, Solo Leveling season 3 might become a reality in the middle of 2026, around the Spring 2026 Anime Season.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

Exploring the chances of Solo Leveling season 3

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 (Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow) was announced after the premiere of season 1's finale. The sequel started airing in the Winter 2025 Anime Season and spanned 13 episodes.

While there weren't any big changes in the anime's staff and voice casting, season 2 featured a turning point where Sung Jinwoo, the male protagonist, was officially unveiled as an S-rank Hunter. Moreover, almost every episode set a standard for future episodes.

With the anime sequel already a popular choice among the fans, it also created records on one of the biggest anime streaming sites, Crunchyroll, regarding the most liked or most watched episodes on the platform. However, to everyone's surprise, Solo Leveling season 3 wasn't announced after the finale of season 2.

Moreover, this was already expected as a few days before Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13, Sally Amaki (a voice actor) visited A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling's animation studio, to show a deep dive into the production of the manhwa's anime adaptation.

During this visit, one of the anime's producers announced that there would be no sequel after season 2 for now, without negating the chances of a sequel. Even though the fans already know about the Solo Leveling franchise clout, let's look at some statistics and see why Solo Leveling season 3 might be possible in the future.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling anime is based on a Korean manga (manhwa) series written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU. The manga was serialized between March 4, 2018, and December 29, 2021, and spanned 177 chapters (before the epilogue). Moreover, it also received a volume publication in Japanese by Yen Press, collected in 13 volumes.

It also received an English publication, of which 11 volumes have been released, and the last two volumes are set to be released on May 20 and August 19, 2025. Solo Leveling season 2 concluded around chapter 107, leaving enough source material for 1-2 more anime season adaptations.

New antagonists (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As far as the future projects of the anime studio are concerned, there are only a few planned. The most popular future projects of A-1 Pictures include Fate/Strange Fake, Lycoris Recoil OVA series, and the Aldnoah Zero movie. However, as Solo Leveling season 3 might require extra attention, the studio might need to focus without worrying about other projects.

Lastly, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 ended on a cliffhanger, introducing new antagonists, featuring the reappearance of Sung Il-Hwan, and teasing the future appearance of national-level Hunters. So, fans need answers regarding the newly introduced mysteries.

Considering all these aspects, Solo Leveling season 3 might air in April 2026 (Spring 2026) or July 2026 (Summer 2026). This way, the anime could return without the risk of having a fandom that might have forgotten what was happening in the series.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling has created a legacy through maintaining standards in animation and storytelling, making its return a must. However, due to the commitments of some staff members, Solo Leveling season 3 might be a little farther in the future than what the fandom expected. So, it is advised to keep the hopes high before making a conclusive statement.

