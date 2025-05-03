Fire Force season 3 episode 5 review: David Production achieves perfection with incredible animation and more

With each prior episode seeing slow but steady improvements, fans’ expectations for Fire Force season 3 episode 5 were particularly high for this and several other reasons. Officially released on Friday, May 2, 2025, David Production reaches its productive peak of the series’ final season thus far in its first perfect episode.

Truly, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 has nothing to complain about, with the only sensible critiques being reasonably justified by what the studio and staff’s apparent plan. However, the episode’s peaks are truly momentous, riding on the back of incredibly flashy and fluid animation in one of the season’s most anticipated fights.

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 review: Arthur vs Dragon’s animation, exceptional voice acting, and more unify for perfection

As mentioned above, the biggest accomplishment of Fire Force season 3 episode 5 is the incredible animation and direction of Arthur Boyle’s first encounter with Dragon. The latter’s fearsome power is perfectly portrayed from the moment he arrives on the scene, in turn further building up Arthur as a fighter. David Production lends its trademark flashy and fluid animation to the opening blows, helping to hook fans in early.

This sentiment also applies to Dragon’s counterattack. While not quite as flashy, it still boasts flair and, more importantly, is both fluidly animated and very well directed. This approach not only emphasizes the sheer strength and force Dragon possesses, but also the intensity he naturally approaches battle with. Combined with consistent high quality animation, it immerses viewers in an enthralling and suspenseful viewing experience.

The use of impact frames throughout the pair’s fight in Fire Force season episode 5 is also particularly impressive. It both communicates Arthur’s ever-increasing power, and highlights that Dragon’s boasting is what’s causing Arthur’s strength to crescendo. This also builds up Dragon further, both inherently and for the fact that the self-proclaimed knight king’s fearsome attacks are damaging him and him alone.

Dragon's menacing powers and presence play a large role in Fire Force season 3 episode 5's perfection (Image via David Production)

Dragon’s full transformation makes similar use of impact frames and high quality animation to further create tension and anticipation for viewers. This also transitions well into Dragon’s first legitimate attack and Arthur’s new ability which stops it, making full use of David Produciton’s talented team of animators. All of this is also interspersed with stylized scenes of a true knight versus a true dragon, helping to intensify the battle and its significance in viewers’ eyes.

The brief focus on Shinra Kusakabe and Joker’s fight against Leonard Burns is equally impressively animated and produced. Fire Force season 3 episode 5 opens up by emphasizing the stress and pressure Shinra feels, pairing well with the impact frames his attacks create. The episode’s later focus both continues this prioritization of quality, and uses it to make the already suspenseful cliffhanger even more frustrating in the best way possible.

Likewise, the installment’s chief narrative focus is wrapping up every major plot point but Shinra and Joker versus Burns, and exactly what the doppelgangers are. Considering the two are very obviously connected, the slow build up of the latter plot point through the season thus far justifies the former being put on the backburner. In turn, this also justifies most of the pacing issues the season has had so far, especially when isolated to this episode.

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 also narratively succeeds in its execution of Akitaru Obi’s survival and the justification why. A key part of this presentation’s success is Burns’ comment about Obi using hysterical strength, which he won’t be able to maintain forever. The humorous execution of this plot point further helps here, especially with the Eighth supporting Obi by complimenting his muscles and impressive fitness.

The final major highlight of the latest installment is the voice acting performances of Masaki Aizawa as Dragon and Yusuke Kobayashi as Arthur Boyle. Each brings a confidence to their performances in this episode which plays a major role in making their respective characters’ conflict so captivating. While the rest of the series’ cast present in the episode by no means underdelivers, Aizawa and Kobayashi clearly shine brighter than their co-stars.

Final thoughts

Arthur's incredible first fight with Dragon steals the show in Fire Force season 3 episode 5 (Image via David Production)

Despite David Production’s slow start, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 all but promises the series’ return to form having officially begun. With the presumptive conclusion of Shinra and Joker versus Burns next week, fans can expect this impressive animation quality to continue. Likewise, as the halfway point of the final season’s first half approaches, fans can also expect major plot developments to create further intrigue and suspense.

