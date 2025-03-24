Solo Leveling season 2 fans dub Ant King vs. Sung Jinwoo the "Fight of the Year"

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 12, released on March 22, 2025, showcased the final battle of the Jeju Island Raid Arc between the protagonist and the Ant King. As expected, the hype for this battle was through the roof, and to fans' surprise, every aspect of the fight was top-notch, from the animation style to the direction.

Ad

Fans favored this fight to the extent that some even referred to it as the best fight of the year. They appreciated various elements of the fight, including the new original soundtracks that complemented the intense scene.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinions.

Solo Leveling season 2: Sung Jinwoo vs Ant King takes over the internet

Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 12, titled Are You The King of Humans, picked up where the last episode left off as Sung Jinwoo entered the battlefield on Jeju Island via Shadow Exchange. While he successfully immobilized everyone with magic potions, Cha Haein was the only one unable to be healed by this method due to her injuries.

Ad

Trending

As Jinwoo contemplated fleeing for Cha Haein's sake, the Ant King entered the cave after decapitating Gotou Ryuji. Upon entering the cave, the Ant King intimidated everyone with his aura. However, Jinwoo countered the aura and confronted the Ant King directly.

Shortly thereafter, the fight began, with the Ant King gaining the upper hand. Additionally, the Ant King poisoned Sung Jinwoo, aiming to immobilize the protagonist. Nevertheless, Jinwoo remained unfazed, and their battle escalated into hand-to-hand combat.

Ad

Ad

The fight was even as the Ant King and Sung Jinwoo's blows shook the entire arena. Eventually, the Ant King evolved into his final form, and at such a critical moment, Sung Jinwoo drew his most powerful weapon, the demon king daggers obtained from Baran. At this point, the fight's outcome rested in the hands of the one who had gained the initial advantage.

In a tense standoff, when the Ant King was about to gain the upper hand, Sung Jinwoo's skill maxed out, and he unlocked the Mutilation Skill. This ability allowed Sung Jinwoo to slice the Ant King's hand into pieces, securing his victory in the battle. However, Sung Jinwoo prolonged the Ant King's suffering before finally delivering the finishing blow.

Ad

Reactions from fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom was over the moon with the Jinwoo vs. Ant King fight, so much so that they wanted it to be crowned as the fight of the year. Moreover, some fans expressed their fascination with the fact that the year 2025 had just begun, and witnessing a fight with such immaculate production was nothing short of amazing.

"Fight of the year and we aren’t even 4 months in," a fan said.

Ad

"If you haven’t watched solo leveling yet what are you even doing?," another fan said.

On the other hand, some fans appreciated different aspects of the fight, with the music being the highlight. Sawano Hiroyuki, the anime's music composer, truly went above and beyond to create soundtracks that not only enhanced the fight sequences but also gave fans a genuine taste of what true music felt like. Lastly, one fan expressed anticipation for future battles against unknown antagonists.

Ad

"Every aspect of it was great, even the music, everything…." another one claimed

"We still waiting…. His fight against the 3 monarchs and his fight against the dragon monarch," another one said

Final thoughts

The fight between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King in Solo Leveling season 2 could be a game-changer, especially considering how fans haven't witnessed such a high-production battle in a while.

Ad

While some viewers may have differing opinions about the series' new status, it remains true that everything Solo Leveling season 2 has accomplished has been nothing short of amazing.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback