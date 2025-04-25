10 best sibling relationships in shonen anime, ranked

Being one of the most popular genres, shonen anime brings a mix of every emotion to the table. With several characters coming up through the years, this anime genre has presented some of the best sibling relationships throughout time and time again.

From bondings to rivalries, these siblings have often created sensational plots in their anime's storyline and plot. While some have pushed the other to outperform their potential, others have provided emotional depth, leaving the fans intrigued and driven by the story. Here are some of the shonen anime siblings who bring out the best in their series, ranked.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Iconic sibling relationships in shonen anime, ranked

10) Mirajane, Lisanna, & Elfman Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Mirajane, Lisanna, and Elfman Strauss from Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Strauss siblings from the shonen anime Fairy Tail show great bonding with each other throughout the anime. Mirajane, the kind and nurturing eldest sister, serves as an emotional anchor for Elfman, the brave and sometimes vulnerable middle brother, and Lisanna, the sweet and thoughtful younger sister.

Both Mirajane and Elfman supported each other when they thought they had lost Lisanna, and once they reunited, the scene was very emotional. Their relationship is more love and support-driven, unlike many other anime siblings with the concept of betrayal or animosity.

9) Rin & Yukio Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Yukio and Rin Okumura from the Blue Exorcist anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One of the more complex sibling relationships on the list belongs to the twin brothers Rin and Yukio Okumura from the shonen anime Blue Exorcist. While Rin wears his heart on his sleeve and deeply cares for Yukio, the latter has only jealousy, resentment, and fear against the former.

The main reason for their conflict was that Rin always saw Yukio as the fragile little brother and wanted to care for and protect him, while Yukio was always jealous of Rin's powers. However, despite all their differences in thought, they both wanted to protect each other. Their gradual understanding and adjustment to each other play a better and intriguing part in the series' storyline.

8) Byakuya & Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach/Bleach: TYBW)

Byakuya and Rukia Kuchiki from the Bleach anime series (Image via Pierrot)

The shonen anime series, Bleach, brings one of the more complex sibling relationships in the series, the relationship between Byakuya and Rukia Kuchiki. Initially, Byakuya acted very cold towards his adopted sister Rukia, leading Rukia to believe that Byakuya does not care about her at all.

While Rukia was sentenced to execution, Byakuya didn't fight the decision, only to strengthen her belief more. However, Byakuya was actually suffering from choosing between his duty as the Kuchiki clan's leader and his love for her. However, later in the series, their relationship became more open, and the love and care Rukia craved from Byakuya was finally delivered.

7) Mob & Ritsu Kagemaya (Mob Psycho 100)

Ritsu and Mob Kagemaya from the anime Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

The shonen anime Mob Psycho 100 brings the sibling relationship of Mob and Ritsu Kagemaya into this list. While Mob, the older brother, is quiet and an extraordinarily powerful esper, the younger brother Ritsu is more sociable and athletic- a perfect student.

While there are a few feelings of jealousy and resentment from Ritsu's side, Mob only has unconditional love for him. Even so, Ritsu still idolized Mob despite his moments of feeling jealous, which is a constant theme throughout the anime between the siblings- an unwavering love for each other.

6) Killua & Alluka Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Killua and Alluka from the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

The sibling relationship between Killua and Alluka Zoldyck from the shonen anime Hunter X Hunter is one of the more emotionally driven on this list. While everyone fears and considers Alluka a monster, Killua is the only one who sees her as a sweet and gentle sister. Rather, Killua holds resentment towards his family for locking away Alluka and treating her the way they do.

While Killua has unconditional love for Alluka and believes he is the only one who can protect her, Alluka adores Killua, smiling and calling him "big brother." Alluka always wants to spend time with Killua and shower him with affection, something Killua didn't get during his cold upbringing.

5) Simon & Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

Simon and Kamina from the Gurren Lagann anime (Image via Gainax)

While not blood related, the sibling relationship between Simon and Kamina from the shonen anime Gurren Lagann is based on bonding and tragedy. While Kamina is the loud, charismatic, and fearless of the pair, Simon is more quiet, uncertain, and timid, especially in the beginning.

Kamina believed in Simon from the very start, even before the latter could start believing in the former. Even after Kamina dies, his words inspired Simon to get back up and become his own man. Despite not being blood related, both shared a bond that goes beyond familial ties.

4) Tanjiro & Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro and Nezuko as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

The popular shonen anime Demon Slayer introduces the characters of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, a sibling pair bonded by tragedy and affection. From the very beginning of the series, the Kamado family was struck by tragedy as everyone was slaughtered by a demon, except for Tanjiro and Nezuko. However, Nezuko turned into a demon, transformed during the attack.

Ever since, Tanjiro has set out to find a cure for his beloved sister Nezuko, while the former also protects and fights alongside Tanjiro against other demons. Their bond has reflected throughout the anime as both the brother and sister have gone to extreme lengths at times for each other.

3) Edward & Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Alphonse and Edward Elric from the anime Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

The popular protagonists, siblings Edward and Alphonse Elric, from the classic shonen anime Fullmetal Alchemist, are one of the most iconic pairs around that time. A sibling pair's relationship is driven by tragedy and emotions, as they have a ride-or-die-together chemistry working between them.

Often considered the gold standard of sibling relationships, Edward and Alphonse hold immense affection for each other. While trying to bring their mom back using human transmutation, tragedy struck as Edward lost an arm and a leg, while Alphonse lost his entire body. From there on, their goal was to get their bodies back, and their journey thus began- based on a brotherly promise.

2) Ace, Sabo & Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy, Sabo, and Ace as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via TOEI Animation)

A sibling relationship that showed no wearing off throughout time, the popular shonen anime One Piece characters, Ace, Sabo, and Luffy, showed a bonding beyond what can be expected from blood relation. While they shared no familial or blood connection, all three of them showed immense care and love for one another, no matter how far they were from each other.

The most memorable instance was when Luffy didn't even give a single thought before storming the Marine Headquarters where Ace was captured, and when Ace sacrificed himself to protect Luffy from Akainu. Even after Ace's death, Sabo inherited his Devil Fruit to carry his legacy.

1) Sasuke & Itachi Uchiha (Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden)

Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden series (Image via Pierrot)

While several other sibling relationships are purely based on love and affection, Sasuke and Itachi from the popular shonen anime Naruto have one of the most complex and well-written sibling stories of that time. While Itachi may appear as a villain to many, he definitely wasn't one to his younger brother Sasuke. However, influenced by rumors, Sasuke also started hating for wiping out the Uchiha clan.

While their entire relationship was filled with animosity from Sasuke's side, Itachi never stopped loving and caring for him, till the very end, even when Sasuke killed him. The incident also sparked feelings for Sasuke towards Itachi, as he reminisced about the joyous childhood they spent together. Their relationship was one of the most emotional aspects of the anime.

In Conclusion

Popular shonen anime that show great sibling relationships are a recurrent theme due to the nature of the genre. From several iconic anime like Naruto, Hunter X Hunter, to Demon Slayer, this list covers the sibling relationships present in them, while ranking them based on the author's opinions.

While many readers might feel a need for ranking rearrangement, the perspectives are subjective, and it is truly difficult to rank shonen anime sibling relationships as each is unique in its own way. Siblings in these aforementioned anime have either influenced each other or supported them in their own ways, respectively.

