10 anime characters like Kizaru from One Piece

With the recent ongoing events in the One Piece anime, fans are searching for anime characters like Kizaru from other anime they might watch. The popularity of the Navy Admiral, Kizaru Borsalino, is at its peak with his showcase of powers in the currently airing Egghead Island arc. Kizaru has unique characteristics that add to his personality, making him popular.

Apart from the immense power he gets from his Pika Pika no Mi, Kizaru comes off as an easy-going man, shown to barely break a sweat in whatever situation he might be in. He also sometimes mocks and sarcastically talks to his opponents, only to strike them whenever necessary. Here are a few anime characters from other anime that give off Kizaru's character vibes and show similar power.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Shunsui, Gojo, and 8 other anime characters like Kizaru from One Piece

1) Makarov Dreyar (Fairy Tail)

Makarov Dreyar is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kizaru from One Piece and Makarov from Fairy Tail have their powers based on utilizing light as a weapon. Both also hold immersive positions in their respective anime— while Kizaru is a Navy Admiral, Makarov is a Guild Master— both positions that demand them to hold an authoritative position.

In terms of personality, both Makorov and Kizaru have laid-back personalities that might deceive their opponents, hiding their monstrous power. While Makarov likes to joke, get drunk, and act jolly toward others, Kizaru speaks in a slow manner, almost feeling like he's half-asleep.

2) Masaomi Heike (Code:Breaker)

Masaomi Heike is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Calm, composed, and dangerous are three words that best describe Masaomi Heike from Code:Breaker and Kizaru Borsalino from One Piece. Both are some of the most relaxed characters from their respective series, until they decide not to be. Their powers also exhibit the similarity of being based on light and its manipulation.

Based on morality, both have their own ways of following their objectives with an outlook of detachment. While Masaomi has a twisted sense of justice, believing evil must be punished no matter what, Kizaru often follows the World Government's orders blindly, without exhibiting any self-input.

3) Licht/Patolli (Black Clover)

Patolli is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Pierrot)

Licht/Patolli from Black Clover uses the power of light manipulation as the main weapon in his arsenal, creating swords, shooting light beams, and even teleporting using light. Likewise, thanks to the powers of the Pika Pika no Mi, Kizaru from One Piece is a "Light Man," transforming his body into light and shooting light beams.

While initially showing a calm demeanor, when they need to, they flip a switch and become the complete opposite— aggressive and displaying overwhelming power. Both also operate in a morally grey zone, without really putting deep thought behind their actions.

4) Shunsui Kyoraku (Bleach)

Shunsui from Bleach is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Pierrot)

Both Shunsui from Bleach and Kizaru from One Piece hold positions in the authority structure in their respective anime. While Shunsui is a captain of the Gotei 13 squads, responsible for defending the Seireitei, Kizaru is a Navy Admiral responsible for defending against pirates.

While appearing playful and dead calm upon first impression, they hold immense powers that can obliterate even the toughest enemies, as shown in their respective anime. Their kindness and chill attitude can easily be mistaken by enemies as their weakness, but that's far from the truth.

5) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Mappa)

There are several similarities between Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Kizaru Borsalino from One Piece. From being master tacticians to deceiving opponents with an oblivious and calm demeanor, the pair has all the qualities.

Comparing speed, Gojo stops time mid-battle with his speed and technique, while Kizaru is literally light, the fastest thing in the One Piece universe. Both also exhibit calmness in the face of battle, no matter how dire the situation gets, due to their justified confidence in their strength and power.

6) Joker (Fire Force)

Joker from Fire Force is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via David Production)

When considering the masking of immense power behind a calm and carefree demeanor like Kizaru from One Piece, Joker from David Production's Fire Force holds a torch to him. Both are fast and conjure powerful attacks to defeat their enemies, who are already deceived by their playfully mocking and calm nature.

Though Joker has a reasonable explanation, he committed some questionable acts in the anime that have led his morality to be questioned by fans throughout the anime, until near the end. Similarly, Kizaru blindly follows orders from the World Government without putting any thought into them.

7) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi from Attack on Titan is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Mappa)

A list of anime characters like Kizaru Borsalino from One Piece is incomplete without mentioning Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan. While Levi keeps a calm demeanor even in the face of battle, which can be easily mistaken for his weakness, until he fights back with immense power, a likeness he shares with Kizaru.

While equipped with his ODM gear, Levi moves extremely fast, almost unpredictable by his enemies, inflicting critical slashes. Similarly to Levi, Kizaru is, by definition, fast as the speed of light— morphing into a ray of light and moving through the air, bouncing off reflections, as shown during the Egghead Island arc in his fight against Sentomaru.

8) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch from Code Geass is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Sunrise)

When it comes to facing their opponents intellectually, Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass and Kizaru Borsalino from One Piece are on par. While Lelouch wins with his intelligence, charisma, and manipulation tactics, Kizaru appears oblivious to his enemies, often tricking them to take him lightly, until he strikes with his true might.

Both also appear to be control freaks. Lelouch must win at any cost, and he feels the need to be in control of everything, from every detail to every outcome. Kizaru may not show it explicitly, but his powers let him hold control over the battle, which he proudly utilizes to the fullest.

9) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake from Naruto is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake from the Naruto series is one of the most iconic laid-back anime characters of all time, who matches the same vibe as Kizaru Borsalino from One Piece. Kakashi is always late for occasions and obsessed with reading Make-Out Paradise, giving off a casual and harmless vibe, until he decides to fight, which is more like dominating his enemies.

Likewise, Kizaru always looks like he's half awake and barely raises his voice, while casually overwhelming his enemies with his powers. Both are also tactical geniuses from their respective series, winning half the fight with calculation before it even began.

10) Kokushibo (Demon Slayer)

Kokushibo is one of the anime characters like Kizaru (Image via Ufotable)

While they prefer to be calm and quiet, Kokushibo from Demon Slayer and Kizaru from One Piece bring a factor that strikes fear in the hearts of their enemies with just their presence. They intimidate their enemies effortlessly by an indomitable display of power, without even uttering a word, making Kokushibo undoubtedly one of the anime characters like Kizaru.

By utilizing his Moon Breathing, Kokushibo dominates even the strongest of his opponents, while Kizaru, on the other hand, moves at the speed of light and conjures light beams, capable of blowing up entire pirate ships. Another one of the most common features between the two is their emotional hollowness.

Final thoughts

Kizaru is one of the more iconic characters from the One Piece universe, whose presence and character bring pivotal points to the story.

While his position of being the strongest among the other Navy Admirals is subjective and debatable, he is extremely strong, intriguing fans to search for anime characters like Kizaru from other anime they might watch.

As the series follows the Egghead Island arc, at the time of this article being written, Kizaru is set to face off against Luffy in a match-up that will truly test both their strengths and present one of the hyped fights in the series.

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More