Why Jinwoo and Lee Johee's relationship was bound to end in failure in Solo Leveling, explained

In Solo Leveling, a potential relationship between Sung Jinwoo and Lee Joohee wouldn't have been very successful given the fundamental differences in their personalities and goals. The drastic change that Jinwoo undergoes emphasizes this belief. Initially, Joohee might have appeared as a potential love interest, having a deep concern for Jinwoo’s safety.

However, her danger-averse nature coupled with the trauma she suffered after the Double Dungeon incident created quite a large gap between them. As Jinwoo went from "Humanity's Weakest Hunter" to the successor to the Shadow Monarch, his priorities changed in equal respect to the protection and preservation of humanity, and fulfilling his new role.

In essence, this wouldn't leave much room for him to form a relationship with someone who grew to fear the Hunter's way of life. Elsewhere, Joohee desired a calm and peaceful life, away from the danger of Dungeons, which further made their paths irreconcilable.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo and Joohee's potential relationship likely wouldn't have lasted

Lee Joohee in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned in the introduction, Jinwoo and Joohee quickly grew to be completely different individuals. Initially, their bond was understandable - Joohee was deeply concerned for Jinwoo's safety given how many times and the degree of injury he suffered due to him being a lowly E-Rank. Somewhere amidst all this concern and care, a sense of affection developed.

It could have been guessed even that Joohee would be a potential love interest for Jinwoo. But once the System chose Jinwoo, his life experienced a complete 180-degree turn. Now able to grow stronger with each encounter, he endeavored to push his limits and keep leveling up. This wouldn't have sat well with Joohee, as even though she would understand him, she would be against it.

A major reason would be the danger in Dungeons, considering how many times Jinwoo has had near-death experiences. Joohee's fears peaked following the Double Dungeon incident, which left her substantially traumatized. So much so that after that, each time she went on a raid, she would freeze in the danger, with her trauma playing. Ultimately, she quit as a Hunter and returned to Busan.

Joohee healing Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Now at the other end is Sung Jinwoo. Despite all the danger he had faced and the injuries he suffered, he never once even thought of giving up. No matter what, he would go head-first to take on threats to grow stronger still. Even after reaching the heights of a Shadow Monarch, Jinwoo wasn't satisfied as he turned his attention to even greater threats.

These facts would ultimately clash if the two characters attempted to get into a relationship. The risk and danger-averse Joohee wouldn't be able to handle the ever-leveling-up Jinwoo. Even the other way around, Jinwoo likely wouldn't want to step back after receiving an opportunity to become unimaginably strong.

Taking it a step further, reference can be made to when Jinwoo and Joohee parted ways in the series, after the Dungeons & Prisoners Arc. Joohee realized and accepted that she couldn't match Jinwoo's intensity and relentless drive to grow stronger. Thus, they acknowledged their differences as she retired as a Hunter and returned to him the essence stone as a farewell. This interaction is a testament and perhaps a teaser to why they wouldn't last as a couple.

Final Thoughts

Lee Joohee in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To reiterate, Solo Leveling's Lee Joohee sought peace, while Sung Jinwoo was drawn to danger (in a sense). Her choice mirrors self-awareness, showcasing that certain relationships naturally fade as people tread different paths and make their separation an unavoidable yet respectful conclusion. Solo Leveling put forth that Jinwoo and Joohee's divergence was not simply a matter of preference but a fundamental incompatibility dictated by their experiences and aspirations.

Their respective character arcs put them on different paths altogether. Jinwoo and Joohee's amicable farewell embodies an understanding that their futures no longer align. Joohee choosing to step away reflects emotional maturity and proves that love requires other supporting factors when two people grow in opposing directions. At the other end, Jinwoo’s tireless pursuit of strength and duty implied that he wouldn't sustain a relationship with her.

Not to mistake, them going their separate ways wasn't out of resentment but choice, proof that some bonds, although meaningful, aren't meant to last.

