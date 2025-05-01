Is Lee Joohee in love with Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling? Explained

With the recent conclusion of the second season of Solo Leveling, the Korean manhwa adaptation anime series is more popular than ever. Given all the hype and popularity generated by the series, fans eagerly wait for season 3 while reflecting on some of the scenarios thus far. Some fans have become very curious about the character of Lee Joohee since the premiere of the Solo Leveling anime.
Additionally, after witnessing her chemistry with Sung Jinwoo, they have asked, "Is Lee Joohee in love with Sung Jinwoo?" While the series suggests that Joohee has romantic feelings for Jinwoo, a definitive answer remains inconclusive.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime/manhwa.
Lee Joohee's love for Sung Jinwoo, explained
Lee Joohee and Sung Jinwoo were introduced in the series during the D-Rank Dungeon arc. Right from the start, Joohee came across as someone who deeply cared for Sung Jinwoo. When Jinwoo had a bandage on his face, Joohee expressed great concern about him getting hurt.
Despite being the party's main healer and a B-Rank herself, she always stood by Sung Jinwoo, who was an E-Rank hunter at the time. After they entered the dungeon and cleared it, a double dungeon gate appeared, and all the members agreed to enter the gate. However, Joohee was the only one hesitant due to concern for Jinwoo.
Several weeks after the double dungeon incident, Joohee recovered from her trauma and met Jinwoo in another raid, where she was shocked by his physical changes. She began to feel that her growth was stunted compared to Jinwoo's rapid leveling and realized that he no longer needed her protection.
Ultimately, she decided to retire as a hunter and return to Busan, parting ways with Jinwoo. Joohee's love, portrayed in the series, showed subtle hints of romance. However, it was never confirmed whether she had romantic feelings for Jinwoo. Her love was more about caring for Jinwoo and worrying about his well-being.
Did Jinwoo love Joohee back in Solo Leveling? Explained
According to Chugong, the author of the Solo Leveling web novel, Sung Jinwoo had feelings for Lee Joohee before they separated in the series. There were several instances in the series where Jinwoo subtly hinted at his feelings for her, but nothing concrete.
However, their relationship was not meant to be, as Joohee was still dealing with trauma. Jinwoo, understanding this, gave her space, ultimately putting an end to their potential relationship. According to the author Chugong:
"Joohee's mental fitness was very weak and therefore couldn't handle the path Jinwoo would be going forward. Jinwoo also judged that this was the case and let her go due to this reason. In fact, because she was with Jinwoo, she was involved in various incidents as well before. Jinwoo did have feelings for Joohee before they went their separate ways."
By the end of the series, Joohee had lost all her memories of the previous timeline, as the Rulers used the Cup of Reincarnation for the last time at Jinwoo's request. Eventually, Sung Jinwoo married the S-Rank hunter Cha Hae-in and had a son named Sung Suho.
Final thoughts
While this article answers the question, "Is Lee Joohee in love with Sung Jinwoo?" their relationship throughout the series is better defined as strong compassion and friendship rather than a true romantic relationship. Although there could have been a romantic outcome for the pair, the plot of the story prevented further development.
As the Solo Leveling series moves forward into its third season after concluding the Jeju Island arc, fans can anticipate Joohee's return to the screen, while the relationship between Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in will likely develop romantically.
