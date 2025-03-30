Where to start the manhwa after Solo Leveling season 2? Explained

Solo Leveling season 2 concluded on March 30, 2025, without an official announcement of a season 3. While this left fans disappointed, many still agreed that the anime sequel's run was generational. However, despite no sequel announcement, fans might still read the story ahead by following the source manhwa series. So, where to start the Solo Leveling manhwa?

Ad

Fans can start reading the manhwa from chapter 107, the final chapter of the Jeju Island Arc. While the anime ended on the Recruitment Arc, it skipped some crucial scenes, including the proper introduction of a new character and the appearance of another character. So, just to understand what the future might bring, fans could start from early chapters and learn the identity of new characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manhwa series.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2: Where to start manhwa after the sequel

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 aired during the Winter 2024 anime season, running from January 5, 2025, to March 30, 2025. The sequel was adapted by the same animation studio as the prequel, A-1 Pictures. The anime received an extraordinary reception from fans and ended on a strong note, building cliffhangers and hype.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 is based on a manhwa series written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU. The anime adapted 5-6 chapters per episode. As manhwa isn't as condensed material as compared to a manga series, the adaptation rate was pretty fast. However, the adaptation rate was stabilized with the addition of anime opening and ending theme songs.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 adapted 65 chapters from the manhwa. The anime sequel ended with the Recruitment Arc of the manhwa, as in chapter 110 of the manhwa. This point also marks the conclusion of the manhwa's first season, teasing the start of a new season (just like the anime's season 2). However, the finale episode skipped some key elements that might become a part of season 3.

Ad

This includes the introduction of Thomas Andre, a national-level hunter, who was just showcased alongside some other national-level hunters. Moreover, the anime's finale failed to show Norma Selner, an upgrader whose appearance was most anticipated by fans.

Sadly, no formal announcement has been made for a Solo Leveling season 3. So, if fans want to know who these unknown characters might be, it is best to start early, and that point would be the last chapter of the Jeju Island Arc, chapter 107.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This start commenced with the conclusion of the Jeju Island arc, and fans might have to go through some scenes again. However, this is all for the best because re-reading some panels might clarify for fans the difference between the anime and manhwa. It could also give fans a proper insight into the new characters' role in the future.

Ad

Fans can read the manhwa on Tapas, a subscription-based Korean manhwa reading website. Moreover, the manhwa is available in the form of officially translated physical volumes published by Yen Press. 11 out of 13 volumes have been translated into English, which is enough for fans to know what might happen in Solo Leveling season 3.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback