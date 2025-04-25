Fire Force season 3 episode 4: Licht cracks the code against Gold while Akitaru Obi's life hangs in the balance

Fire Force season 3 episode 4, titled Golden Secret, was released on Friday, April 25, 2025. The episode primarily focused on Hinawa and his team taking on Gold the Destroyer. Licht finally analyzed Gold's magnetic abilities, but couldn't find a countermeasure. As such, Lisa stepped onto the battlefield and unleashed her flames.

She demonstrated her impressive skill, which allowed Licht to formulate a plan to defeat Gold. In addition, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 saw Shinra Kusakabe confront Leonard Burns with renewed energy. However, Burns had another idea, as he asked a White-Clad to implant Obi with an infernal bug.

Undoubtedly, the episode witnessed David Production's impressive production quality, as the esteemed studio injected life into Atsushi Ohkubo's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 4.

Fire Force season 3 episode 4: Licht formulates a plan to defeat Gold

Licht, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 begins with Licht analyzing the abilities of Gold, as the Destroyer manipulates Maki's shield against her. Licht wonders how their opponent can manipulate metal. He speculates that Gold's powers must be connected with Magnetism.

Lisa wonders why Licht is muttering his thoughts. Iris realizes that if it's Licht, he can come up with a fascinating plan. She recalls how the man saved them during the Firestorm and the Underground Fire incidents. Following that, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 focuses on Licht, who tries to interpret Gold's abilities.

He knows that Gold doesn't have magnetism in itself. Yet, the ability user, without any exception, has the power connected to heat and fire. Suddenly, a thought crosses his mind. He urges Vulcan to stop attacks using the Tekkyo. Yet, it's too late as Maki uses the Tekkyo on Gold. Interestingly, they stop right in front of Gold's face.

Gold in the episode (Image via David Production)

Licht then explains in Fire Force season 3 episode 4 that if heat flows into Gold, it has the property of possessing magnetism. In other words, Gold is creating magnetic powers by using Gold and Heat. As a third-generation pyrokinetic, Gold can pour heat energy into metallic gauntlets and convert it into magnetic power to manipulate metals. Thus, bullets and tekkyo, made of iron, fall under the effects of magnetism.

Gold's abilities, as seen in Fire Force season 3 episode 4, pose a massive threat to Hinawa and his team since they rely on metallic objects during battles. Even the barrel that Hinawa uses is weaponized against him. Meanwhile, Tamaki uses her Nekomata Extra Large Fireball at Gold. An average assassin couldn't have endured Tamaki's attack. Yet, Gold's high resistance to fire saves her.

Following that, in Fire Force season 3 episode 4, Gold counterattacks by maneuvering the Tekkyos against Tamaki. However, Tamaki's Lecher Lure saves her. Suddenly, Hinawa realizes that their belts are metallic, so he orders everyone to remove their belts.

Vulcan uses Tamaki's tail to melt Iron (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Lisa decides to step onto the battlefield. When Vulcan hesitates, Lisa reminds him about her ability. According to Fire Force season 3 episode 4, Lisa's flames have magnetic substance. She attempts to use it to disrupt the enemy's magnetic force. Meanwhile, Licht smirks as he thinks of a brilliant plan. He deduces that they have to bank on Hinawa's gun for the finishing blow, as they cannot use flames to bring down Gold.

Yet, first, they must disable Gold's magnetic force. To do that, Licht suggests using Iron to wrap Gold's gauntlets. However, Vulcan and others wonder how they can accomplish that feat, since Gold can easily manipulate Tekkyos and other items made of iron. That's when Licht instructs Vulcan and others on what to do. Based on Licht's instruction, Vulcan asks Tamaki to turn her tail into a pot.

Gold's gauntlet becomes useless (Image via David Production)

Vulcan then drops the tekkyos and other iron to melt them. However, Tamaki reminds them that her flame isn't hot enough to melt iron. Yet, that's not a problem for Vulcan, who uses various items to increase the flame's temperature. Eventually, the iron begins to melt. Meanwhile, Lisa keeps Gold busy with powers. Yet, the moment she notices that Tamaki is ready, she backs away.

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 then shows Tamaki hurling the molten iron at Gold's gauntlet. Interestingly, it works as Gold's gauntlet gets sealed with the molten iron. Licht explains that iron, which has exceeded 750 degrees Celsius, can alter properties and negate magnetic effects. Hinawa pounces on the opportunity to shoot a bullet through Gold's forehead.

Fire Force season 3 episode 4: Arthur joins the party while Leonard Burns does the unthinkable

Stream, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

After Gold is defeated, Stream the Destroyer steps onto the battlefield. The Destroyer creates a tornado made of air currents occurring inside the flames to wound Tamaki's shoulders. Hinawa's team gets on the back foot, as Stream's powers prove potent. At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 4, Arthur Boyle arrives at the scene.

Stream is ready to blow Arthur into smithereens using his Four Goddess currents. However, what follows next is something no one could anticipate. Arthur Boyle uses his Violet Flash to cut down Stream in a single hit. The other Destroyer remaining cannot believe the "Swift Wind" Stream could die in an instant. Vulcan, Tamaki, and others ask Arthur why he disappeared. Arthur sassily replies that he fell off the cart.

Arthur Boyle, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 4, Shinra Kusakabe is engulfed with anger, as he cannot comprehend why Burns would always stay self-contained and believe what he thinks is right. Even during the fire incident 12 years ago, Shinra thinks that if Burns hadn't stayed quiet, maybe Sho could have been saved.

He shouts at Burns and asks him why he's lending a hand to the White-Clad. Burns replies that above everything else, he's the servant of God. Shinra then reminds Burns that he's a priest and a fire soldier; protecting people should be his job. Yet, Leonard Burns mentions that before being a priest or a fire soldier, he's essentially a human being.

Leonard Burns in the episode (Image via David Production)

As a human, he has prayed constantly for the country and the world. He adds that he has never prayed for himself. Following that, Leonard Burns asks Shinra what he has sought in his prayers. He reminds him that none of his prayers have come true, and that he will never accomplish anything. Shinra then tells him that he has sworn to become a hero to save everyone.

Leonard Burns remains silent for a while. However, he breaks his silence in a sinister manner. Fire Force season 3 episode 4 shows Leonard Burns ordering a White-clad soldier to use the Infernal Insect on Akitaru Obi. The episode ends with Akitaru Obi screaming in pain, as the King of Company 8 is on his way to become the host of the embers.

Conclusion

Akitaru Obi in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 witnessed an enticing narrative, focusing on the strategic brilliance of Hinawa's team. Licht formulated a wonderful plan to defeat Gold after analyzing her powers. On the other hand, Vulcan, Tamaki, and Lisa chipped in with their contributions.

Finally, Arthur graced the stage with his wonderful entry. One of the major highlights of Fire Force season 3 episode 4 was also Shinra Kusakabe's outburst at Leonard Burns. He couldn't fathom why someone like Leonard could help the White-Clad. In the end, the episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans confused about Akitaru Obi's status.

