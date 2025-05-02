Fire Force season 3 episode 5 showcases Dragon in all his glory against Arthur

Released on May 2, 2025, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 brought alive one of the iconic moments from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga — the first encounter between Arthur Boyle and Dragon the Destroyer. Titled Chance Meeting with an Arch-Enemy, the episode showcased the unfathomable abilities of the Destroyers' Commander, as he countered Arthur's delusions with sheer might.

Although the battle shaped Arthur as a proper "Knight King" and sharpened his Excalibur into a Holy Sword, none of that mattered against the overwhelming strength of the Dragon, who truly lived up to his name. The episode introduced a monstrous figure who showcased unrivaled strength to dismantle the power scaling the series has built thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 5.

Exploring Arthur and Dragon's first battle in Fire Force season 3 episode 5

Dragon, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 saw David Productions nail Arthur vs. Dragon with visually stunning animation and production. The studio injected vibrancy into the iconic panels from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga and explored Arthur and Dragon's dynamics. Undoubtedly, it was a battle match-up made in heaven, as the Knight King faced the Dragon, an entity he desperately wanted to slay.

However, Arthur, as the Knight King, lacked the strength to dismantle such a fierce opponent. From the onset, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 proved that Dragon was an anomaly — an opponent who conceptualized fear and despair to their absolute meaning. His initial appearance reeked of fear as Maki and Tamaki sensed it.

Dragon's presence in the episode (Image via David Production)

Maki even urged Lieutenant Hinawa to step back since she feared the opponent might not be like anyone they had fought thus far. Yet, one figure decided to face the opponent, and it was none other than Arthur Boyle. Fire Force season 3 episode 5 showcased Arthur's evolving potential, as his delusions ran amok. He perceived Dragon as an actual Dragon, and swore to slay it.

As a consequence, his heightened "Self-Image" affected his Excalibur, which extended in its shape. Excalibur, which is, in reality, a sword made of plasma, had the potential to one-shot anyone. In fact, that's how Arthur has always envisioned his battles. However, Dragon shattered his perception in Fire Force season 3 episode 5, when Arthur's Excalibur failed to deliver the one-shot-kill move.

Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Trembling in excitement, Arthur realized that his opponent wasn't any ordinary Dragon. He felt he had to swing his blade more than once to stand a chance. As his fantasies firmly conceptualized Dragon as a powerful entity, his own strength began to increase. For example, when Dragon used his Breath in Fire Force season 3 episode 5, Arthur's self-image constructed a plasma mantle, which protected him from the attack.

Likewise, when he was pushed to his absolute limit, Arthur's delusions transformed his Excalibur into a Dragon-killing Holy Sword. However, not for a moment did Arthur threaten Dragon. Although the Destroyers' commander commended Arthur for possessing extraordinary powers contrary to his age, he also told him that he couldn't match his potential because he had yet to grasp Adolla's power.

Dragon uses his Dragon Scale (Image via David Production)

Arthur was akin to Gremmy from Bleach, who couldn't fathom Kenpachi Zaraki's powers in TYBW arc. That's why he couldn't gauge the strength required to defeat Dragon. On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 perfectly encapsulated the defining moments of Dragon. His first appearance in combat was certainly a treat to the eyes.

In this respect, David Productions truly deserves accolades. So, what makes Dragon so powerful? His overwhelming endurance and strength come from his ability to Infernalize his body at his will. That's how Dragon endured the hits from Arthur's Excalibur. He activated the "Dragon Scales," which made Arthur receive recoil damage.

Dragon Infernalizes his body (Image via David Production)

As a result, Dragon didn't get any damage, while Arthur kept sustaining injuries throughout the battle in Fire Force season 3 episode 5. Furthermore, Dragon's powers go beyond the concept of Infernalization. As a third-generation pyrokinetic, Dragon could breathe steam of fire from his mouth. It's a sort of Hyper Beam that can eradicate anything within its range.

Most importantly, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 shaped Dragon as a metaphysical concept of despair, which could plunge the world into chaos. In the latest episode, the Destroyer exercised a fraction of his actual strength to show his powers of Infernalization, dragon's breath, and overwhelming speed and endurance.

Eventually, he cloaked himself in an Infernal's garb and shattered Arthur's Holy Sword. Undoubtedly, Dragon evoked terror and fear throughout the episode with his presence.

Conclusion

Dragon defeats Arthur in Fire Force season 3 episode 5 (Image via David Production)

Although Arthur and Dragon's first encounter in Fire Force season 3 episode 5 was one-sided in favor of the latter, it has nicely created a dynamic between the duo.

The blonde-haired firefighter was able to grow as a pyrokinetic simply because he faced an opponent stronger than him. Yet, more than Arthur, the episode was truly about Dragon and his overwhelming aura.

