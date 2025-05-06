10 anime characters like Joker from Fire Force

Being one of the most popular anime, David Production's Fire Force has left fans in awe over the several characters in the series. Among the several unique characters in the series, Joker is probably one of the most iconic and intriguing characters to appear.

From his anti-hero persona to his unique personality traits, fans have searched for anime characters like Joker throughout several other anime that they may watch. Here are some anime characters like Joker from other anime series, who may exhibit some or more traits similar to him.

Alucard, Portgas D. Ace, and 8 other anime characters like Joker from Fire Force

1) Hisoka Morow (Hunter X Hunter)

Hisoka is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Madhouse)

Both Hisoka Morow from Hunter x Hunter and Joker from Fire Force exhibit a rogue personality and often act on their ideology and beliefs. While Hisoka fights and kills for fun as a lonewolf, Joker follows his path as an individual, only to help Shinra when it matched with his agenda.

Their love for battling strong opponents and unpredictable nature also draws a line of similarity between the two. Both also used card-themed weapons, which also reflects on their aesthetic similarity.

2) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Madhouse)

Alucard from Hellsing has a knack for toying with his opponents before overwhelming them with his true powers, a characteristic trait which can be similarly seen with Joker. They are also iconic anti-heroes in their respective series.

They also exhibit a level of cockyness attitude in the face of danger, misleading their opponents. While they proudly taunt and toy with their opponents, both hide a tragic past deep inside them and barely let it come out.

3) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Kisuke Urahara is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Pierrot)

The former Gotei 13 captain, Kisuke Urahara from Bleach, likes to work from the shadows without drawing much attention to himself, unless he has to, similarly to Joker. Both are also strategic masterminds, always staying steps ahead of their opponents.

While their methods might be rebellious and involve a lot of rule-bending, both work towards agendas that concern the good of humanity, or in Urahara's case, the Soul Society and the Shinigamis. At first, they might appear eccentric and goofy, but they hold monstrous power.

4) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Mappa)

Causing a rebellion against authority and being willing to cross any line makes Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan an identical twin of Joker from Fire Force. While Eren initiated The Rumbling to protect his people, in turn committing genocide, Joker does not show any signs of hesitation in manipulating and killing others, as long as it drives him closer to his goal.

Their quest and actions are deeply motivated and driven by the personal trauma they faced in their lives, which also instigated them to mask their true nature and personality.

5) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Madhouse)

While being strategic geniuses, both Light Yagami from Death Note and Joker like to work from the shadows. They also mirror each other in challenging authority and following their beliefs instead of going by the social rules of their respective series.

Their willingness to go to any lengths to fulfil their agendas can also be correlated with their emotional detachment from others, as they have been shown to barely show any empathy or emotions towards the idea of death.

6) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Sunrise)

Diving back into the anti-hero angle, Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass and Joker from Fire Force are two of the most rebellious characters from their respective anime. They have their agendas to challenge the authority and achieve their goals.

They also show acceptance of the idea of being called the villain. While Lelouch openly accepts being an evil person, Joker embraces his outlaw personality and shows no care towards how others judge him for his actions.

7) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Rengoku is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Ufotable)

When it comes to their prowess in fire powers, Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer matches Joker's flames, in a narrative and literal way. Both are strong personalities from their respective series, with a strong regard towards following their ideals.

In terms of powers and abilities, both use attacks based on the use and manipulation of fire, while also being one of the strongest fighters in their series. Despite having polar opposite approaches, they inspire others, especially the protagonists of their respective anime series.

8) Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

Ace is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Toei Animation)

A pirate and an outlaw, their designation from their respective anime says it all. The problem with authority draws out the similarity between the former Whitebeard pirate Portgas D. Ace from One Piece and the former Holy Sol's shadow Joker from Fire Force.

Apart from their social outlook similarity, they both wield fire as the primary form of offense and are masters of their abilities, being one of the strongest users of the element in their respective series.

9) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Mappa)

Both Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Joker might win the most cockyness awards if it were ever to be held in their respective anime. From trash-talking their opponents to manipulating them into false senses of security, both exhibit a similar style in their combat approach.

While they might show their bubbly and cockyness in the face of battle, their demeanour and approach change with the flip of a switch whenever things get serious. Only a few other characters in their respective series can match the incredible strength they both possess.

10) Hei (Darker than Black)

Hei is one of the anime characters like Joker from Fire Force (Image via Bones)

While haunted by their tragic past, Hei from Darker than Black and Joker operate from the shadows. Hei is an assassin and spy feared by others across several nations, while Joker is an underground rogue pyrokinetic and an enemy of the Church who manipulates others from behind the scenes.

To succeed in their battles against the authority and its corrupt ways, both have emotionally withdrawn themselves, becoming hard to read after hiding pain under a stoic and sarcastic mask.

Final thought

Joker plays one of the most pivotal roles in the series, especially towards the main protagonist of Fire Force, Shinra's narrative. While he exhibits being a private individual, he can give several other strong pyrokinetic users a run for their money with his strong and unique fighting style.

With the series currently running on its third season at the time this article was written, Joker's role is gradually being revealed, as well as the full potential of his pyrokinetic abilities, as he assists Shinra against the Evangelist.

