What is Captain Burns' power in Fire Force? His abilities, explained

With the ongoing season 3 of Fire Force, the series is at its peak in popularity and appeal. With its plethora of unique characters, the series has some of the most overpowering individuals acting as Captains for the several companies. One of the most iconic among them is the Captain of the first company, Leonard Burns.

Ad

With the recent release of episode 5 on Friday, May 2, Leonard Burns shows off his immense powers and abilities against Shinra and Joker. Upon seeing his extraordinary display of strength, several fans have been wondering what Captain Burns' power is. Leonard Burns' ignition ability is called Voltage Nova, and he is a third-generation pyrokinetic.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime/manga.

Burns' Ignition Ability, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the Fire Force's first company captain, Leonard Burns, has the ignition ability known as Voltage Nova. Using the ability, Burns can burn the flames inside his body, imitating a furnace, to boost his already powerful physical abilities with thermal energy. While his ignition ability is active, Burns can keep on gradually increasing his firepower as time passes.

His ability is also measured in stages, based on the duration he has used it. While there was no mention of a specific limit to his abilities, Joker said that Burns could become untouchable after a while by constantly using his ability. Both Burns' strength and durability increase with the prolonged use of Voltage Nova, which aids him both offensively and defensively.

Ad

In the anime, Captain Burns was able to fend off both Shinra and Joker and simultaneously attack them. He was able to send Shinra flying back despite Shinra's immense speed, while also destroying parts of the Fuchu Prison, displaying his immense strength. His durability also exceeds, allowing him to take and hold against strong attacks from both Shinra and Joker.

While in an activated state of Voltage Nova, Burns' body radiates tremendous heat, even at the lower stages of his ability. He utilized the pressurized heat by creating a barrier that could take massive attacks, such as Shinra's Rapid. The increase in heat with every stage was also able to burn inflammable clothing worn by the Special Fire Force members.

Ad

Burns' other powers and abilities in Fire Force

Leonard Burns against Shinra in a sparring session (Image via David Production)

While that answers what Captain Burns' power is, he has immense physical strength to begin with, apart from the boost from Voltage Nova. Being a former firefighter, Leonard Burns is a master of hand-to-hand combat. During a sparring session against Shinra and Arthur, Burns was easily able to withstand both their attacks without using his pyrokinetic abilities.

Ad

Burns has trained his body to become extremely durable, allowing him to withstand falls from a great height and even take on strong attacks from his opponents head-on. Thus, despite Shinra and Joker barraging him with fast and strong attacks, Burns withstood them all very capably.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leonard Burns is one of the most iconic characters in the Fire Force series. While he plays a key role in Shinra's storyline, he also possesses immense power that rivals only a handful of characters from the series.

In the recent season 3 of the anime, Burns is starting to show the full extent of his powers in his fight against Shinra and Joker. Even the White Clad recognizes the power and potential Burns holds, leading to Haumea manipulating the latter to join the organization. His full narrative and conclusion as a member of the White Clad are yet to be seen as the Fire Force anime series continues.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More