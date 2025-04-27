Fire Force: Does Akitaru Obi have powers? His abilities, explained

There are several unique characters in the Fire Force series by David Productions, who exhibit both iconic personalities and powerful pyrokinetic abilities. Among these characters, probably one of the most iconic characters is that of the Special Fire Force Company 8's captain, Akitaru Obi.

While also playing the role of a mentor to Shinra, fans became intrigued after seeing Obi's attitude and determination to protect the people, leading many to ask the question, "Does Akitaru Obi have powers?" Unlike other pyrokinetic users in the series, Akitaru Obi does not possess any powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force manga/anime.

How Obi keeps up without powers, explained

Akitaru Obi, always training in the Fire Force series (Image via David Production)

To compensate for his lack of pyrokinetic powers, Akitaru Obi trains his body to push through scenarios, a normal human being won't be able to. From his introduction in the Fire Force series, Akitaru Obi was shown doing hanging situps while talking to Shinra. Later on, even when he has idle time, he trains his body to face the dangers thrown at him.

Despite not being a pyrokinetic like the rest of the Company 8 members, Obi performs excellently as their captain, motivating them and supporting them to push further for the sake of humanity. His excellence in captaincy comes from his determination as a firefighter who vowed to protect others no matter the cost. He plays a pivotal role for the Company 8 members, binding them together.

In the manga, Shinmon Benimaru, captain of Company 7, even referred to Obi as having hysterical strength. According to the former, Obi embodies someone who pushes themselves beyond their normal limits in dire situations, or if they feel threatened. It was explored as Obi broke the chains with his bare hands and hardened his muscles to the point where insects can't pierce him.

Obi's abilities and method of fighting in Fire Force

Akitaru Obi relies on his strength and equipment for missions (Image via David Production)

While that answered, "Does Akitaru Obi have powers?", Obi made up for his lack of pyrokinetic abilities in a world full of individuals who possessed them by using various tools and equipment, alongside his unwavering determination. He heavily relies on the tools made by Haijima Industries that are issued for standard use in the Special Fire Force.

In terms of defense, Obi uses an enlarged shield while also wearing the Haijima-issued fireproof uniform. He has also been shown to use his shield offensively to push back enemies or bash them using his brutish force. He was also shown using a Core Annihilating Pile Bunker and a firefighting axe to fend off enemies and Infernals.

Obi also carries an electromagnetic orb to disrupt pyrokinetic abilities and flame extinguishing grenades. Apart from these, Obi has also shown the ingenuity of creating makeshift weapons that he can operate using his strength. During the Company 8's Nether expedition, Obi was seen using train tracks and parts of the building as weapons.

Final thoughts

Obi is one of the most iconic characters from the Fire Force series. His unwavering determination and strong leadership bind Company 8 and make them perform their best in helping others and uncovering the truth about Spontaneous Human Combustion.

With the anime series recently releasing its season 3 episode 4 at the time this article was written, Company 8 stormed to rescue Akitaru Obi, who was captured by the White Clad and was about to be turned into an Infernal. The event is yet to be explored as fans wait for the next episode.

