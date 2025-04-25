Who is Sillad in Solo Leveling? Explained

At the end of Solo Leveling season 2, two characters appeared on Jeju Island after the raid had been completed. Among them, one of the characters seemed to resemble the Ice Elves shown earlier in the series, creating a sense of curiosity for the viewers. The character in question here is Sillad.

Upon his first appearance, fans of the series were intrigued by who these characters were and what they would bring to the series. Maintaining the focus on Sillad, many intrigued fans have asked, "Who is Sillad in Solo Leveling?" Sillad is the Frost Monarch and the King of the Snow Folk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime/manhwa.

Sillad's role in Solo Leveling's original timeline

As mentioned earlier, Sillad was teased at the end of the Solo Leveling anime's season 2, at the end of the Jeju Island arc. Sillad and Rakan, the Monarch of Fangs, were seen on the Island after the raid was completed and everyone left, except for a few low-level hunters who stayed back.

Sillad discovered the traces of the Shadow Monarch on Jeju and wanted to confirm it. While on his way, Sillad met Rakan, who had also picked up on Ashborn's trail and was on the search. Both then decided that it was time to gather everyone and finally have their rematch against the Rulers.

He was later featured again during the Recruitment arc, shown hunting down Rulers in America. During his time in America, Sillad ran into Yogumunt, the Monarch of Transfiguration, and learned that one of the Rulers had been spotted in Korea. However, before they could depart, Sung Il-Hwan ambushed them, attempting to kill them, but was unsuccessful.

The Monarchs- as shown in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Sillad's main motive was to gather up all the other Monarchs and fight against the Rulers, their age-old rivals. During the Monarchs War arc, he was also able to eliminate one of the vessels of the Rulers situated in Korea. However, before he could head back, he was confronted by Sung Jinwoo, who had travelled back home to Korea using his Shadow Exchange ability.

After Sillad realised that Sung Jinwoo was Ashborn's vessel and he was in real danger, Sillad somehow managed to evade Jinwoo and made his escape using a portal. He then met up with the other Monarchs and planned to fight against Jinwoo.

While the Monarch of Iron Body and Transfiguration- Tarnak and Yogumunt refused out of fear, the Monarch of Fang and Plagues- Rakan and Querehsha agreed to join forces against Jinwoo. The three of them, realizing the threat Jinwoo's existence posed to their mission, confronted him and almost achieved it, except Sung Il-Hwan intercepted, causing their defeat.

Sillad's powers and abilities, explained

Sillad shows his portal creation ability in the manhwa (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Being the King of the Snow Folk and one of the nine Monarchs from Solo Leveling, Sillad possessed immense power and strong magic skills. In terms of physical powers, Sillad possessed immense strength, speed, and durability, which was shown during his conflict against Sung Jinwoo in the manhwa.

He also had a fewf magical abilities under his belt, like Gate Creation he could use to travel from one location to another, Ice Breath Attack, Ice Magic, Spiritual Body Manifestation, where Sillad can transform himself into a younger version of himself, and Sleep Inducement- which was teased in the anime, showing Sillad's ability to make other humans fall asleep by snapping his fingers.

Final thoughts

Sillad plays a pivotal role in the later part of the Solo Leveling series, involving the series' narration regarding the Rulers and Monarchs and their centuries-long rivalry. Sillad is also a key part of the development of Sun Jinwoo's Shadow Monarch storyline.

As the anime teased Sillad at the end of season 2 and heading into the Recruitment arc, it is yet to be seen the impact he is about to have on the story. Fans of the Solo Leveling series await in anticipation as the Frost Monarch makes his way.

