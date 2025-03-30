Solo Leveling season 2 leaves fans wanting more after "it ended on the perfect note"

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 was released on March 30, 2025, and it marked the finale of the anime sequel. The sequel was nothing short of a sensational run for the franchise, featuring some of the most hyped moments. Even the final episode showcased the entry of some future antagonists, creating hype for the future "possible" sequels.

However, the sequel left the fans with a bittersweet aftertaste, even though none of them were disappointed with season 2. This was likely due to the introduction of the Monarchs, new national-level Hunters, and many other things. However, the biggest reason for the sour aftertaste was the absence of an announcement of a sequel, which was all but confirmed before the airing of the Solo Leveling season 2's finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manhwa and has the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 2 ends with the introduction of new characters but no announcement of a season 3

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 commenced with the revival of Cha Haein after Sung Jinwoo awakened Byung-gyu as a shadow soldier. Sung Jinwoo then extracted the Ant King, and Beru was officially unveiled in the anime. As the S-rank Hunters escaped, the low-ranking Hunters cleared the remaining Ants, thus leading to the conclusion of the Jeju Island Arc.

As everyone celebrated their win on the main island, two mysterious human-looking beings entered the Jeju Island cave where some Hunters were clearing the area. These beings were the Monarchs, specifically, the Beast Monarch and the Ice Monarch. Their reason for visiting was to witness the Shadow Monarch, Sung Jinwoo, but as expected, these two couldn't meet.

The entry of new characters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On the other hand, the episode also gave a glimpse of National Level Hunters like Liu Zhigang and Thomas Andre, building anticipation for the upcoming arcs. Despite the anticipation and perfect sequel adaptation, there wasn't any announcement regarding season 3. This was already confirmed before the final episode's airing.

A few days ago, Sally Amaki (a female voice actor) visited A-1 Pictures to look at the production of Solo Leveling season 2. During her visit, Kaneko Atsushi (the sequel's producer) teased that season 2 might be the final push for the manhwa adaptation for now. As expected, his words were spot on because Solo Leveling season 3 wasn't announced past season 2's finale.

Reactions from the fans

Fans were appreciative yet still hungry for more. While some titled Solo Leveling season 2's run as one of the best ones in the history of anime, some shared their comments on how season 2 might be better than season 1 in terms of animation and everything else.

On the other hand, some fans were desperate for a season. According to some fans, the introduction of new characters in the finale was an injustice from animation studio A-1 Pictures, as there wasn't going to be a season 3 announcement. However, as already stated, everyone was still appreciative of season 2.

"One of the best seasons in Anime history," a fan said.

"Season 1 was great but Season 2 felt SO much better now that he can do more than anyone," another one said.

"Bruh I need solo leveling season 3 immediately PLEASE," another fan said.

"We Need More! Whats the purpose of introducing more characters if you are just going to make us wait for a whole year!!!!!!! But still, season 2 was epic!" another one claimed.

Final thoughts

The anime's producer didn't rule out any chances of Solo Leveling season 3. The reason for the anime producer's claims might be to give the animators a proper break, following the weekly release of pitch-perfect animated episodes. So, fans can expect an announcement in the future. Maybe season 3 might start before the fans are thinking, so anticipating season 3 should be normal right now.

