Fire Force season 3 episode 4 preview teases Lisa and the 8th's battle against Gold and Arthur's entry

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the official website and X account for the franchise unveiled the preview images and synopsis for Fire Force season 3 episode 4. Titled Golden Secret, the episode is slated to be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 9.53 am PT, which translates to Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1.53 am JST, during the Animeism programming block on CBC, MBS, TBS, and other pertinent Japanese networks.

Ad

In the previous episode, Shinra Kusakabe and Joker confronted Leonard Burns after infiltrating Fuchu Prison. Shinra burned with anger as Burns explained his reasons for changing his ways, leading him to unleash his flames against the Company One captain.

However, Burns's superior strength pushed Shinra into a corner. Meanwhile, the 8th company, led by Hinawa, was forced into battle against Gold, one of the Destroyers of the White Clad.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 4.

Ad

Trending

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 hints at Lisa stepping up against Gold

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 will continue the storyline from the previous episode and feature Company 8's battle against Gold, one of the fearsome Destroyers from the White Clad. As evident from the last episode, Gold has a unique ability that makes Tamaki and Hinata's abilities useless.

For instance, Hinawa's bullets had no effect on Gold, and Tamaki's flames caused no harm due to the Destroyer's High Flame resistance. Hence, Licht, the Scientist of Fire Force Company 8, started analyzing Gold's techniques. He assured his comrades that he would unravel the secret behind the Destroyer's strength.

Ad

Lisa, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 will feature Licht uncovering Gold's abilities, but he struggles to find an effective countermeasure against the Destroyer's powers. Furthermore, the synopsis suggests that Lisa will step up to the challenge. Since Gold has managed to block Tamaki's most powerful attack, Lisa has no choice but to join the battle.

Ad

As fans would remember, she once belonged to the Ashen Flame Knights as a puppet of Dr. Giovanni. However, Obi's team, including Vulcan, saved her and took her into Company 8. Lisa is a Third Generation pyrokinetic capable of using her ignition ability to manifest octopus-like tentacles. Additionally, her flames possess magnetic properties, which could be particularly effective against Gold the Destroyer.

Tamaki, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Besides that, the preview images for Fire Force season 3 episode 4 suggest Arthur Boyle's return. In the previous episode, Hinawa and others realized that Arthur was missing and speculated that he must have fallen from the vehicle on the way to the Fuchu Prison.

Ad

Yet, the preview images prove that Arthur managed to navigate to the location on his own. Moreover, the Fire Force season 3 episode 4 preview synopsis and images suggest that the episode will cover chapter 186 of the manga. Therefore, fans can expect the episode to feature Dragon, who happens to be one of the strongest characters in the franchise.

Akitaru Obi, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Interestingly, the preview images also show Akitaru Obi bound to chains, giving the impression that Fire Force season 3 episode 4 will focus on Shinra's battle against Leonard Burns. It remains to be seen whether the male protagonist can find a way to counter his flames.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More